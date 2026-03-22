في أمسية عنوانها الفرح والسرور والبهجة وسادها الود والمحبة وفاح شذاها بالفل والكادي، احتفلت أسرة المحنشي بزواج الشاب المعتصم بالله محمد حسن دليح محنشي من ابنة خضير محمد محنشي بحضور عدد من الأهل والأقارب والأصدقاء والزملاء، الذين قدموا التهاني والتبريكات متمنين لهما حياة زوجية سعيدة.