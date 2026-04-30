استقبل مطار الأمير محمد بن عبد العزيز الدولي في المدينة المنورة 183,723 حاجاً، عبر 560 رحلة دولية قادمة من 16 دولة حتى تاريخ 29 أبريل، شملت: أفغانستان، الجزائر، بنجلاديش، مصر، إثيوبيا، الهند، إندونيسيا، إيران، الأردن، ماليزيا، عُمان، باكستان، السودان، تايلاند، تركيا، والإمارات العربية المتحدة.

ويأتي هذا التدفق في ظل منظومة تشغيلية متقدمة تُدار بكفاءة عالية، حيث تواصل الجهات ذات العلاقة تنفيذ خططها لاستقبال ضيوف الرحمن عبر بنية خدمية متكاملة تعمل على مدار الساعة، تضمن سرعة إنهاء الإجراءات وانسيابية الحركة منذ لحظة الوصول.

وتسير عمليات الاستقبال وفق مسارين متوازيين يشملان مبادرة «طريق مكة» والاستقبال الاعتيادي، ضمن تنسيق ميداني وتشغيلي يعزز كفاءة النقل والتنقل، مع استمرار تدفق الرحلات بشكل يومي وفق جاهزية مرنة تواكب تزايد أعداد الحجاج، وتدعم تجربة وصول منظمة وآمنة منذ أولى لحظات قدومهم.