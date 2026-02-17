احتفلت كلية الأمير محمد بن سلمان للإدارة وريادة الأعمال بحفل تخرجها الثامن بتاريخ 13 فبراير 2026، لتكريم 596 خريجاً وخريجة من دفعة 2026، وهي الأكبر في تاريخ الكلية حتى اليوم.
وشهدت الكلية هذا العام تخريج 596 طالباً وطالبة ضمن برامج الدراسات العليا، بواقع 322 خريجاً في برنامج الماجستير التنفيذي في إدارة الأعمال، و214 خريجاً في ماجستير الإدارة، و60 خريجاً في ماجستير المالية، بما يعزز دور الكلية في إعداد قيادات أعمال تتمتع بكفاءة عملية واستعداد فعلي لمتطلبات السوق. وبلغت نسبة السعوديين 97% من إجمالي الخريجين، فيما بلغت نسبة النساء نحو 33% من الدفعة.
وخلال الحفل، كرّمت الكلية خريجي دفعة 2026 تقديراً لما أظهروه من انضباط وروح قيادية طوال رحلتهم الدراسية، ما يجسد نهج الكلية في إعداد قيادات راسخة في قيمها وقادرة على تحمل المسؤولية واتخاذ القرار.
وقال الدكتور زيغر ديغريف، عميد كلية الأمير محمد بن سلمان للإدارة وريادة الأعمال: «نحرص في الكلية على أن يتخرج طلابنا وهم يمتلكون معرفة أكاديمية وأدوات عملية وقيماً وشبكات تمكّنهم من قيادة المؤسسات، وإطلاق المشروعات، والإسهام بفاعلية في اقتصاد المملكة المتطور والمتجدد».
كما سيواصل عدد من الخريجين تطوير مشاريعهم من خلال برنامج «توسيع نطاق النمو» خلال شهر أبريل، والمقام بالشراكة مع «المركز العالمي لريادة الأعمال» التابع لبابسون.
وتواصل الكلية تطوير مركز الحالات الدراسية، وهو الأول من نوعه في المملكة العربية السعودية، حيث طوّرت أكثر من 100 حالة تعليمية مستندة إلى الواقع السعودي وبيئة الأعمال في المملكة.
ويؤكد تخرج دفعة 2026 استمرار رسالة الكلية في إعداد قيادات ريادية وابتكارية تسهم في دعم مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 وتعزيز تنمية المواهب الوطنية.
The Prince Mohammed bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship celebrated its eighth graduation ceremony on February 13, 2026, honoring 596 graduates from the Class of 2026, the largest in the college's history to date.
This year, the college witnessed the graduation of 596 students in various graduate programs, with 322 graduates in the Executive Master of Business Administration program, 214 graduates in the Master of Management, and 60 graduates in the Master of Finance, reinforcing the college's role in preparing business leaders who possess practical competence and actual readiness for market demands. The percentage of Saudi nationals among the graduates was 97%, while the percentage of women was about 33% of the class.
During the ceremony, the college honored the graduates of the Class of 2026 in recognition of their discipline and leadership spirit throughout their academic journey, embodying the college's approach to preparing leaders grounded in values and capable of taking responsibility and making decisions.
Dr. Zegher Degrief, Dean of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship, stated: “We are committed at the college to ensuring that our students graduate with academic knowledge, practical tools, values, and networks that empower them to lead institutions, launch projects, and contribute effectively to the evolving and renewing economy of the Kingdom.”
Several graduates will also continue to develop their projects through the "Growth Scale-Up" program in April, held in partnership with the Global Entrepreneurship Center affiliated with Babson.
The college continues to develop a case study center, the first of its kind in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, having developed more than 100 educational cases based on the Saudi reality and the business environment in the Kingdom.
The graduation of the Class of 2026 reaffirms the college's mission to prepare innovative and entrepreneurial leaders who contribute to supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and enhancing the development of national talents.
