The Kingdom will witness, on Monday, August 2, 2027, the first total solar eclipse to pass over its territory since 1371 AH (1952), in an exceptional astronomical event that brings to mind what is known as the "Day of Darkness," when day turned into complete darkness and stars appeared in broad daylight after the sun's disk was completely obscured.

The President of the Astronomical Society in Jeddah, Engineer Majid Abu Zahra, explained that the path of the total eclipse will start from the Red Sea coast and pass through several cities and provinces in the west and southwest of the Kingdom, including Mecca, Jeddah, Taif, Al-Baha, Al-Qunfudhah, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, and Najran, while the rest of the regions will witness a partial eclipse to varying degrees.

He pointed out that the phenomenon will turn daylight into something resembling twilight, with a noticeable decrease in light intensity and temperatures, and the appearance of the solar corona along with some stars and planets, emphasizing that the eclipse represents a rare scientific opportunity, and it is expected to attract astronomers, photographers, and observation enthusiasts from around the world.

For his part, weather and climate expert Dr. Khalid Al-Zaqaq confirmed that the duration of the total eclipse will reach about 5 minutes and 55 seconds in some locations, making it one of the longest recorded durations of total eclipses in the region during the 21st century. The phenomenon will also allow for the observation of the solar corona and the phenomena of "diamond ring" and "Baily's beads."

The event recalls the memory of the "Day of Darkness," which is still present in the memories of many elderly people. Ahmed Al-Ali, who was eight years old at the time, says that the sudden darkness caused widespread fear among people, with some believing that the Day of Judgment had come, before that incident became known as the "Day of Darkness."

The Ministry of Health has warned against looking directly at the sun during the eclipse without specialized and certified glasses, confirming that this could cause permanent damage to the retina, and that regular sunglasses or non-specialized means do not provide the necessary protection.