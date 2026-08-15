استقبل الرئيس النيجيري بولا أحمد تينوبو، الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الدكتور محمد العيسى، في القصر الرئاسي بالعاصمة النيجيرية أبوجا.

وثمّن الرئيس النيجيري مبادرة رابطة العالم الإسلامي للسلم المجتمعي في غرب أفريقيا، مؤكداً دعمه الكامل لإعلان أبوجا، وما تضمنه من خطة عمل وبرامج تنفيذية وهيئة تنسيقية للتعاون المشترك.

من جانبه، أعرب الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي عن شكره للرئيس النيجيري على رعايته مؤتمر مبادرة الرابطة في أبوجا، الذي شهد حضور عدد من القيادات الدينية بمختلف أطيافها في غرب أفريقيا.