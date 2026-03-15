قدّم أمير الباحة الأمير الدكتور حسام بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، ونائبه الأمير فهد بن سعد بن عبدالله بن تركي، تعازيهما ومواساتهما لأبناء سعد بن علي بن زومة في وفاة والدهم (رحمه الله).
وسألا الله العلي القدير أن يتغمد الفقيد بواسع رحمته، وأن يسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يلهم ذويه الصبر والسلوان.
The Prince of Al-Bahah, Prince Dr. Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, and his deputy, Prince Fahd bin Saad bin Abdullah bin Turki, expressed their condolences and sympathy to the children of Saad bin Ali bin Zoumah on the passing of their father (may God have mercy on him).
They prayed to Almighty God to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his family with patience and solace.