اعتمدت منظمة الصحة العالمية مدينة حائل مدينة صحية عالمية في عام ٢٠٢٦، بعد تحقيقها ٨٠ معيارًا موزعة على ٩ محاور رئيسية، شملت الخدمات الصحية، وتنمية المعلومات المجتمعية، والتعاون والشراكة بين القطاعات، والتعليم، وتمكين المجتمع، والبيئة النظيفة، ودعم المشاريع الصغيرة، والاستعداد والاستجابة للطوارئ، ومركز المعلومات المجتمعي.

وجاء الاعتماد بمشاركة عدد من الجهات الحكومية والخدمية والمجتمعية، من بينها إمارة منطقة حائل، وجامعة حائل، ووزارة التعليم، والأمن العام، والدفاع المدني، وهيئة الهلال الأحمر السعودي، وهيئة تطوير منطقة حائل، وأمانة المنطقة، ووزارة الصحة، والتجمع الصحي بحائل، إلى جانب جهات أخرى شاركت في استكمال متطلبات البرنامج.

وفي عام ٢٠٢٦ أيضًا، فازت حائل بجائزة «المدينة العربية الخضراء» في دورتها الخامسة عشرة، محققة المركز الأول عربيًا، بعد وصول المسطحات الخضراء إلى نحو 4,5 ملايين متر مربع، وارتفاع نصيب الفرد من المساحات الخضراء إلى ٩.٦٤ متر مربع، مع زراعة أكثر من ٣٠٠ ألف شجرة منذ عام ٢٠٢٢، وتطوير وصيانة ٣٥٧ حديقة موزعة على أحياء المدينة.

وسجلت حائل حضورًا في مؤشرات المدن الذكية لعام ٢٠٢٦، حيث جاءت في المرتبة الثانية سعوديًا، واحتلت المركز ٣٣ عالميًا، وفق البيانات الواردة في المؤشر، بالتزامن مع توسع الخدمات الحكومية الرقمية ومشروعات البنية التحتية الذكية.

وفي الجانب الصحي، أظهرت الأرقام التي استعرضت خلال زيارة وزير الصحة للمنطقة انخفاض وفيات الأمراض المزمنة من مستوى يقترب من ٥٠٠ حالة إلى نحو ٣٠٠ حالة، إلى جانب تراجع وفيات الحوادث، وارتفاع الرضا عن الخدمات الصحية من ٦٠٪ في عام ٢٠١٦ إلى ٨٦٪. كما يضم تجمع حائل الصحي ١١٠ مراكز رعاية أولية و١٥ مستشفى عامًا ومتخصصًا، بطاقة سريرية بلغت ٢٢٤٠ سريرًا بعد إضافة ٣٠٠ سرير مع تدشين مستشفى حائل العام الجديد.

وبحسب الأرقام الواردة، سجلت مدينة حائل متوسط عمر متوقع بلغ ٨٣.٥ سنة في عام ٢٠٢٥، مقارنة بمستهدف رؤية السعودية ٢٠٣٠ البالغ ٨٠ سنة.