تستعد العاصمة الموريتانية نواكشوط لاستضافة النسخة الثانية من مسابقة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لحفظ القرآن الكريم والسنة النبوية لدول غرب أفريقيا، التي تنظمها وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد بالتعاون مع وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والتعليم الأصلي في موريتانيا، بمشاركة 160 متسابقاً يمثلون 16 دولة، وذلك خلال الفترة من 15 إلى 19 نوفمبر 2026م.

وتأتي إقامة المسابقة امتداداً لموافقة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود -حفظه الله-، في إطار جهود المملكة المتواصلة لخدمة القرآن الكريم والسنة النبوية وتعزيز حضورهما في حياة المسلمين بمختلف أنحاء العالم.

ورفع وزير الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد الشيخ الدكتور عبداللطيف آل الشيخ الشكر والامتنان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز -حفظهما الله-؛ لما يوليانه من دعم وعناية بمشروعات خدمة القرآن الكريم والسنة النبوية، مؤكداً أن هذه الجهود تجسِّد النهج الراسخ للمملكة في نشر قيم الإسلام وتعزيز الارتباط بكتاب الله وسنة رسوله صلى الله عليه وسلم.

وأوضح أن المسابقة تمثِّل منصة علمية وتربوية تسهم في تشجيع الناشئة على الحفظ والتدبر والفهم، وترسخ روح التنافس الشريف بين الحفّاظ، كما تعكس المكانة التي توليها المملكة للمسابقات القرآنية الدولية ودورها في بناء الوعي الديني ونشر منهج الوسطية والاعتدال.

وتشهد المسابقة مشاركة متسابقين من موريتانيا وتوغو وبنين وبوركينا فاسو والرأس الأخضر وساحل العاج وغامبيا وغانا وغينيا كوناكري وغينيا بيساو وليبيريا ومالي والنيجر والسنغال وسيراليون ونيجيريا.

وتتوزع منافساتها على مسارين رئيسيين؛ الأول لحفظ القرآن الكريم بفروع متعددة تشمل الحفظ الكامل بالقراءات السبع والحفظ الكامل مع التفسير والتجويد، إضافة إلى فروع الأجزاء المحددة، فيما يختص المسار الثاني بحفظ السنة النبوية من عدد من المتون والكتب الحديثية المعتمدة، بما يعزز العناية بالقرآن الكريم والسنة النبوية معاً.