احتفلت كلية الأمير محمد بن سلمان للإدارة وريادة الأعمال بحفل تخرجها الثامن بتاريخ 13 فبراير 2026، لتكريم 596 خريجاً وخريجة من دفعة 2026، وهي الأكبر في تاريخ الكلية حتى اليوم.

وشهدت الكلية هذا العام تخريج 596 طالباً وطالبة ضمن برامج الدراسات العليا، بواقع 322 خريجاً في برنامج الماجستير التنفيذي في إدارة الأعمال، و214 خريجاً في ماجستير الإدارة، و60 خريجاً في ماجستير المالية، بما يعزز دور الكلية في إعداد قيادات أعمال تتمتع بكفاءة عملية واستعداد فعلي لمتطلبات السوق. وبلغت نسبة السعوديين 97% من إجمالي الخريجين، فيما بلغت نسبة النساء نحو 33% من الدفعة.

وخلال الحفل، كرّمت الكلية خريجي دفعة 2026 تقديراً لما أظهروه من انضباط وروح قيادية طوال رحلتهم الدراسية، ما يجسد نهج الكلية في إعداد قيادات راسخة في قيمها وقادرة على تحمل المسؤولية واتخاذ القرار.

وقال الدكتور زيغر ديغريف، عميد كلية الأمير محمد بن سلمان للإدارة وريادة الأعمال: «نحرص في الكلية على أن يتخرج طلابنا وهم يمتلكون معرفة أكاديمية وأدوات عملية وقيماً وشبكات تمكّنهم من قيادة المؤسسات، وإطلاق المشروعات، والإسهام بفاعلية في اقتصاد المملكة المتطور والمتجدد».

كما سيواصل عدد من الخريجين تطوير مشاريعهم من خلال برنامج «توسيع نطاق النمو» خلال شهر أبريل، والمقام بالشراكة مع «المركز العالمي لريادة الأعمال» التابع لبابسون.

وتواصل الكلية تطوير مركز الحالات الدراسية، وهو الأول من نوعه في المملكة العربية السعودية، حيث طوّرت أكثر من 100 حالة تعليمية مستندة إلى الواقع السعودي وبيئة الأعمال في المملكة.

ويؤكد تخرج دفعة 2026 استمرار رسالة الكلية في إعداد قيادات ريادية وابتكارية تسهم في دعم مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 وتعزيز تنمية المواهب الوطنية.

-