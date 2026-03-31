التقى أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز في مكتبه بالإمارة اليوم، رئيس الهيئة الملكية للجبيل وينبع المهندس خالد بن محمد السالم.

واطّلع خلال الاستقبال، على عرضٍ حول مدينة جازان للصناعات الأساسية والتحويلية، إضافةً إلى استعراض أبرز المشروعات والمبادرات الداعمة للمنظومة الصناعية التي تشرف عليها الهيئة الملكية للجبيل وينبع عبر مدينة جازان للصناعات الأساسية والتحويلية ومن أبرزها ميناء المدينة الصناعي.
ونوّه أمير جازان بما يحظى به القطاع الصناعي واللوجستي من دعمٍ واهتمام من القيادة الرشيدة مؤكدًا أهمية مواصلة التكامل بين الجهات ذات العلاقة؛ بما يسهم في تعزيز التنمية الاقتصادية، وتحقيق الاستفادة المثلى من موقع المنطقة الإستراتيجي على طرق التجارة العالمية؛ بما يعزز من الوصول من وإلى الأسواق الإقليمية والدولية.