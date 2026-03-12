عقد نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم، اجتماعًا مع سفراء الدول الأوروبية لدى المملكة.

وجرى خلال الاجتماع توضيح موقف المملكة تجاه الأحداث الجارية وتطوراتها.

وجدد سفراء الدول الأوروبية لدى المملكة خلال الاجتماع إدانة بلدانهم للاعتداءات الإيرانية الغاشمة على المملكة ودول الخليج وعددٍ من الدول العربية والإسلامية، مشيدين بالجهود التي تبذلها المملكة لصون الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة والحفاظ على أمن الأراضي السعودية والتصدي بكفاءة لكل الهجمات السافرة، كما أعربوا عن تقديرهم للمساعدة التي قدمتها المملكة لإجلاء مواطنيهم وتسهيل عودتهم إلى بلدانهم.

حضر الاجتماع وكيل الوزارة للشؤون السياسية السفير الدكتور سعود الساطي، ومدير عام الإدارة العامة للدول الأوروبية السفير عبدالرحمن الأحمد.