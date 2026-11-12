The Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott, is preparing to host the second edition of the King of the Two Holy Mosques Competition for the Memorization of the Holy Quran and the Prophetic Sunnah for West African countries, organized by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Da'wah, and Guidance in cooperation with the Ministry of Islamic Affairs and Original Education in Mauritania, with the participation of 160 contestants representing 16 countries, from November 15 to 19, 2026.

The establishment of the competition comes as an extension of the approval of the King of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may Allah protect him - as part of the Kingdom's ongoing efforts to serve the Holy Quran and the Prophetic Sunnah and to enhance their presence in the lives of Muslims around the world.

The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Da'wah, and Guidance, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Latif Al Sheikh, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the King of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz - may Allah protect them - for the support and care they provide to projects serving the Holy Quran and the Prophetic Sunnah, affirming that these efforts embody the Kingdom's steadfast approach to spreading the values of Islam and strengthening the connection to the Book of Allah and the Sunnah of His Messenger, peace be upon him.

He explained that the competition represents a scientific and educational platform that contributes to encouraging the youth to memorize, reflect, and understand, and it fosters a spirit of healthy competition among the memorizers. It also reflects the importance the Kingdom places on international Quranic competitions and their role in building religious awareness and promoting the methodology of moderation and balance.

The competition will witness the participation of contestants from Mauritania, Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Ghana, Conakry Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Nigeria.

The competitions are divided into two main tracks; the first is for memorizing the Holy Quran with multiple branches including complete memorization with the seven readings, complete memorization with interpretation and Tajweed, in addition to branches for specific parts, while the second track focuses on memorizing the Prophetic Sunnah from a number of approved texts and hadith books, enhancing the care for both the Holy Quran and the Prophetic Sunnah together.