نيابةً عن وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، شارك نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، اليوم، في اجتماع وزراء خارجية دول مجموعة بريكس بعنوان «إصلاحات الحوكمة العالمية والنظام متعدد الأطراف»، حيث تأتي مشاركة المملكة في الاجتماع بصفتها دولة مدعوة، في العاصمة الهندية نيودلهي.
وألقى نائب وزير الخارجية كلمةً أكد فيها تعزيز الحوكمة العالمية ودعم فعالية التعاون متعدد الأطراف أكثر إلحاحًا من أي وقت مضى، مشيرًا إلى أن نظامنا الدولي لا يقتصر على مواكبة التطورات العالمية المتسارعة، بل يجب أن يكون أيضًا قادرًا على معالجة الأزمات ومنع النزاعات من خلال عمل جماعي متوازن وفعّال.
وأكد احترام القانون الدولي وسيادة الدول ومبادئ حسن الجوار الذي يظل ركيزة للحفاظ على الثقة في النظام متعدد الأطراف وحماية المصالح الدولية المشتركة، مشددًا على أن استمرار انتهاكات هذه المبادئ يُسهم في تفاقم عدم الاستقرار ويُضعف قدرتنا الجماعية على الاستجابة بفاعلية للتصعيد الإقليمي وتداعياته العالمية الأوسع نطاقًا.
On behalf of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Deputy Foreign Minister Engineer Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji participated today in the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the BRICS countries titled "Reforming Global Governance and the Multilateral System," where the Kingdom's participation in the meeting comes as an invited state, in the Indian capital, New Delhi.
The Deputy Foreign Minister delivered a speech in which he emphasized that enhancing global governance and supporting the effectiveness of multilateral cooperation is more urgent than ever, noting that our international system must not only keep pace with the rapidly changing global developments but must also be capable of addressing crises and preventing conflicts through balanced and effective collective action.
He affirmed respect for international law, the sovereignty of states, and the principles of good neighborliness, which remain a cornerstone for maintaining trust in the multilateral system and protecting common international interests, stressing that the continued violations of these principles contribute to the exacerbation of instability and weaken our collective ability to respond effectively to regional escalations and their broader global repercussions.