أكدت المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني على ضرورة توفر طفايات الحريق في المنازل، وتعلّم الطرق الصحيحة لاستخدامها عند وقوع الحرائق، حفاظاً على الأرواح والممتلكات.

وأوضحت أن طفايات البودرة الجافة تسهم بفاعلية في التعامل مع أنواع متعددة من الحرائق المنزلية، من خلال استجابتها السريعة في الحد من انتشار النيران والسيطرة عليها.

ودعت المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني إلى اتباع إرشادات وتعليمات السلامة المعلنة عبر وسائل الإعلام المختلفة ومواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، والاتصال بالرقم 911 في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والمنطقة الشرقية، والرقم 998 في بقية مناطق المملكة، لطلب المساعدة في الحالات الطارئة.

وقدم الدفاع المدني وصفاً للطريقة الصحيحة في استخدام مطفأة الحريق يبدأ بسحب دبوس الأمان ثم الوقوف على مسافة آمنة من اللهب والاقتراب من النار واستخدام المطفأة من مسافة آمنة ثم الضغط على المقبض وتوجيه الفوهة نحو قاعدة الحريق واستخدام المطفأة في اتجاه الريح لا ضدها.