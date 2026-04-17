في وقت تعيد فيه الجامعات السعودية رسم أدوارها بين متطلبات السوق وحماية الهوية المعرفية، تحوّلت قرارات إعادة هيكلة التخصصات في جامعة الملك سعود، من إجراء أكاديمي إلى ملف رأي عام.
وبينما تؤكد الجامعة أن ما يجري يأتي ضمن تطوير مسارات القبول والتركيز على التخصصات التطبيقية والبرامج البينية، لا تزال تساؤلات المجتمع والأكاديميين قائمة حول تفاصيل القرار وآلياته التنفيذية.
وفي هذا الإطار، وجّهت «عكاظ» استفسارات مباشرة إلى المتحدث باسم جامعة الملك سعود الدكتورة وعد عارف، شملت: القائمة الكاملة للتخصصات أو البرامج التي تم إلغاؤها أو تعديلها، وحجمها الفعلي، والمؤشرات الرقمية التي استندت إليها الجامعة في اتخاذ القرار (مثل نسب التوظيف والإقبال)، وآلية ضمان عدم تأثر الطلبة الحاليين، وخيارات التحويل أو المسارات البديلة، وتفاصيل تطبيق القبول المباشر للعام القادم، ومصير السنة الأولى المشتركة.
وجاء الرد مقتضبًا، إذ أكدت الدكتورة وعد عارف، أن «إعلان إستراتيجية الجامعة وتفاصيلها سيتم في الوقت المناسب قريبًا».. دون تقديم إجابات تفصيلية، ما أبقى مساحة التساؤل قائمة.
تحول نوعي متسارع
في المقابل، قال أستاذ التسويق المساعد بجامعة نجران الدكتور شادي باداود لـ«عكاظ»: «إن ما يحدث يعكس تحولًا نوعيًا متسارعًا في التعليم العالي». وأشار إلى أن مشروع «تمايز الجامعات» أعاد تعريف وظيفة الجامعة من كيان شامل إلى مؤسسة تسعى للتميز في مجالات محددة تحقق قيمة مضافة.
وأوضح أن إعادة الهيكلة ليست قرارًا منفصلًا، بل استجابة مباشرة لهذا التوجه، إذ ستصبح سياسات القبول أكثر انتقائية ومرتبطة بمجالات التميز بدلًا من التوسع الأفقي، ما يسهم في رفع جودة المخرجات وتقليص الفجوة مع سوق العمل.
وأشار إلى أن المشروع يتسق مع مستهدفات رؤية 2030 في رفع كفاءة الإنفاق وتعظيم الأثر التنموي، ويواكب نماذج عالمية مثل الفصل بين الجامعات البحثية والتطبيقية في بريطانيا وفنلندا، وتمييز رسالة الجامعة في الولايات المتحدة.
وذكر أن التحدي الحقيقي يكمن في بناء معايير شفافة للتصنيف وإدارة التغيير داخل الجامعات، مؤكدًا أن المشروع يمثل «فرصة تاريخية لإعادة تعريف هوية الجامعات السعودية».
سوق العمل يفرض إيقاعه
رأت الأكاديمية نادية الزهراني، أن هذه القرارات تعكس تحولًا نحو إعادة تشكيل التعليم بما يتوافق مع سوق العمل، مشيرة إلى أن المرحلة القادمة ستعتمد على المهارات التطبيقية مثل التواصل، وصناعة المحتوى، والذكاء الاصطناعي، والعمل الجماعي.
وأضافت أن التوجه الجديد يسير في مسارين: الأول يستهدف النخبة الأكاديمية، والثاني يوسع فرص التأهيل المهني لبقية الطلاب، مؤكدة أن التدريب المتخصص أصبح عنصرًا حاسمًا في سد الفجوة بين التعليم والتوظيف.
وعي جديد بالتخصص
وفي زاوية اجتماعية، اعتبرت الكاتبة حصة بنت عبدالعزيز، أن بيان الجامعة يعكس «نضجًا في الوعي التعليمي». وأوضحت أن التحول من «اسم التخصص» إلى «قيمة التخصص» يعيد توجيه طموحات الشباب نحو مسارات أكثر تأثيرًا في التنمية.
وأشارت إلى أن تأكيد الجامعة على استقرار الطلبة الحاليين يعزز الثقة المجتمعية، فيما يعكس الاستثمار في الكفاءات الأكاديمية توجهًا نحو استدامة معرفية تدعم الابتكار وجودة الحياة الفكرية.
