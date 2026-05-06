وصلت أولى رحلات المستفيدين من مبادرة «طريق مكة» من المملكة المغربية، عبر مطار سلا الدولي بمدينة الرباط،، إلى مطار الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز الدولي بالمدينة المنورة.

وتهدف مبادرة «طريق مكة» إلى تقديم خدمات عالية الجودة لضيوف الرحمن من الدول المستفيدة، من خلال استقبالهم وإنهاء إجراءاتهم في بلدانهم بسهولة ويسر، بدءاً من أخذ الخصائص الحيوية وإصدار تأشيرة الحج إلكترونياً، مروراً بإنهاء إجراءات الجوازات في مطار بلد المغادرة، بعد التحقق من توافر الاشتراطات الصحية، وترميز وفرز الأمتعة وفق ترتيبات النقل والسكن في المملكة، وصولاً إلى انتقالهم مباشرة إلى الحافلات؛ لإيصالهم إلى مقار إقامتهم في منطقتي مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، عبر مسارات مخصصة، فيما تتولى الجهات الشريكة إيصال أمتعتهم إليها.