جددت وزارة الداخلية التأكيد على أن كل من يسهل دخول مخالفي نظام أمن الحدود للمملكة أو نقلهم داخلها أو يوفر لهم المأوى أو يقدم لهم أي مساعدة أو خدمة بأي شكل من الأشكال، يعرّض نفسه لعقوبات تصل إلى السجن مدة 15 سنة، وغرامة مالية تصل إلى مليون ريال، ومصادرة وسيلة النقل والسكن المستخدم للإيواء، إضافة إلى التشهير به، وأوضحت أن الجريمة تعد من الجرائم الكبيرة الموجبة للتوقيف، والمخلة بالشرف والأمانة، حاثة على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات مخالفة.


وفي السياق أسفرت الحملات الميدانية المشتركة لمتابعة وضبط مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود، التي تمت في مناطق المملكة كافة، للفترة 26/ 03/ 2026م إلى 01/ 04/ 2026م، عن ضبط (14242) مخالفًا، منهم (7884) مخالفًا لنظام الإقامة، و(3948) مخالفًا لنظام أمن الحدود، و(2410) مخالفين لنظام العمل، فيما بلغ إجمالي من تم ضبطهم خلال محاولتهم عبور الحدود إلى داخل المملكة (1449) شخصًا (27%) منهم يمنيو الجنسية، و(71%) إثيوبيو الجنسية، وجنسيات آخرى (02%)، كما تم ضبط (29) شخصًا لمحاولتهم عبور الحدود إلى خارج المملكة بطريقة غير نظامية، كما تم ضبط (25) متورطًا في نقل وإيواء وتشغيل مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود والتستر عليهم، وبلغ إجمالي من يتم إخضاعهم حاليًا لإجراءات تنفيذ الأنظمة (36365) وافدًا مخالفًا، منهم (32309) رجال، و(4056) امرأة.

وطبقًا لبيان الداخلية أحيل (23815) مخالفًا لبعثاتهم الدبلوماسية للحصول على وثائق سفر، و (6808) مخالفين لاستكمال حجوزات سفرهم، وترحيل (6285) مخالفًا.