أصدرت المديرية العامة للجوازات، من خلال لجانها الإدارية بمختلف إدارات جوازات المناطق، 19920 قراراً إدارياً خلال شهر شعبان بحق مواطنين ومقيمين؛ لمخالفتهم أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود، وتنوعت العقوبات ما بين السجن والغرامة المالية والترحيل.
وأكّدت الجوازات على جميع المواطنين والمقيمين من أصحاب المنشآت والأفراد عدم نقل أو تشغيل أو إيواء المخالفين لأنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود أو التستر عليهم أو تقديم أي وسيلة من وسائل المساعدة لهم في إيجاد فرص عمل أو سكن أو نقل.
ودعت إلى التعاون والإبلاغ عن مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.
وكانت الحملات الميدانية المشتركة التي قادتها الجوازات الأسبوع الماضي أسفرت عن ضبط 19101 مخالف، منهم 12153 مخالفاً لنظام الإقامة، و4103 مخالفين لنظام أمن الحدود، و2845 مخالفاً لنظام العمل.
فيما بلغ إجمالي من تم ضبطهم خلال محاولتهم عبور الحدود إلى داخل المملكة 1663 شخصاً، كما تم ضبط 31 شخصاً لمحاولتهم عبور الحدود إلى خارج المملكة بطريقة غير نظامية، وضبط 28 متورطاً في نقل وإيواء وتشغيل مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود والتستر عليهم.
وأكدت وزارة الداخلية أن كل من يسهّل دخول مخالفي نظام أمن الحدود للمملكة أو نقلهم داخلها أو يوفر لهم المأوى أو يقدم لهم أي مساعدة أو خدمة بأي شكل من الأشكال، يعرّض نفسه لعقوبات تصل إلى السجن مدة 15 سنة، وغرامة مالية تصل إلى مليون ريال، ومصادرة وسيلة النقل والسكن المستخدم للإيواء، إضافة إلى التشهير به، موضحة أن هذه الجريمة تعد من الجرائم الكبيرة الموجبة للتوقيف، والمخلة بالشرف والأمانة.
The General Directorate of Passports issued 19,920 administrative decisions during the month of Sha'ban against citizens and residents for violating residency, labor, and border security regulations. The penalties varied between imprisonment, financial fines, and deportation.
The passports authority emphasized to all citizens and residents, including business owners and individuals, not to transport, employ, or shelter violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations, nor to conceal them or provide any means of assistance in finding job opportunities, housing, or transportation.
It called for cooperation and reporting of violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations, assuring that all reports will be treated with complete confidentiality without any liability on the reporter.
Joint field campaigns led by the passports authority last week resulted in the apprehension of 19,101 violators, including 12,153 violators of the residency system, 4,103 violators of border security regulations, and 2,845 violators of labor laws.
A total of 1,663 individuals were apprehended while attempting to cross the borders into the Kingdom, and 31 individuals were detained for attempting to cross the borders out of the Kingdom illegally. Additionally, 28 individuals were arrested for transporting, sheltering, and employing violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations and for concealing them.
The Ministry of Interior confirmed that anyone who facilitates the entry of violators of border security regulations into the Kingdom, transports them within it, provides them with shelter, or offers them any assistance or service in any form, exposes themselves to penalties of up to 15 years in prison, a financial fine of up to one million riyals, confiscation of the means of transport and housing used for shelter, in addition to publicizing their actions. It clarified that this crime is considered a major offense warranting detention and is detrimental to honor and trust.