The General Directorate of Passports issued 19,920 administrative decisions during the month of Sha'ban against citizens and residents for violating residency, labor, and border security regulations. The penalties varied between imprisonment, financial fines, and deportation.

The passports authority emphasized to all citizens and residents, including business owners and individuals, not to transport, employ, or shelter violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations, nor to conceal them or provide any means of assistance in finding job opportunities, housing, or transportation.



It called for cooperation and reporting of violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations, assuring that all reports will be treated with complete confidentiality without any liability on the reporter.

Joint field campaigns led by the passports authority last week resulted in the apprehension of 19,101 violators, including 12,153 violators of the residency system, 4,103 violators of border security regulations, and 2,845 violators of labor laws.



A total of 1,663 individuals were apprehended while attempting to cross the borders into the Kingdom, and 31 individuals were detained for attempting to cross the borders out of the Kingdom illegally. Additionally, 28 individuals were arrested for transporting, sheltering, and employing violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations and for concealing them.



The Ministry of Interior confirmed that anyone who facilitates the entry of violators of border security regulations into the Kingdom, transports them within it, provides them with shelter, or offers them any assistance or service in any form, exposes themselves to penalties of up to 15 years in prison, a financial fine of up to one million riyals, confiscation of the means of transport and housing used for shelter, in addition to publicizing their actions. It clarified that this crime is considered a major offense warranting detention and is detrimental to honor and trust.