أكدت السفارة اليمنية بالرياض لـ«عكاظ» أنه منذ الإعلان عن المكرمة الملكية الكريمة، بتوجيهات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، استجابة لطلب فخامة رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد محمد العليمي، بدأت السفارة، بتوجيهات ومتابعة من السفير سالم صالح بن بريك، وبالتنسيق مع القنصلية العامة في جدة والجهات المختصة، العمل على تهيئة الإجراءات اللازمة لمساعدة اليمنيين على الاستفادة من هذه المبادرة الإنسانية الكبيرة.
وأوضحت أنها والقنصلية العامة في جدة أطلقتا خدمة التسجيل الإلكتروني الأولي لليمنيين الذين يحتاجون إلى استخراج وثائق سفر مؤقتة، بهدف حصر بياناتهم وتنظيم مواعيد مراجعتهم للجان المختصة، بالتوازي مع توضيح آلية الحجز المباشر عبر منصة «أبشر» لمن يحملون جوازات سفر سارية المفعول.
وأضافت أنها تعمل على نشر التعليمات والإرشادات المتعلقة بإجراءات التصحيح، والإجابة عن استفسارات اليمنيين عبر منصاتها الرسمية، بما يساعد على إزالة أي التباس بشأن الفئات المشمولة وآليات الاستفادة من المكرمة.
وقالت: «مع إعلان المديرية العامة للجوازات بدء إجراءات التصحيح اعتبارًا من (الأحد) 11 أكتوبر ولمدة شهرين، فإننا نولي أهمية خاصة لتوعية اليمنيين بضرورة المبادرة إلى استكمال متطلباتهم خلال المدة المحددة، وفقًا للإجراءات المعلنة لكل فئة، وبما يضمن الاستفادة من التسهيلات الكبيرة التي وفرتها الجهات المختصة في المملكة».
وبيّنت أن المكرمة الملكية تشمل جميع اليمنيين الموجودين في المملكة بطرق غير نظامية، وفقًا للفئات والضوابط التي أعلنتها وزارة الداخلية والمديرية العامة للجوازات، ولذلك فإن نطاق المستفيدين لا يقتصر على فئة واحدة، بل يشمل حالات مختلفة، بينها من لا يحملون وثائق سفر، وحاملو هويات الزائر والتأشيرات المنتهية، وأصحاب الإقامات المنتهية، والمتغيبون عن العمل، ولكل فئة إجراءات محددة.
وحول الأعداد، قالت: «لا تتوفر لدينا حتى الآن إحصائية نهائية معتمدة يمكن الاستناد إليها لتحديد إجمالي المستفيدين. ونحن نحرص على عدم تقديم أرقام تقديرية قد لا تعكس الحجم الفعلي للمشمولين، خصوصًا أن بعض الفئات ستتمكن من تصحيح أوضاعها إلكترونيًا عبر المنصات السعودية المختصة، دون الحاجة إلى مراجعة السفارة أو مراكز الجوازات».
وأكدت أن اتساع الفئات المشمولة يعكس الأهمية الاستثنائية لهذه المبادرة، وحرص قيادة المملكة على معالجة أوضاع اليمنيين بصورة شاملة ومنظمة.
وشددت على أهمية التمييز بين التسجيل الأولي لدى السفارة وبين إجراءات تصحيح الوضع التي تتولاها الجهات السعودية المختصة، موضحة أن التسجيل عبر موقع السفارة مخصص أساسًا لليمنيين الذين يحتاجون إلى وثائق سفر، وهو إجراء تمهيدي لتنظيم بياناتهم ومواعيد مراجعتهم، وليس موافقة نهائية على تصحيح أوضاعهم.
وأضافت أن المتقدم يحصل بعد استكمال التسجيل الإلكتروني على وثيقة التسجيل المؤقتة ودليل الإرشادات، وعليه الاحتفاظ بهما ومراجعة اللجنة المختصة في المركز الذي اختاره، لاستكمال إجراءات التحقق من البيانات والوثائق وإصدار وثيقة السفر اللازمة وفقًا للضوابط المعتمدة.
