On an evening titled joy, happiness, and delight, filled with warmth and love, and fragrant with jasmine and oud, the Al-Muhanshi family celebrated the marriage of the young Al-Mu'tasim Billah Muhammad Hassan Dlih Muhanshi to the daughter of Khadir Muhammad Muhanshi, with the presence of many family members, relatives, friends, and colleagues, who offered their congratulations and best wishes for a happy married life.