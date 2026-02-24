The Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission, Dr. Hala bint Mazid Al-Tuwaijri, affirmed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's commitment to continue enhancing and protecting human rights, and to promote international cooperation within a framework of constructive dialogue and mutual respect.

This came during the Kingdom's speech at the high-level segment of the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, where Al-Tuwaijri congratulated the current president of the council, praising the efforts of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and his team.

In her speech before the council, she stated: "The Kingdom values the noble goals of the Human Rights Council and emphasizes the importance of achieving them in reality through joint cooperation."

She highlighted the reforms and qualitative transformations witnessed by the Kingdom within the framework of Vision 2030, which places the individual at its core, noting regulatory updates scheduled for 2025, including the sports system that considers a human rights-based approach through provisions stemming from the principle of equality and non-discrimination.

National Policies to Promote Equal Opportunities

The Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission stated that more than 15 million residents from over 60 countries live and work in the Kingdom within a comprehensive legislative, institutional, and judicial framework that ensures respect for their rights, drawing attention to the adoption and activation of national policies to promote equal opportunities and equal treatment in employment, eliminate forced labor, and prevent child labor.

Dr. Al-Tuwaijri explained that these efforts have reflected in tangible indicators, most notably the increase in compliance with occupational safety and health standards from 15% to 73%, and a 70% decrease in work-related fatalities, in addition to a drop in the unemployment rate from 12.3% in 2016 to approximately 7% in 2025.

She pointed out the achievements in the field of women's empowerment within the framework of Vision 2030, as their participation rate in the labor market exceeded 34%, achieving a growth rate exceeding 108% since 2017, with women holding 44% of middle and senior management positions.

She called on the international community to adopt a firm stance and take effective measures to ensure that there is no leniency towards crimes committed against children and to pursue their perpetrators internationally.

Regarding regional issues, Al-Tuwaijri affirmed the Kingdom's rejection and condemnation of the ongoing assaults against the Palestinian people in Gaza, reiterating the steadfast right of the people of Gaza. She also affirmed the Kingdom's supportive position for the security and stability of Yemen, expressing deep concern over the continuation of the conflict in Sudan and calling for an end to the war in line with the Jeddah Declaration.

In conclusion, the Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission emphasized that the reforms and developments achieved in the field of human rights in the Kingdom stem from national priorities and the goals of Vision 2030, stressing that the protection of human rights represents a legal commitment and a moral duty rooted in national values.