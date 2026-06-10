استقبل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، في ديوان الوزارة بالرياض، أمس، وزيرة خارجية مملكة السويد ماريا مالمير ستينيرغارد.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية وسبل تعزيزها في مختلف المجالات، كما جرى بحث تطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية والدولية وتداعياتها الأمنية على دول المنطقة، وتأكيد مملكة السويد على إدانتها للاعتداءات الإيرانية وتضامنها مع الدول المتضررة، وضرورة عودة حرية الملاحة في مضيق هرمز إلى وضعه الطبيعي لحماية الاقتصاد العالمي من تبعات الأوضاع الراهنة.
كما بحث الجانبان الأوضاع الإنسانية في غزة، والخروقات الإسرائيلية للهدنة في لبنان، وأهمية تكثيف الجهود الدولية لوقف التصعيد في المنطقة بما يحفظ السلم والأمن الإقليمي ويحول دون اتساع الصراع فيها.
حضر الاستقبال، وكيل الوزارة للشؤون السياسية الدكتور سعود الساطي.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden, Maria Malmer Stenergard, at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh yesterday.
During the reception, they reviewed the bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields. They also discussed the developments in regional and international situations and their security implications for the countries in the region, with the Kingdom of Sweden reiterating its condemnation of Iranian aggressions and its solidarity with the affected countries, as well as the necessity of restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz to its normal state to protect the global economy from the repercussions of the current situation.
The two sides also discussed the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the Israeli violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon, and the importance of intensifying international efforts to stop the escalation in the region in order to preserve regional peace and security and prevent the conflict from widening.
Dr. Saud Al-Sati, the Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, attended the reception.