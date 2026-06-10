The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden, Maria Malmer Stenergard, at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh yesterday.

During the reception, they reviewed the bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields. They also discussed the developments in regional and international situations and their security implications for the countries in the region, with the Kingdom of Sweden reiterating its condemnation of Iranian aggressions and its solidarity with the affected countries, as well as the necessity of restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz to its normal state to protect the global economy from the repercussions of the current situation.

The two sides also discussed the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the Israeli violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon, and the importance of intensifying international efforts to stop the escalation in the region in order to preserve regional peace and security and prevent the conflict from widening.

Dr. Saud Al-Sati, the Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, attended the reception.