The Prince Mohammed bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship celebrated its eighth graduation ceremony on February 13, 2026, honoring 596 graduates from the Class of 2026, the largest in the college's history to date.

This year, the college witnessed the graduation of 596 students in various graduate programs, with 322 graduates in the Executive Master of Business Administration program, 214 graduates in the Master of Management, and 60 graduates in the Master of Finance, reinforcing the college's role in preparing business leaders who possess practical competence and actual readiness for market demands. The percentage of Saudi nationals among the graduates was 97%, while the percentage of women was about 33% of the class.

During the ceremony, the college honored the graduates of the Class of 2026 in recognition of their discipline and leadership spirit throughout their academic journey, embodying the college's approach to preparing leaders grounded in values and capable of taking responsibility and making decisions.

Dr. Zegher Degrief, Dean of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship, stated: “We are committed at the college to ensuring that our students graduate with academic knowledge, practical tools, values, and networks that empower them to lead institutions, launch projects, and contribute effectively to the evolving and renewing economy of the Kingdom.”

Several graduates will also continue to develop their projects through the "Growth Scale-Up" program in April, held in partnership with the Global Entrepreneurship Center affiliated with Babson.

The college continues to develop a case study center, the first of its kind in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, having developed more than 100 educational cases based on the Saudi reality and the business environment in the Kingdom.

The graduation of the Class of 2026 reaffirms the college's mission to prepare innovative and entrepreneurial leaders who contribute to supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and enhancing the development of national talents.

-