وبيّنت أنه بعد اعتماد وثيقة السفر، يستطيع المتقدم الانتقال إلى إجراءات التصحيح لدى الجوازات السعودية، عبر حجز الموعد والمراجعة في المكان والوقت المحددين. أما اليمنيون الذين يحملون جوازات سفر سارية المفعول، فلا يحتاجون إلى المرور بمرحلة استخراج الوثيقة المؤقتة، ويمكنهم مباشرة الإجراءات المقررة لفئاتهم عبر منصة «أبشر» أو المنصات السعودية الأخرى ذات العلاقة.
وأكدت أن إتمام التسجيل لدى السفارة لا يعني اكتمال التصحيح، وأن المرجع في ذلك هو استيفاء الإجراءات النظامية لدى الجهات السعودية المختصة، مشيرة إلى أنها ستواصل نشر أي إيضاحات أو تعليمات إضافية عبر حساباتها الرسمية.
وأوضحت أن هناك أسرًا يمنية تعيش في المملكة منذ سنوات، وبعضها لديها أطفال ولدوا خلال هذه الفترة، وقد تواجه صعوبات في توفير جميع الوثائق الثبوتية المطلوبة. ولهذا جاء إطلاق التسجيل الإلكتروني الأولي عبر السفارة والقنصلية العامة، بما يتيح لليمنيين الذين لا يحملون جوازات سفر سارية تسجيل بياناتهم وتقديم ما يتوفر لديهم من وثائق ومستندات، تمهيدًا لمراجعتها من قبل اللجان المختصة والتحقق من الهوية والجنسية واستكمال الإجراءات اللازمة لإصدار وثائق السفر.
وفي ما يتعلق بالأطفال الذين لا يحملون وثائق ثبوتية، بيّنت أن التعامل مع حالاتهم يتطلب التحقق من بياناتهم وصلتهم بأسرهم، والنظر في المستندات المتوفرة لدى أولياء أمورهم، وفقًا للضوابط والإجراءات المعتمدة، مع إحالة الحالات التي تتطلب معالجة خاصة إلى الجهات المختصة.
وأكدت أن الهدف هو مساعدة هذه الأسر على استكمال ما يلزم من إجراءات إثبات الهوية، وألا تتحول الصعوبات المتعلقة بالوثائق إلى عائق يحول دون عرض حالاتهم على اللجان المختصة والاستفادة من المعالجات النظامية المتاحة.
ووصفت السفارة المكرمة الملكية بأنها مبادرة إنسانية بالغة الأهمية، تتجاوز أبعادها مجرد تصحيح الوضع النظامي للمقيمين، إلى ما يمكن أن تحدثه من أثر مباشر في حياة آلاف الأسر اليمنية التي أثقلت كاهلها ظروف الحرب والنزوح وعدم الاستقرار في بلادها نتيجة الانقلاب الحوثي والممارسات الإرهابية لهذه الميليشيا الإجرامية.
وأشارت إلى أن الاستقرار القانوني للأسرة يمثل أساسًا مهمًا للاستقرار الاجتماعي والمعيشي، ويخفف كثيرًا من حالة القلق المرتبطة بانتهاء الوثائق أو مخالفة أنظمة الإقامة، ويفتح أمام المستفيدين فرصًا أفضل لتنظيم شؤون حياتهم وعملهم وفقًا للأنظمة المعمول بها في المملكة.
وأكدت أن هذه المبادرة ليست بمعزل عن مسيرة طويلة من المواقف السعودية تجاه الشعب اليمني، فقد كانت المملكة، ولا تزال، السند الأكبر لليمن في مختلف الظروف، سواء من خلال دعم الدولة اليمنية ومؤسساتها، أو المساعدات الإنسانية والتنموية، أو ما تقدمه من رعاية واهتمام لليمنيين الموجودين على أراضيها.
وقالت إن ما يميز هذه المكرمة أنها تلامس بصورة مباشرة حياة الإنسان اليمني وأسرته، وتترجم عمق العلاقات الأخوية بين البلدين إلى إجراءات عملية يشعر بأثرها اليمنيون في حياتهم اليومية.
وعبّرت السفارة اليمنية في الرياض، ممثلة بالسفير سالم صالح بن بريك وجميع طاقم السفارة، عن بالغ الامتنان والتقدير لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان على ما تحظى به اليمن من دعم ورعاية واهتمام مستمر.
