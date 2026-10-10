The Yemeni embassy in Riyadh confirmed to "Okaz" that since the announcement of the generous royal grant, under the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, in response to the request of His Excellency the President of the Presidential Leadership Council Dr. Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, the embassy, under the guidance and follow-up of Ambassador Salem Saleh bin Bureik, in coordination with the Consulate General in Jeddah and the relevant authorities, has begun working on preparing the necessary procedures to assist Yemenis in benefiting from this significant humanitarian initiative.

It clarified that it and the Consulate General in Jeddah have launched an initial electronic registration service for Yemenis who need to obtain temporary travel documents, aiming to collect their data and organize their appointments with the relevant committees, alongside clarifying the direct booking mechanism through the "Absher" platform for those holding valid passports.

It added that it is working on disseminating instructions and guidelines related to the correction procedures, and answering inquiries from Yemenis through its official platforms, to help eliminate any confusion regarding the categories covered and the mechanisms for benefiting from the grant.

It stated: "With the announcement by the General Directorate of Passports to start correction procedures as of (Sunday) October 11 for a period of two months, we place special importance on educating Yemenis about the necessity of promptly completing their requirements within the specified timeframe, according to the announced procedures for each category, ensuring the benefit from the significant facilities provided by the relevant authorities in the Kingdom."

It indicated that the royal grant includes all Yemenis present in the Kingdom through irregular means, according to the categories and controls announced by the Ministry of Interior and the General Directorate of Passports. Therefore, the scope of beneficiaries is not limited to one category but includes various cases, including those without travel documents, holders of visitor IDs and expired visas, those with expired residency, and absentees from work, with specific procedures for each category.

Regarding the numbers, it said: "We do not currently have a final approved statistic that can be relied upon to determine the total number of beneficiaries. We are keen not to provide estimated figures that may not reflect the actual size of those included, especially since some categories will be able to correct their situations electronically through the relevant Saudi platforms, without the need to visit the embassy or passport centers."

It confirmed that the broadening of the included categories reflects the exceptional importance of this initiative and the Kingdom's leadership's commitment to addressing the situations of Yemenis comprehensively and systematically.

It emphasized the importance of distinguishing between initial registration at the embassy and the correction procedures undertaken by the relevant Saudi authorities, clarifying that registration through the embassy's website is primarily for Yemenis who need travel documents, serving as a preliminary procedure to organize their data and appointment schedules, and not as final approval for correcting their situations.

It added that after completing the electronic registration, the applicant receives a temporary registration document and a guide of instructions, which they must keep and refer to the relevant committee at the center they chose to complete the verification of data and documents and issue the necessary travel document according to the approved controls.

It explained that after the travel document is approved, the applicant can proceed to the correction procedures at the Saudi passports office by booking an appointment and reviewing at the specified place and time. As for Yemenis holding valid passports, they do not need to go through the stage of obtaining the temporary document and can directly proceed with the procedures designated for their categories through the "Absher" platform or other relevant Saudi platforms.

It confirmed that completing registration at the embassy does not mean the completion of correction, and that the reference for this is fulfilling the legal procedures with the relevant Saudi authorities, noting that it will continue to publish any clarifications or additional instructions through its official accounts.

It clarified that there are Yemeni families living in the Kingdom for years, some of whom have children born during this period, and they may face difficulties in providing all the required identification documents. Hence, the launch of the initial electronic registration through the embassy and the Consulate General allows Yemenis without valid passports to register their data and submit any available documents, in preparation for review by the relevant committees to verify identity and nationality and complete the necessary procedures for issuing travel documents.

Regarding children without identification documents, it indicated that dealing with their cases requires verifying their data and their connection to their families, and reviewing the documents available with their guardians, according to the approved controls and procedures, while referring cases that require special handling to the relevant authorities.

It confirmed that the goal is to assist these families in completing the necessary identity verification procedures, and that difficulties related to documents do not become an obstacle preventing them from presenting their cases to the relevant committees and benefiting from the available legal remedies.

The embassy described the royal grant as a highly significant humanitarian initiative, transcending the dimensions of merely correcting the legal status of residents, to what it can directly impact the lives of thousands of Yemeni families burdened by the conditions of war, displacement, and instability in their country due to the Houthi coup and the terrorist practices of this criminal militia.

It pointed out that the legal stability of the family represents an important foundation for social and living stability, significantly alleviating the anxiety associated with the expiration of documents or violating residency regulations, and opening better opportunities for beneficiaries to organize their lives and work according to the regulations in force in the Kingdom.

It confirmed that this initiative is not isolated from a long history of Saudi positions towards the Yemeni people, as the Kingdom has been, and continues to be, the greatest support for Yemen in various circumstances, whether through supporting the Yemeni state and its institutions, humanitarian and developmental aid, or the care and attention it provides to Yemenis present on its territory.

It stated that what distinguishes this grant is that it directly touches the life of the Yemeni individual and his family, translating the depth of brotherly relations between the two countries into practical measures that Yemenis feel the impact of in their daily lives.

The Yemeni embassy in Riyadh, represented by Ambassador Salem Saleh bin Bureik and all the embassy staff, expressed its deep gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman for the continuous support and care Yemen receives.

It urged all Yemenis covered by the royal grant to take the initiative to benefit from this generous opportunity and not to delay completing the required procedures, especially since the General Directorate of Passports has set a two-month period for correction procedures, starting from October 11, 2026.

It also urged every Yemeni to familiarize themselves with the procedures specific to their category and not to assume that all cases require the same path; some need to obtain a travel document and review the correction center, while others can benefit from electronic services without needing to visit passport departments.

It confirmed that booking appointments through the "Absher" platform or the registration link at the embassy is free and does not require the assistance of intermediaries or facilitators, and that Yemenis can book their appointments themselves through the announced channels.

It emphasized the necessity of obtaining information exclusively from official Saudi authorities or the Yemeni embassy's accounts in Riyadh and the Consulate General in Jeddah, and not to be swayed by rumors or inaccurate information that may be circulated by some accounts on social media.

It confirmed that the royal grant represents a valuable opportunity to address the situations of Yemenis according to Saudi regulations, and that the best expression of appreciation for this initiative is to adhere to the instructions, cooperate with the relevant authorities, and take the initiative to complete the procedures within the specified timeframe.

It concluded by saying: "We are confident that this initiative will leave a profound positive impact on the lives of Yemeni families and will remain one of the noble humanitarian stances that Yemenis appreciate towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership, and its people."