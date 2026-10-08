أدانت وزارة الخارجية والتعاون الدولي بحكومة الوحدة الوطنية استمرار جماعة الحوثي في استهداف المنشآت والمرافق المدنية والاقتصادية في المملكة، معربة عن استنكارها الشديد للهجمات التي طالت، وفق البيان، مطاري أبها والملك خالد الدوليين وأسفرت عن سقوط ضحايا ومصابين من المواطنين والمقيمين.

وأكدت الوزارة، في بيان أصدرته وزارة الخارجية الليبية اليوم (الخميس)، تضامن دولة ليبيا الكامل مع المملكة ووقوفها إلى جانبها في الإجراءات التي تتخذها لحماية أراضيها وسلامة مواطنيها والمقيمين فيها والحفاظ على مقدراتها.

وقالت الخارجية "إن استهداف المنشآت والمرافق المدنية وتعريض حياة المدنيين للخطر يمثل انتهاكًا صارخًا للقانون الدولي والقانون الدولي الإنساني، عادةً هذه الهجمات تشكل تصعيدًا خطيرًا من شأنه تهديد أمن المملكة واستقرارها.

وجددت الوزارة رفضها القاطع لجميع أشكال العنف، مؤكدة دعمها للجهود الدولية الرامية إلى خفض التصعيد وتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.

وشددت الخارجية الليبية على استمرار موقف ليبيا الداعم للمملكة في مواجهة ما وصفته بالهجمات التي تستهدف منشآتها المدنية والاقتصادية وسلامة مواطنيها والمقيمين على أراضيها.