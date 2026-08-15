استقبل الرئيس النيجيري بولا أحمد تينوبو، الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الدكتور محمد العيسى، في القصر الرئاسي بالعاصمة النيجيرية أبوجا.
وثمّن الرئيس النيجيري مبادرة رابطة العالم الإسلامي للسلم المجتمعي في غرب أفريقيا، مؤكداً دعمه الكامل لإعلان أبوجا، وما تضمنه من خطة عمل وبرامج تنفيذية وهيئة تنسيقية للتعاون المشترك.
من جانبه، أعرب الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي عن شكره للرئيس النيجيري على رعايته مؤتمر مبادرة الرابطة في أبوجا، الذي شهد حضور عدد من القيادات الدينية بمختلف أطيافها في غرب أفريقيا.
Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, at the presidential palace in the Nigerian capital, Abuja.
The Nigerian president praised the initiative of the Muslim World League for community peace in West Africa, affirming his full support for the Abuja Declaration, which includes a plan of action, executive programs, and a coordinating body for joint cooperation.
For his part, the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League expressed his gratitude to the Nigerian president for his sponsorship of the League's initiative conference in Abuja, which witnessed the attendance of several religious leaders from various backgrounds in West Africa.