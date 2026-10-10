أكدت السفارة اليمنية بالرياض لـ«عكاظ» أنه منذ الإعلان عن المكرمة الملكية الكريمة، بتوجيهات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، استجابة لطلب فخامة رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد محمد العليمي، بدأت السفارة، بتوجيهات ومتابعة من السفير سالم صالح بن بريك، وبالتنسيق مع القنصلية العامة في جدة والجهات المختصة، العمل على تهيئة الإجراءات اللازمة لمساعدة اليمنيين على الاستفادة من هذه المبادرة الإنسانية الكبيرة.

وأوضحت أنها والقنصلية العامة في جدة أطلقتا خدمة التسجيل الإلكتروني الأولي لليمنيين الذين يحتاجون إلى استخراج وثائق سفر مؤقتة، بهدف حصر بياناتهم وتنظيم مواعيد مراجعتهم للجان المختصة، بالتوازي مع توضيح آلية الحجز المباشر عبر منصة «أبشر» لمن يحملون جوازات سفر سارية المفعول.

وأضافت أنها تعمل على نشر التعليمات والإرشادات المتعلقة بإجراءات التصحيح، والإجابة عن استفسارات اليمنيين عبر منصاتها الرسمية، بما يساعد على إزالة أي التباس بشأن الفئات المشمولة وآليات الاستفادة من المكرمة.

وقالت: «مع إعلان المديرية العامة للجوازات بدء إجراءات التصحيح اعتبارًا من (الأحد) 11 أكتوبر ولمدة شهرين، فإننا نولي أهمية خاصة لتوعية اليمنيين بضرورة المبادرة إلى استكمال متطلباتهم خلال المدة المحددة، وفقًا للإجراءات المعلنة لكل فئة، وبما يضمن الاستفادة من التسهيلات الكبيرة التي وفرتها الجهات المختصة في المملكة».

وبيّنت أن المكرمة الملكية تشمل جميع اليمنيين الموجودين في المملكة بطرق غير نظامية، وفقًا للفئات والضوابط التي أعلنتها وزارة الداخلية والمديرية العامة للجوازات، ولذلك فإن نطاق المستفيدين لا يقتصر على فئة واحدة، بل يشمل حالات مختلفة، بينها من لا يحملون وثائق سفر، وحاملو هويات الزائر والتأشيرات المنتهية، وأصحاب الإقامات المنتهية، والمتغيبون عن العمل، ولكل فئة إجراءات محددة.

وحول الأعداد، قالت: «لا تتوفر لدينا حتى الآن إحصائية نهائية معتمدة يمكن الاستناد إليها لتحديد إجمالي المستفيدين. ونحن نحرص على عدم تقديم أرقام تقديرية قد لا تعكس الحجم الفعلي للمشمولين، خصوصًا أن بعض الفئات ستتمكن من تصحيح أوضاعها إلكترونيًا عبر المنصات السعودية المختصة، دون الحاجة إلى مراجعة السفارة أو مراكز الجوازات».

وأكدت أن اتساع الفئات المشمولة يعكس الأهمية الاستثنائية لهذه المبادرة، وحرص قيادة المملكة على معالجة أوضاع اليمنيين بصورة شاملة ومنظمة.

وشددت على أهمية التمييز بين التسجيل الأولي لدى السفارة وبين إجراءات تصحيح الوضع التي تتولاها الجهات السعودية المختصة، موضحة أن التسجيل عبر موقع السفارة مخصص أساسًا لليمنيين الذين يحتاجون إلى وثائق سفر، وهو إجراء تمهيدي لتنظيم بياناتهم ومواعيد مراجعتهم، وليس موافقة نهائية على تصحيح أوضاعهم.

وأضافت أن المتقدم يحصل بعد استكمال التسجيل الإلكتروني على وثيقة التسجيل المؤقتة ودليل الإرشادات، وعليه الاحتفاظ بهما ومراجعة اللجنة المختصة في المركز الذي اختاره، لاستكمال إجراءات التحقق من البيانات والوثائق وإصدار وثيقة السفر اللازمة وفقًا للضوابط المعتمدة.

وبيّنت أنه بعد اعتماد وثيقة السفر، يستطيع المتقدم الانتقال إلى إجراءات التصحيح لدى الجوازات السعودية، عبر حجز الموعد والمراجعة في المكان والوقت المحددين. أما اليمنيون الذين يحملون جوازات سفر سارية المفعول، فلا يحتاجون إلى المرور بمرحلة استخراج الوثيقة المؤقتة، ويمكنهم مباشرة الإجراءات المقررة لفئاتهم عبر منصة «أبشر» أو المنصات السعودية الأخرى ذات العلاقة.

وأكدت أن إتمام التسجيل لدى السفارة لا يعني اكتمال التصحيح، وأن المرجع في ذلك هو استيفاء الإجراءات النظامية لدى الجهات السعودية المختصة، مشيرة إلى أنها ستواصل نشر أي إيضاحات أو تعليمات إضافية عبر حساباتها الرسمية.

