قدّم أمير الباحة الأمير الدكتور حسام بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، ونائبه الأمير فهد بن سعد بن عبدالله بن تركي، تعازيهما ومواساتهما لأبناء سعد بن علي بن زومة في وفاة والدهم (رحمه الله).


وسألا الله العلي القدير أن يتغمد الفقيد بواسع رحمته، وأن يسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يلهم ذويه الصبر والسلوان.