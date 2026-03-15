The Prince of Al-Bahah, Prince Dr. Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, and his deputy, Prince Fahd bin Saad bin Abdullah bin Turki, expressed their condolences and sympathy to the children of Saad bin Ali bin Zoumah on the passing of their father (may God have mercy on him).



They prayed to Almighty God to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his family with patience and solace.