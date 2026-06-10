بدأ وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر إبراهيم الخريّف، زيارة رسمية إلى جمهورية كازاخستان، وذلك بهدف تعزيز العلاقات الاقتصادية بين البلدين، وتوسيع آفاق التعاون في قطاعي الصناعة والتعدين، إلى جانب المشاركة في مؤتمر أستانا الدولي للتعدين والمعادن (AMM).

ويعقد وزير الصناعة خلال الزيارة سلسلة من الاجتماعات الثنائية مع عدد من المسؤولين في الحكومة الكازاخستانية، وذلك لبحث فرص التعاون المشترك في مجالات التعدين والمعادن الحرجة، واستعراض الفرص الاستثمارية التي توفرها المملكة للمستثمرين الدوليين.

ويشارك في جلسة حوارية رفيعة المستوى لمناقشة مستقبل قطاع التعدين والمعادن، ودور التقنيات المتقدّمة والذكاء الاصطناعي في تطوير سلاسل القيمة التعدينية وتعزيز استدامة القطاع عالميًا.

وتأتي الزيارة في ظل العلاقات المتنامية بين المملكة العربية السعودية وجمهورية كازاخستان، التي تمتد أكثر من ثلاثة عقود منذ إقامة العلاقات الدبلوماسية بين البلدين عام 1994م.