ودعت جميع اليمنيين المشمولين بالمكرمة الملكية إلى المبادرة للاستفادة من هذه الفرصة الكريمة، وعدم تأجيل استكمال الإجراءات المطلوبة، خصوصًا أن المديرية العامة للجوازات حددت مدة شهرين لإجراءات التصحيح، اعتبارًا من 11 أكتوبر 2026.
كما دعت كل يمني إلى التعرف على الإجراءات الخاصة بفئته، وعدم افتراض أن جميع الحالات تتطلب المسار نفسه؛ فهناك من يحتاج إلى استخراج وثيقة سفر ومراجعة مركز التصحيح، وهناك من يمكنه الاستفادة من الخدمات الإلكترونية دون الحاجة إلى مراجعة إدارات الجوازات.
وأكدت أن حجز المواعيد عبر منصة «أبشر» أو رابط التسجيل لدى السفارة مجاني ولا يتطلب الاستعانة بوسطاء أو معقبين، وأن بإمكان اليمنيين حجز مواعيدهم بأنفسهم عبر القنوات المعلنة.
وشددت على ضرورة استقاء المعلومات حصرًا من الجهات السعودية الرسمية أو حسابات السفارة اليمنية بالرياض والقنصلية العامة في جدة، وعدم الانسياق وراء الشائعات أو المعلومات غير الدقيقة التي قد تتداولها بعض الحسابات في وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.
وأكدت أن المكرمة الملكية تمثل فرصة ثمينة لمعالجة أوضاع اليمنيين وفقًا للأنظمة السعودية، وأن أفضل تعبير عن تقدير هذه المبادرة هو الالتزام بالتعليمات والتعاون مع الجهات المختصة والمبادرة إلى إنجاز الإجراءات خلال المهلة المحددة.
واختتمت بالقول: «نحن على ثقة بأن هذه المبادرة ستترك أثرًا إيجابيًا عميقًا في حياة الأسر اليمنية، وستبقى واحدة من المواقف الإنسانية النبيلة التي يقدرها اليمنيون للمملكة العربية السعودية وقيادتها وشعبها».
The Yemeni embassy in Riyadh confirmed to "Okaz" that since the announcement of the generous royal grant, under the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, in response to the request of His Excellency the President of the Presidential Leadership Council Dr. Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, the embassy, under the guidance and follow-up of Ambassador Salem Saleh bin Bureik, in coordination with the Consulate General in Jeddah and the relevant authorities, has begun working on preparing the necessary procedures to assist Yemenis in benefiting from this significant humanitarian initiative.
It clarified that it and the Consulate General in Jeddah have launched an initial electronic registration service for Yemenis who need to obtain temporary travel documents, aiming to collect their data and organize their appointments with the relevant committees, alongside clarifying the direct booking mechanism through the "Absher" platform for those holding valid passports.
It added that it is working on disseminating instructions and guidelines related to the correction procedures, and answering inquiries from Yemenis through its official platforms, to help eliminate any confusion regarding the categories covered and the mechanisms for benefiting from the grant.
It stated: "With the announcement by the General Directorate of Passports to start correction procedures as of (Sunday) October 11 for a period of two months, we place special importance on educating Yemenis about the necessity of promptly completing their requirements within the specified timeframe, according to the announced procedures for each category, ensuring the benefit from the significant facilities provided by the relevant authorities in the Kingdom."
It indicated that the royal grant includes all Yemenis present in the Kingdom through irregular means, according to the categories and controls announced by the Ministry of Interior and the General Directorate of Passports. Therefore, the scope of beneficiaries is not limited to one category but includes various cases, including those without travel documents, holders of visitor IDs and expired visas, those with expired residency, and absentees from work, with specific procedures for each category.
Regarding the numbers, it said: "We do not currently have a final approved statistic that can be relied upon to determine the total number of beneficiaries. We are keen not to provide estimated figures that may not reflect the actual size of those included, especially since some categories will be able to correct their situations electronically through the relevant Saudi platforms, without the need to visit the embassy or passport centers."
It confirmed that the broadening of the included categories reflects the exceptional importance of this initiative and the Kingdom's leadership's commitment to addressing the situations of Yemenis comprehensively and systematically.
