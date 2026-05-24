The Ministry of Interior's electronic platform "Absher" executed 16,536,826 electronic transactions for beneficiaries through Absher Individuals and Businesses during the past month of April.

Through the "Absher Individuals" platform, the number of executed transactions reached 13,973,584, which included 3,609,072 document viewing transactions through the digital document wallet available to citizens, residents, and visitors via the "Absher" application, while the number of transactions on the "Absher Businesses" platform reached 2,563,242.

The number of transactions executed for the services of the General Directorate of Public Security reached 3,417,847, of which 3,307,760 transactions were in the General Traffic Department, while the number of transactions executed in the General Directorate of Passports reached 2,202,603, and 576,236 transactions were executed in the Ministry of Interior's Civil Status Agency.

Through the public services on the "Absher Individuals" platform, 158,075 reports were issued in the Absher Reports service, and 2,248 general inquiries about fingerprints were made.

It is worth mentioning that the unified digital identities issued by the Ministry of Interior through the "Absher" platform enable beneficiaries from citizens, residents, and visitors to easily and reliably access the services of the Ministry of Interior's sectors through its electronic platforms "Absher Individuals, Absher Businesses, and Absher Government," and to reach government and private entities through the unified national access gateway "Nafath."