The Muslim World League condemned -with strong denunciation- the wicked Iranian aggression that targeted the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, reiterated the condemnation of the repeated Iranian criminal assaults that violate all religious values, international laws and norms, and humanitarian principles, undermining efforts to restore security and stability in the region.

He emphasized full solidarity with Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan in all measures they take to preserve their security, sovereignty, and the safety of their citizens and residents on their territories.