غادرت جدة، اليوم (السبت)، رئيسة وزراء الجمهورية الإيطالية جورجيا ميلوني.

وكان في وداعها بمطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية إيطاليا الأمير فيصل بن سطام بن عبدالعزيز، وأمين محافظة جدة صالح التركي، ومدير شرطة منطقة مكة المكرمة اللواء صالح الجابري، وسفير جمهورية إيطاليا لدى المملكة كارلو بالدوتشي، ومدير عام مكتب المراسم الملكية بمنطقة مكة المكرمة أحمد عبدالله بن ظافر.