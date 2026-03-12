The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdul Karim Al-Khreeji, held a meeting today at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh with the ambassadors of European countries to the Kingdom.

During the meeting, the position of the Kingdom regarding the ongoing events and their developments was clarified.

The ambassadors of the European countries to the Kingdom reiterated during the meeting their countries' condemnation of the brutal Iranian attacks on the Kingdom, Gulf states, and several Arab and Islamic countries, praising the efforts made by the Kingdom to maintain security and stability in the region, safeguard the security of Saudi territories, and effectively counter all blatant attacks. They also expressed their appreciation for the assistance provided by the Kingdom in evacuating their citizens and facilitating their return to their countries.

The meeting was attended by the Undersecretary of the Ministry for Political Affairs, Ambassador Dr. Saud Al-Sati, and the Director General of the General Administration for European Countries, Ambassador Abdul Rahman Al-Ahmad.