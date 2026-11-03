Labor and Human Resources Expert Dr. Khaled Rashad Khayyat confirmed that raising the minimum wage calculated in the "Nitaqat" program represents an important step to enhance the quality of localization in the private sector, achieve job stability for Saudis, and elevate the level of jobs and wages, thereby enhancing the attractiveness of work and the sustainability of the relationship between the worker and the establishment.



Implementation in Two Phases



He explained that the implementation occurs in two phases; the first phase begins on April 25, 2027, whereby a Saudi whose salary is less than 4,000 riyals will not be counted in the localization percentage, while those earning 4,000 riyals and less than 5,000 riyals will be counted as half a worker, and those earning 5,000 riyals or more will be counted as a full worker.



The second phase will start on April 25, 2028, raising the minimum salary for counting a Saudi as a full worker to 6,000 riyals; thus, those earning less than 5,000 riyals will not be counted, those earning 5,000 riyals and less than 6,000 riyals will be counted as half a worker, and those earning 6,000 riyals or more will be counted as a full worker.



Focus on Job Quality



Khayyat pointed out that this approach shifts localization from focusing on meeting numerical ratios to emphasizing job quality and wage levels, which contributes to reducing fictitious Saudization and enhances the provision of an attractive work environment and professional opportunities that allow citizens to develop and continue.



He added that improving wages and job benefits helps establishments reduce employee turnover and recruitment and training costs, while maintaining national competencies and increasing productivity efficiency.



He emphasized the importance of establishments being prepared for the implementation phases by reviewing wage structures and linking them to the nature of jobs, responsibilities, experiences, and competencies, asserting that the success of sustainable localization is not measured solely by the number of occupied jobs, but by its ability to provide a suitable income, a stable career path, and added value to the national economy, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.