The Ministry of Interior has reiterated that anyone who facilitates the entry of violators of the Kingdom's border security system, transports them within it, provides them with shelter, or offers them any assistance or service in any form, exposes themselves to penalties of up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to one million riyals, and the confiscation of the means of transport and housing used for shelter, in addition to being publicly named and shamed. It clarified that this crime is considered a major offense that warrants detention and is detrimental to honor and integrity, urging the reporting of any violations.



In this context, the joint field campaigns to monitor and apprehend violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations, which took place across all regions of the Kingdom from 26/03/2026 to 01/04/2026, resulted in the apprehension of (14,242) violators, including (7,884) violators of the residency system, (3,948) violators of the border security system, and (2,410) violators of the labor system. The total number of individuals apprehended while attempting to cross the borders into the Kingdom was (1,449), of which (27%) were of Yemeni nationality, (71%) were of Ethiopian nationality, and (2%) were of other nationalities. Additionally, (29) individuals were apprehended for attempting to cross the borders out of the Kingdom illegally, and (25) individuals were arrested for involvement in transporting, sheltering, and employing violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations and for concealing them. Currently, a total of (36,365) violators are undergoing enforcement procedures, including (32,309) men and (4,056) women.

According to the Interior Ministry's statement, (23,815) violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, (6,808) violators were referred to complete their travel bookings, and (6,285) violators were deported.