It emphasized the importance of distinguishing between initial registration at the embassy and the correction procedures undertaken by the relevant Saudi authorities, clarifying that registration through the embassy's website is primarily for Yemenis who need travel documents, serving as a preliminary procedure to organize their data and appointment schedules, and not as final approval for correcting their situations.
It added that after completing the electronic registration, the applicant receives a temporary registration document and a guide of instructions, which they must keep and refer to the relevant committee at the center they chose to complete the verification of data and documents and issue the necessary travel document according to the approved controls.
It explained that after the travel document is approved, the applicant can proceed to the correction procedures at the Saudi passports office by booking an appointment and reviewing at the specified place and time. As for Yemenis holding valid passports, they do not need to go through the stage of obtaining the temporary document and can directly proceed with the procedures designated for their categories through the "Absher" platform or other relevant Saudi platforms.
It confirmed that completing registration at the embassy does not mean the completion of correction, and that the reference for this is fulfilling the legal procedures with the relevant Saudi authorities, noting that it will continue to publish any clarifications or additional instructions through its official accounts.
It clarified that there are Yemeni families living in the Kingdom for years, some of whom have children born during this period, and they may face difficulties in providing all the required identification documents. Hence, the launch of the initial electronic registration through the embassy and the Consulate General allows Yemenis without valid passports to register their data and submit any available documents, in preparation for review by the relevant committees to verify identity and nationality and complete the necessary procedures for issuing travel documents.
Regarding children without identification documents, it indicated that dealing with their cases requires verifying their data and their connection to their families, and reviewing the documents available with their guardians, according to the approved controls and procedures, while referring cases that require special handling to the relevant authorities.
It confirmed that the goal is to assist these families in completing the necessary identity verification procedures, and that difficulties related to documents do not become an obstacle preventing them from presenting their cases to the relevant committees and benefiting from the available legal remedies.
The embassy described the royal grant as a highly significant humanitarian initiative, transcending the dimensions of merely correcting the legal status of residents, to what it can directly impact the lives of thousands of Yemeni families burdened by the conditions of war, displacement, and instability in their country due to the Houthi coup and the terrorist practices of this criminal militia.
It pointed out that the legal stability of the family represents an important foundation for social and living stability, significantly alleviating the anxiety associated with the expiration of documents or violating residency regulations, and opening better opportunities for beneficiaries to organize their lives and work according to the regulations in force in the Kingdom.
It confirmed that this initiative is not isolated from a long history of Saudi positions towards the Yemeni people, as the Kingdom has been, and continues to be, the greatest support for Yemen in various circumstances, whether through supporting the Yemeni state and its institutions, humanitarian and developmental aid, or the care and attention it provides to Yemenis present on its territory.
It stated that what distinguishes this grant is that it directly touches the life of the Yemeni individual and his family, translating the depth of brotherly relations between the two countries into practical measures that Yemenis feel the impact of in their daily lives.
The Yemeni embassy in Riyadh, represented by Ambassador Salem Saleh bin Bureik and all the embassy staff, expressed its deep gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman for the continuous support and care Yemen receives.
It urged all Yemenis covered by the royal grant to take the initiative to benefit from this generous opportunity and not to delay completing the required procedures, especially since the General Directorate of Passports has set a two-month period for correction procedures, starting from October 11, 2026.
It also urged every Yemeni to familiarize themselves with the procedures specific to their category and not to assume that all cases require the same path; some need to obtain a travel document and review the correction center, while others can benefit from electronic services without needing to visit passport departments.
It confirmed that booking appointments through the "Absher" platform or the registration link at the embassy is free and does not require the assistance of intermediaries or facilitators, and that Yemenis can book their appointments themselves through the announced channels.
It emphasized the necessity of obtaining information exclusively from official Saudi authorities or the Yemeni embassy's accounts in Riyadh and the Consulate General in Jeddah, and not to be swayed by rumors or inaccurate information that may be circulated by some accounts on social media.
It confirmed that the royal grant represents a valuable opportunity to address the situations of Yemenis according to Saudi regulations, and that the best expression of appreciation for this initiative is to adhere to the instructions, cooperate with the relevant authorities, and take the initiative to complete the procedures within the specified timeframe.
It concluded by saying: "We are confident that this initiative will leave a profound positive impact on the lives of Yemeni families and will remain one of the noble humanitarian stances that Yemenis appreciate towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership, and its people."