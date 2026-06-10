The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, has begun an official visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan, aimed at enhancing economic relations between the two countries and expanding cooperation in the industrial and mining sectors, in addition to participating in the Astana International Mining and Metals Conference (AMM).

During the visit, the Minister of Industry will hold a series of bilateral meetings with several officials in the Kazakh government to discuss opportunities for joint cooperation in the fields of mining and critical minerals, as well as to review the investment opportunities that the Kingdom offers to international investors.

He will participate in a high-level dialogue session to discuss the future of the mining and metals sector, and the role of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence in developing mining value chains and enhancing the sustainability of the sector globally.

The visit comes in light of the growing relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Kazakhstan, which have extended for more than three decades since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1994.