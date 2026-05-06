وصلت أولى رحلات المستفيدين من مبادرة «طريق مكة» من المملكة المغربية، عبر مطار سلا الدولي بمدينة الرباط،، إلى مطار الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز الدولي بالمدينة المنورة.
وتهدف مبادرة «طريق مكة» إلى تقديم خدمات عالية الجودة لضيوف الرحمن من الدول المستفيدة، من خلال استقبالهم وإنهاء إجراءاتهم في بلدانهم بسهولة ويسر، بدءاً من أخذ الخصائص الحيوية وإصدار تأشيرة الحج إلكترونياً، مروراً بإنهاء إجراءات الجوازات في مطار بلد المغادرة، بعد التحقق من توافر الاشتراطات الصحية، وترميز وفرز الأمتعة وفق ترتيبات النقل والسكن في المملكة، وصولاً إلى انتقالهم مباشرة إلى الحافلات؛ لإيصالهم إلى مقار إقامتهم في منطقتي مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، عبر مسارات مخصصة، فيما تتولى الجهات الشريكة إيصال أمتعتهم إليها.
The first flights of beneficiaries from the "Makkah Route" initiative from the Kingdom of Morocco arrived at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina, via Sale International Airport in Rabat.
The "Makkah Route" initiative aims to provide high-quality services to the guests of Allah from the benefiting countries, by welcoming them and completing their procedures easily and smoothly in their home countries. This starts with taking biometric data and issuing the Hajj visa electronically, followed by completing passport procedures at the departure airport, after verifying the health requirements. It includes tagging and sorting luggage according to transportation and accommodation arrangements in the Kingdom, leading to their direct transfer to buses that will take them to their accommodation in the Makkah and Medina regions, via designated routes, while partner entities handle the delivery of their luggage to them.