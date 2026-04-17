The World Health Organization designated Hail as a Global Healthy City in 2026, after meeting 80 criteria distributed across 9 main axes, which included health services, community information development, inter-sectoral cooperation and partnership, education, community empowerment, a clean environment, support for small projects, emergency preparedness and response, and a community information center.

This accreditation came with the participation of several governmental, service, and community entities, including the Emirate of Hail, the University of Hail, the Ministry of Education, Public Security, Civil Defense, the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, the Hail Region Development Authority, the Municipality of the Region, the Ministry of Health, and the Health Cluster in Hail, along with other entities that contributed to fulfilling the program's requirements.

In 2026, Hail also won the "Green Arab City" award in its fifteenth edition, achieving first place in the Arab world, after the green spaces reached approximately 4.5 million square meters, and the per capita share of green spaces rose to 9.64 square meters, with more than 300,000 trees planted since 2022, and the development and maintenance of 357 parks distributed throughout the city's neighborhoods.

Hail recorded a presence in the smart city indicators for 2026, ranking second in Saudi Arabia and 33rd globally, according to the data in the index, coinciding with the expansion of digital government services and smart infrastructure projects.

In the health sector, the figures presented during the Minister of Health's visit to the region showed a decrease in chronic disease deaths from nearly 500 cases to about 300 cases, alongside a reduction in accident fatalities, and an increase in satisfaction with health services from 60% in 2016 to 86%. The Hail Health Cluster includes 110 primary care centers and 15 general and specialized hospitals, with a clinical capacity of 2,240 beds after adding 300 beds with the inauguration of the new Hail General Hospital.

According to the reported figures, the city of Hail recorded an expected average lifespan of 83.5 years in 2025, compared to the target of Saudi Vision 2030, which is 80 years.