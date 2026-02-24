أكّدت رئيس هيئة حقوق الإنسان الدكتورة هلا بنت مزيد التويجري التزام المملكة العربية السعودية بمواصلة تعزيز وحماية حقوق الإنسان، وتعزيز التعاون الدولي في إطار من الحوار البنّاء والاحترام المتبادل.

جاء ذلك خلال كلمة المملكة في الجزء رفيع المستوى من الدورة الـ(61) لمجلس حقوق الإنسان التابع للأمم المتحدة في جنيف، حيث هنأت التويجري رئيس المجلس في دورته الحالية، مشيدةً بجهود المفوض السامي لحقوق الإنسان وفريقه.

وقالت في كلمة المملكة أمام المجلس: «إن المملكة تثمن نبل أهداف مجلس حقوق الإنسان، وتؤكد أهمية تحقيقها على أرض الواقع من خلال التعاون المشترك».

ونوّهت بما شهدته المملكة من إصلاحات وتحولات نوعية في إطار رؤية المملكة 2030 التي جعلت الإنسان محورها، مشيرةً إلى تحديثات نظامية خلال عام 2025، من بينها نظام الرياضة الذي راعى النهج القائم على حقوق الإنسان من خلال أحكام تنطلق من مبدأ المساواة وعدم التمييز.

سياسات وطنية لتعزيز تكافؤ الفرص

وأبانت رئيس هيئة حقوق الإنسان أن أكثر من (15) مليون مقيم من أكثر من (60) دولة يعيشون ويعملون في المملكة في إطار منظومة تشريعية ومؤسسية وقضائية متكاملة تكفل احترام حقوقهم، لافتةً الانتباه إلى اعتماد وتفعيل سياسات وطنية لتعزيز تكافؤ الفرص والمعاملة المتساوية في التوظيف، والقضاء على العمل الجبري، ومنع عمالة الأطفال.

وأوضحت الدكتورة التويجري أن هذه الجهود انعكست على مؤشرات ملموسة، من أبرزها ارتفاع معدل الامتثال لمعايير السلامة والصحة المهنية من (15%) إلى (73%)، وانخفاض الوفيات المرتبطة بالعمل بنسبة (70%)، إضافة إلى انخفاض معدل البطالة من (12.3%) في 2016 إلى ما يقارب (7%) في 2025.

وأشارت إلى ما تحقق في مجال تمكين المرأة في إطار رؤية المملكة 2030، إذ تجاوزت نسبة مشاركتها في سوق العمل (34%) محققة معدل نمو يفوق (108%) منذ 2017، وبلغت نسبة النساء في المناصب الإدارية المتوسطة والعليا (44%).

ودعت المجتمع الدولي إلى تبني موقف حازم واتخاذ تدابير فعالة تكفل عدم التساهل مع الجرائم المرتكبة بحق الأطفال وملاحقة مرتكبيها دولياً.

وفي الشأن الإقليمي، أكّدت التويجري رفض المملكة وإدانتها استمرار الاعتداءات على الشعب الفلسطيني في غزة، مجددةً التأكيد على ثبات حق أهالي غزة، كما أكدت موقف المملكة الداعم لأمن واستقرار اليمن، وأعربت عن بالغ قلقها إزاء استمرار النزاع في السودان، داعيةً إلى وقف الحرب بما ينسجم مع إعلان جدة.

وفي ختام الكلمة، أكّدت رئيس هيئة حقوق الإنسان أن الإصلاحات والتطورات التي تحققت في مجال حقوق الإنسان في المملكة تنبع من أولويات وطنية وأهداف رؤية 2030، مشددةً على أن حماية حقوق الإنسان تمثل التزاماً قانونياً وواجباً أخلاقياً متجذراً في القيم الوطنية.