تستعد العاصمة الموريتانية نواكشوط لاستضافة النسخة الثانية من مسابقة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لحفظ القرآن الكريم والسنة النبوية لدول غرب أفريقيا، التي تنظمها وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد بالتعاون مع وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والتعليم الأصلي في موريتانيا، بمشاركة 160 متسابقاً يمثلون 16 دولة، وذلك خلال الفترة من 15 إلى 19 نوفمبر 2026م.
وتأتي إقامة المسابقة امتداداً لموافقة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود -حفظه الله-، في إطار جهود المملكة المتواصلة لخدمة القرآن الكريم والسنة النبوية وتعزيز حضورهما في حياة المسلمين بمختلف أنحاء العالم.
ورفع وزير الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد الشيخ الدكتور عبداللطيف آل الشيخ الشكر والامتنان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز -حفظهما الله-؛ لما يوليانه من دعم وعناية بمشروعات خدمة القرآن الكريم والسنة النبوية، مؤكداً أن هذه الجهود تجسِّد النهج الراسخ للمملكة في نشر قيم الإسلام وتعزيز الارتباط بكتاب الله وسنة رسوله صلى الله عليه وسلم.
وأوضح أن المسابقة تمثِّل منصة علمية وتربوية تسهم في تشجيع الناشئة على الحفظ والتدبر والفهم، وترسخ روح التنافس الشريف بين الحفّاظ، كما تعكس المكانة التي توليها المملكة للمسابقات القرآنية الدولية ودورها في بناء الوعي الديني ونشر منهج الوسطية والاعتدال.
وتشهد المسابقة مشاركة متسابقين من موريتانيا وتوغو وبنين وبوركينا فاسو والرأس الأخضر وساحل العاج وغامبيا وغانا وغينيا كوناكري وغينيا بيساو وليبيريا ومالي والنيجر والسنغال وسيراليون ونيجيريا.
وتتوزع منافساتها على مسارين رئيسيين؛ الأول لحفظ القرآن الكريم بفروع متعددة تشمل الحفظ الكامل بالقراءات السبع والحفظ الكامل مع التفسير والتجويد، إضافة إلى فروع الأجزاء المحددة، فيما يختص المسار الثاني بحفظ السنة النبوية من عدد من المتون والكتب الحديثية المعتمدة، بما يعزز العناية بالقرآن الكريم والسنة النبوية معاً.
The Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott, is preparing to host the second edition of the King of the Two Holy Mosques Competition for the Memorization of the Holy Quran and the Prophetic Sunnah for West African countries, organized by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Da'wah, and Guidance in cooperation with the Ministry of Islamic Affairs and Original Education in Mauritania, with the participation of 160 contestants representing 16 countries, from November 15 to 19, 2026.
The establishment of the competition comes as an extension of the approval of the King of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may Allah protect him - as part of the Kingdom's ongoing efforts to serve the Holy Quran and the Prophetic Sunnah and to enhance their presence in the lives of Muslims around the world.
The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Da'wah, and Guidance, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Latif Al Sheikh, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the King of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz - may Allah protect them - for the support and care they provide to projects serving the Holy Quran and the Prophetic Sunnah, affirming that these efforts embody the Kingdom's steadfast approach to spreading the values of Islam and strengthening the connection to the Book of Allah and the Sunnah of His Messenger, peace be upon him.
He explained that the competition represents a scientific and educational platform that contributes to encouraging the youth to memorize, reflect, and understand, and it fosters a spirit of healthy competition among the memorizers. It also reflects the importance the Kingdom places on international Quranic competitions and their role in building religious awareness and promoting the methodology of moderation and balance.
The competition will witness the participation of contestants from Mauritania, Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Ghana, Conakry Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Nigeria.
The competitions are divided into two main tracks; the first is for memorizing the Holy Quran with multiple branches including complete memorization with the seven readings, complete memorization with interpretation and Tajweed, in addition to branches for specific parts, while the second track focuses on memorizing the Prophetic Sunnah from a number of approved texts and hadith books, enhancing the care for both the Holy Quran and the Prophetic Sunnah together.