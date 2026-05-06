The first flights of beneficiaries from the "Makkah Route" initiative from the Kingdom of Morocco arrived at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina, via Sale International Airport in Rabat.

The "Makkah Route" initiative aims to provide high-quality services to the guests of Allah from the benefiting countries, by welcoming them and completing their procedures easily and smoothly in their home countries. This starts with taking biometric data and issuing the Hajj visa electronically, followed by completing passport procedures at the departure airport, after verifying the health requirements. It includes tagging and sorting luggage according to transportation and accommodation arrangements in the Kingdom, leading to their direct transfer to buses that will take them to their accommodation in the Makkah and Medina regions, via designated routes, while partner entities handle the delivery of their luggage to them.