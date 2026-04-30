The Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina received 183,723 pilgrims through 560 international flights arriving from 16 countries as of April 29, including: Afghanistan, Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Jordan, Malaysia, Oman, Pakistan, Sudan, Thailand, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.

This influx comes amid an advanced operational system managed with high efficiency, as the relevant authorities continue to implement their plans to welcome the guests of Allah through a comprehensive service infrastructure that operates around the clock, ensuring quick processing and smooth movement from the moment of arrival.

The reception operations are proceeding along two parallel tracks, including the "Makkah Route" initiative and the regular reception, within a field and operational coordination that enhances the efficiency of transport and mobility, with the continuous flow of flights daily according to a flexible readiness that keeps pace with the increasing number of pilgrims, supporting an organized and safe arrival experience from the very first moments of their arrival.