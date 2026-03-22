في أمسية عنوانها الفرح والسرور والبهجة وسادها الود والمحبة وفاح شذاها بالفل والكادي، احتفلت أسرة المحنشي بزواج الشاب المعتصم بالله محمد حسن دليح محنشي من ابنة خضير محمد محنشي بحضور عدد من الأهل والأقارب والأصدقاء والزملاء، الذين قدموا التهاني والتبريكات متمنين لهما حياة زوجية سعيدة.
أفراح المحنشي بزواج المعتصم بالله
22 مارس 2026 - 23:29 | آخر تحديث 22 مارس 2026 - 23:29
تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
عبدالله مشهور (جازان) Abdullahmashhour@
On an evening titled joy, happiness, and delight, filled with warmth and love, and fragrant with jasmine and oud, the Al-Muhanshi family celebrated the marriage of the young Al-Mu'tasim Billah Muhammad Hassan Dlih Muhanshi to the daughter of Khadir Muhammad Muhanshi, with the presence of many family members, relatives, friends, and colleagues, who offered their congratulations and best wishes for a happy married life.