وأوضحت أن هناك أسرًا يمنية تعيش في المملكة منذ سنوات، وبعضها لديها أطفال ولدوا خلال هذه الفترة، وقد تواجه صعوبات في توفير جميع الوثائق الثبوتية المطلوبة. ولهذا جاء إطلاق التسجيل الإلكتروني الأولي عبر السفارة والقنصلية العامة، بما يتيح لليمنيين الذين لا يحملون جوازات سفر سارية تسجيل بياناتهم وتقديم ما يتوفر لديهم من وثائق ومستندات، تمهيدًا لمراجعتها من قبل اللجان المختصة والتحقق من الهوية والجنسية واستكمال الإجراءات اللازمة لإصدار وثائق السفر.

وفي ما يتعلق بالأطفال الذين لا يحملون وثائق ثبوتية، بيّنت أن التعامل مع حالاتهم يتطلب التحقق من بياناتهم وصلتهم بأسرهم، والنظر في المستندات المتوفرة لدى أولياء أمورهم، وفقًا للضوابط والإجراءات المعتمدة، مع إحالة الحالات التي تتطلب معالجة خاصة إلى الجهات المختصة.

وأكدت أن الهدف هو مساعدة هذه الأسر على استكمال ما يلزم من إجراءات إثبات الهوية، وألا تتحول الصعوبات المتعلقة بالوثائق إلى عائق يحول دون عرض حالاتهم على اللجان المختصة والاستفادة من المعالجات النظامية المتاحة.

ووصفت السفارة المكرمة الملكية بأنها مبادرة إنسانية بالغة الأهمية، تتجاوز أبعادها مجرد تصحيح الوضع النظامي للمقيمين، إلى ما يمكن أن تحدثه من أثر مباشر في حياة آلاف الأسر اليمنية التي أثقلت كاهلها ظروف الحرب والنزوح وعدم الاستقرار في بلادها نتيجة الانقلاب الحوثي والممارسات الإرهابية لهذه الميليشيا الإجرامية.

وأشارت إلى أن الاستقرار القانوني للأسرة يمثل أساسًا مهمًا للاستقرار الاجتماعي والمعيشي، ويخفف كثيرًا من حالة القلق المرتبطة بانتهاء الوثائق أو مخالفة أنظمة الإقامة، ويفتح أمام المستفيدين فرصًا أفضل لتنظيم شؤون حياتهم وعملهم وفقًا للأنظمة المعمول بها في المملكة.

وأكدت أن هذه المبادرة ليست بمعزل عن مسيرة طويلة من المواقف السعودية تجاه الشعب اليمني، فقد كانت المملكة، ولا تزال، السند الأكبر لليمن في مختلف الظروف، سواء من خلال دعم الدولة اليمنية ومؤسساتها، أو المساعدات الإنسانية والتنموية، أو ما تقدمه من رعاية واهتمام لليمنيين الموجودين على أراضيها.

وقالت إن ما يميز هذه المكرمة أنها تلامس بصورة مباشرة حياة الإنسان اليمني وأسرته، وتترجم عمق العلاقات الأخوية بين البلدين إلى إجراءات عملية يشعر بأثرها اليمنيون في حياتهم اليومية.

وعبّرت السفارة اليمنية في الرياض، ممثلة بالسفير سالم صالح بن بريك وجميع طاقم السفارة، عن بالغ الامتنان والتقدير لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان على ما تحظى به اليمن من دعم ورعاية واهتمام مستمر.

ودعت جميع اليمنيين المشمولين بالمكرمة الملكية إلى المبادرة للاستفادة من هذه الفرصة الكريمة، وعدم تأجيل استكمال الإجراءات المطلوبة، خصوصًا أن المديرية العامة للجوازات حددت مدة شهرين لإجراءات التصحيح، اعتبارًا من 11 أكتوبر 2026.

كما دعت كل يمني إلى التعرف على الإجراءات الخاصة بفئته، وعدم افتراض أن جميع الحالات تتطلب المسار نفسه؛ فهناك من يحتاج إلى استخراج وثيقة سفر ومراجعة مركز التصحيح، وهناك من يمكنه الاستفادة من الخدمات الإلكترونية دون الحاجة إلى مراجعة إدارات الجوازات.

وأكدت أن حجز المواعيد عبر منصة «أبشر» أو رابط التسجيل لدى السفارة مجاني ولا يتطلب الاستعانة بوسطاء أو معقبين، وأن بإمكان اليمنيين حجز مواعيدهم بأنفسهم عبر القنوات المعلنة.

وشددت على ضرورة استقاء المعلومات حصرًا من الجهات السعودية الرسمية أو حسابات السفارة اليمنية بالرياض والقنصلية العامة في جدة، وعدم الانسياق وراء الشائعات أو المعلومات غير الدقيقة التي قد تتداولها بعض الحسابات في وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.

وأكدت أن المكرمة الملكية تمثل فرصة ثمينة لمعالجة أوضاع اليمنيين وفقًا للأنظمة السعودية، وأن أفضل تعبير عن تقدير هذه المبادرة هو الالتزام بالتعليمات والتعاون مع الجهات المختصة والمبادرة إلى إنجاز الإجراءات خلال المهلة المحددة.

واختتمت بالقول: «نحن على ثقة بأن هذه المبادرة ستترك أثرًا إيجابيًا عميقًا في حياة الأسر اليمنية، وستبقى واحدة من المواقف الإنسانية النبيلة التي يقدرها اليمنيون للمملكة العربية السعودية وقيادتها وشعبها».