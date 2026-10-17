The Saudi Health Insurance Council has announced the availability of the "Alternative Insurance" service to facilitate the transfer of beneficiaries between health coverages according to the approved regulations and procedures; supporting the continuity of coverage. This service allows beneficiaries to switch between coverages when they are entitled to more than one policy, and it is available for workers at the workplace of the spouse, one of the parents, or when the beneficiary is included in the policy as a worker.

To benefit from the service, explicit approval from the employer holding the new policy is required according to the approved regulations and procedures, along with filling out the mandatory personal information, uploading the required documents, completing the complaint form, and submitting it through the Customer Relationship Management system. A letter of no objection for the alternative insurance, signed and stamped, along with proof of kinship, is also required.

The steps to obtain the service include logging in via Nafath and selecting the service (Letter of No Objection for Alternative Insurance) to obtain the form, specifying whether the letter is to be issued as (I wish to transfer to an insurance policy as a dependent - I wish to transfer the insurance of one of the dependents to my insurance policy), then entering the required personal data and the beneficiaries' information, exporting the letter, and downloading it for signature and stamp from the alternative employer. Finally, submit a request to transfer to another insurance coverage, specifying whether the beneficiary submitted the request themselves or on behalf of someone else, uploading the supporting documents, and completing the process by submitting the application.