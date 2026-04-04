The Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, Giorgia Meloni, departed from Jeddah today (Saturday).

She was seen off at King Abdulaziz International Airport by the Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of Italy, Prince Faisal bin Sattam bin Abdulaziz, the Mayor of Jeddah, Saleh Al-Turki, the Director of Police for the Makkah Region, Major General Saleh Al-Jabri, the Ambassador of the Republic of Italy to the Kingdom, Carlo Baldocchi, and the Director General of the Royal Protocol Office in the Makkah Region, Ahmed Abdullah bin Dhafar.