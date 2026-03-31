The Emir of the Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, met today in his office at the emirate with the Chairman of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, Engineer Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Salem.

During the reception, he was briefed on a presentation about the Jazan City for Basic and Transformative Industries, in addition to showcasing the most prominent projects and initiatives supporting the industrial system overseen by the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu through the Jazan City for Basic and Transformative Industries, including the city’s industrial port.

The Emir of Jazan highlighted the support and attention the industrial and logistics sectors receive from the wise leadership, emphasizing the importance of continuing integration among the relevant entities; which contributes to enhancing economic development and achieving optimal utilization of the region's strategic location on global trade routes; thereby improving access to and from regional and international markets.