نفّذت منصة وزارة الداخلية الإلكترونية «أبشر» خلال شهر أبريل الماضي 16,536,826 عملية إلكترونية، للمستفيدين عبر أبشر أفراد وأعمال.
ومن خلال منصة «أبشر أفراد» بلغ عدد العمليات المنفذة 13,973,584 عملية، تضمنت إجراء 3,609,072 عملية استعراض للوثائق من خلال محفظة الوثائق الرقمية المتاحة للمواطنين والمقيمين والزوار عبر تطبيق «أبشر»، فيما وصل عدد العمليات في منصة «أبشر أعمال» إلى 2,563,242.
ووصل عدد العمليات المنفذة لخدمات المديرية العامة للأمن العام إلى 3,417,847 عملية، منها 3,307,760 عملية في الإدارة العامة للمرور، فيما وصل عدد العمليات المنفذة في المديرية العامة للجوازات إلى 2,202,603 عمليات، و576,236 عملية منفّذة في وكالة وزارة الداخلية للأحوال المدنية.
وعبر الخدمات العامة في منصة «أبشر أفراد» تم إصدار 158,075 تقريراً في خدمة تقارير أبشر، و2,248 استفساراً عاماً عن البصمة.
يُذكر أن الهويات الرقمية الموحدة الصادرة من وزارة الداخلية عبر منصة «أبشر» تمكّن المستفيدين من المواطنين والمقيمين والزوار من الاستفادة بكل سهولة وموثوقية من خدمات قطاعات وزارة الداخلية عبر منصاتها الإلكترونية «أبشر أفراد، وأبشر أعمال، وأبشر حكومة»، والوصول إلى الجهات الحكومية والخاصة من خلال بوابة النفاذ الوطني الموحّد «نفاذ».
The Ministry of Interior's electronic platform "Absher" executed 16,536,826 electronic transactions for beneficiaries through Absher Individuals and Businesses during the past month of April.
Through the "Absher Individuals" platform, the number of executed transactions reached 13,973,584, which included 3,609,072 document viewing transactions through the digital document wallet available to citizens, residents, and visitors via the "Absher" application, while the number of transactions on the "Absher Businesses" platform reached 2,563,242.
The number of transactions executed for the services of the General Directorate of Public Security reached 3,417,847, of which 3,307,760 transactions were in the General Traffic Department, while the number of transactions executed in the General Directorate of Passports reached 2,202,603, and 576,236 transactions were executed in the Ministry of Interior's Civil Status Agency.
Through the public services on the "Absher Individuals" platform, 158,075 reports were issued in the Absher Reports service, and 2,248 general inquiries about fingerprints were made.
It is worth mentioning that the unified digital identities issued by the Ministry of Interior through the "Absher" platform enable beneficiaries from citizens, residents, and visitors to easily and reliably access the services of the Ministry of Interior's sectors through its electronic platforms "Absher Individuals, Absher Businesses, and Absher Government," and to reach government and private entities through the unified national access gateway "Nafath."