نفّذت منصة وزارة الداخلية الإلكترونية «أبشر» خلال شهر أبريل الماضي 16,536,826 عملية إلكترونية، للمستفيدين عبر أبشر أفراد وأعمال.

ومن خلال منصة «أبشر أفراد» بلغ عدد العمليات المنفذة 13,973,584 عملية، تضمنت إجراء 3,609,072 عملية استعراض للوثائق من خلال محفظة الوثائق الرقمية المتاحة للمواطنين والمقيمين والزوار عبر تطبيق «أبشر»، فيما وصل عدد العمليات في منصة «أبشر أعمال» إلى 2,563,242.

ووصل عدد العمليات المنفذة لخدمات المديرية العامة للأمن العام إلى 3,417,847 عملية، منها 3,307,760 عملية في الإدارة العامة للمرور، فيما وصل عدد العمليات المنفذة في المديرية العامة للجوازات إلى 2,202,603 عمليات، و576,236 عملية منفّذة في وكالة وزارة الداخلية للأحوال المدنية.

وعبر الخدمات العامة في منصة «أبشر أفراد» تم إصدار 158,075 تقريراً في خدمة تقارير أبشر، و2,248 استفساراً عاماً عن البصمة.

يُذكر أن الهويات الرقمية الموحدة الصادرة من وزارة الداخلية عبر منصة «أبشر» تمكّن المستفيدين من المواطنين والمقيمين والزوار من الاستفادة بكل سهولة وموثوقية من خدمات قطاعات وزارة الداخلية عبر منصاتها الإلكترونية «أبشر أفراد، وأبشر أعمال، وأبشر حكومة»، والوصول إلى الجهات الحكومية والخاصة من خلال بوابة النفاذ الوطني الموحّد «نفاذ».