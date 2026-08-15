Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, at the presidential palace in the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

The Nigerian president praised the initiative of the Muslim World League for community peace in West Africa, affirming his full support for the Abuja Declaration, which includes a plan of action, executive programs, and a coordinating body for joint cooperation.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League expressed his gratitude to the Nigerian president for his sponsorship of the League's initiative conference in Abuja, which witnessed the attendance of several religious leaders from various backgrounds in West Africa.