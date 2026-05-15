On behalf of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Deputy Foreign Minister Engineer Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji participated today in the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the BRICS countries titled "Reforming Global Governance and the Multilateral System," where the Kingdom's participation in the meeting comes as an invited state, in the Indian capital, New Delhi.

The Deputy Foreign Minister delivered a speech in which he emphasized that enhancing global governance and supporting the effectiveness of multilateral cooperation is more urgent than ever, noting that our international system must not only keep pace with the rapidly changing global developments but must also be capable of addressing crises and preventing conflicts through balanced and effective collective action.

He affirmed respect for international law, the sovereignty of states, and the principles of good neighborliness, which remain a cornerstone for maintaining trust in the multilateral system and protecting common international interests, stressing that the continued violations of these principles contribute to the exacerbation of instability and weaken our collective ability to respond effectively to regional escalations and their broader global repercussions.