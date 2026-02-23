أصدرت المديرية العامة للجوازات، من خلال لجانها الإدارية بمختلف إدارات جوازات المناطق، 19920 قراراً إدارياً خلال شهر شعبان بحق مواطنين ومقيمين؛ لمخالفتهم أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود، وتنوعت العقوبات ما بين السجن والغرامة المالية والترحيل.

وأكّدت الجوازات على جميع المواطنين والمقيمين من أصحاب المنشآت والأفراد عدم نقل أو تشغيل أو إيواء المخالفين لأنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود أو التستر عليهم أو تقديم أي وسيلة من وسائل المساعدة لهم في إيجاد فرص عمل أو سكن أو نقل.


ودعت إلى التعاون والإبلاغ عن مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.

وكانت الحملات الميدانية المشتركة التي قادتها الجوازات الأسبوع الماضي أسفرت عن ضبط 19101 مخالف، منهم 12153 مخالفاً لنظام الإقامة، و4103 مخالفين لنظام أمن الحدود، و2845 مخالفاً لنظام العمل.


فيما بلغ إجمالي من تم ضبطهم خلال محاولتهم عبور الحدود إلى داخل المملكة 1663 شخصاً، كما تم ضبط 31 شخصاً لمحاولتهم عبور الحدود إلى خارج المملكة بطريقة غير نظامية، وضبط 28 متورطاً في نقل وإيواء وتشغيل مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود والتستر عليهم.

وأكدت وزارة الداخلية أن كل من يسهّل دخول مخالفي نظام أمن الحدود للمملكة أو نقلهم داخلها أو يوفر لهم المأوى أو يقدم لهم أي مساعدة أو خدمة بأي شكل من الأشكال، يعرّض نفسه لعقوبات تصل إلى السجن مدة 15 سنة، وغرامة مالية تصل إلى مليون ريال، ومصادرة وسيلة النقل والسكن المستخدم للإيواء، إضافة إلى التشهير به، موضحة أن هذه الجريمة تعد من الجرائم الكبيرة الموجبة للتوقيف، والمخلة بالشرف والأمانة.