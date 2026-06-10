أدانت رابطة العالم الإسلامي -باستنكار شديد- العدوان الإيراني الآثم، الذي استهدف مملكة البحرين، ودولة الكويت، والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية.

وفي بيان للأمانة العامة للرابطة، جدد الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، التنديد بالاعتداءات الإيرانية الإجرامية المتكررة، التي تنتهك كل القيم الدينية، والقوانين والأعراف الدولية، والإنسانية، وتقوض جهود استعادة الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.

وشدد على التضامن الكامل مع البحرين والكويت، والأردن، في كل ما تتخذه من إجراءات تحفظ أمنها وسيادتها وسلامة مواطنيها والمقيمين على أراضيها.