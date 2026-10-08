The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Government of National Unity condemned the continued targeting of civilian and economic facilities in the Kingdom by the Houthi group, expressing its strong condemnation of the attacks that, according to the statement, affected Abha and King Khalid International Airports, resulting in casualties and injuries among citizens and residents.

The ministry affirmed, in a statement issued by the Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs today (Thursday), Libya's full solidarity with the Kingdom and its support for the measures it takes to protect its territory and the safety of its citizens and residents, as well as to preserve its resources.

The Foreign Ministry stated, "Targeting civilian facilities and endangering the lives of civilians represents a blatant violation of international law and international humanitarian law, and such attacks constitute a serious escalation that threatens the security and stability of the Kingdom."

The ministry reiterated its firm rejection of all forms of violence, affirming its support for international efforts aimed at de-escalation and enhancing security and stability in the region.

The Libyan Foreign Ministry emphasized Libya's continued support for the Kingdom in facing what it described as attacks targeting its civilian and economic facilities and the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory.