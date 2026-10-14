The General Directorate of Civil Defense emphasized the necessity of having fire extinguishers in homes and learning the correct methods to use them in case of fires, in order to protect lives and property.

It explained that dry powder extinguishers effectively contribute to dealing with various types of household fires by responding quickly to limit the spread of flames and control them.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense called for following the safety guidelines and instructions announced through various media outlets and social media, and to contact the number 911 in the regions of Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and the number 998 in the rest of the Kingdom's regions, to request assistance in emergency situations.

The Civil Defense provided a description of the correct method for using a fire extinguisher, which starts by pulling the safety pin, then standing at a safe distance from the flames, approaching the fire, and using the extinguisher from a safe distance. It is important to press the handle and aim the nozzle at the base of the fire, using the extinguisher with the wind, not against it.