قلق هوية وغياب وضوح
لكن هذا التوجه لم يخلُ من انتقادات حادة، إذ قال الكاتب والأديب عبده الأسمري لـ«عكاظ»: «إن القرار جاء في توقيت غير مناسب وبطريقة ضبابية»، وتساءل عن مبررات إلغاء السنة التحضيرية التي تعد -بحسب وصفه- مرحلة أساسية في تهيئة الطالب وتحديد مساره الأكاديمي.
وانتقد إلغاء تخصصات، مثل اللغة العربية والتاريخ والجغرافيا وعلم الاجتماع، معتبرًا أنها «مرتبطة بهوية المجتمع وذاكرته». وحذر من أن التركيز على سوق العمل قد يتجاهل البعد المعرفي والانتماء الوطني.
وأشار إلى أن بيان الجامعة «جاء عامًا وفضفاضًا». وطالب بمزيد من الشفافية وتوضيح الأسس الإستراتيجية والتداعيات المستقبلية للقرار.
صياغة جديدة لـ«الإنسانية»
وفي قراءة أكثر توازنًا، أوضحت الأكاديمية بجامعة الملك سعود الدكتورة نوير العنزي، أن ما يحدث لا يعني إلغاء التخصصات، بل إعادة صياغتها وفق متطلبات المرحلة. وأشارت إلى أن تقليل البرامج ذات الإقبال المنخفض والتركيز على التخصصات المطلوبة اقتصاديًا يعد توجهًا مفهومًا إعادة لمتطلبات المرحلة.
وأكدت أن العلوم الإنسانية يمكن أن تستمر بصيغ حديثة عبر دمجها مع مجالات رقمية مثل الإعلام الرقمي والدراسات الثقافية. وشددت على أن سوء فهم الخطاب الإعلامي ساهم في تضخيم ردود الفعل.
وفي المحصلة، تكشف هذه التحولات أن التعليم الجامعي في السعودية يدخل مرحلة إعادة تعريف عميقة، لم يعد فيها السؤال: «ماذا نُدرّس؟»، بل «كيف نُدرّس؟ ولماذا؟».
فبين من يرى في القرارات خطوة نحو جامعات أكثر كفاءة وتنافسية، ومن يخشى على التوازن المعرفي والهوية الثقافية، يبقى التحدي الحقيقي في تحقيق معادلة دقيقة.
صلاحيات نظامية للجامعات
أكد المحامي والمستشار القانوني محمد البارقي لـ«عكاظ»، أن القرارات المتداولة بشأن إعادة هيكلة البرامج الأكاديمية في جامعة الملك سعود «تندرج من حيث الأصل ضمن الصلاحيات النظامية للجامعات»، استنادًا إلى نظام الجامعات الصادر بالمرسوم الملكي رقم (م/27) الذي منح الجامعات استقلالية في إدارة شؤونها الأكاديمية.
وأوضح أن هذه الاستقلالية تشمل إنشاء البرامج الأكاديمية وإلغاءها وتطوير سياسات القبول، عبر مجالس الجامعات والجهات المختصة، مشيرًا إلى أن مثل هذه القرارات «لا تُعد مخالفة ما دامت صادرة من الجهة المخولة نظامًا، ومتوافقة مع اختصاصات مجلس شؤون الجامعات».
وأضاف أن النظام ولائحته التنفيذية يجيزان إعادة هيكلة التخصصات وفق معايير ترتبط باحتياجات سوق العمل وجودة المخرجات التعليمية، وهو ما ينسجم مع التوجهات الحديثة في تطوير التعليم العالي.
آلية تنفيذ القرار
وشدد على أن المشروعية النظامية لا تتوقف عند صدور القرار، بل تمتد إلى آلية تطبيقه، مبينًا أن الإخلال بحقوق الطلاب الحاليين قد يفتح باب الاعتراض، ويتعارض مع المبادئ العامة في الأنظمة الإدارية السعودية التي تكفل حماية «المراكز النظامية» القائمة.
وأشار إلى أن أي تعديل أو إلغاء للبرامج يجب أن يراعي متطلبات هيئة تقويم التعليم والتدريب، خصوصًا ما يتعلق بالاعتماد الأكاديمي وضمان الجودة، لضمان عدم تأثر المسار التعليمي للطلبة أو قيمة مخرجاته.
ضوابط الحُكم النظامي
ونوه إلى أن «العبرة ليست في مضمون القرار، بل في آلية تنفيذه»، لافتًا إلى أن الالتزام بالإجراءات النظامية، وضمان حقوق الطلبة، والحصول على الاعتمادات اللازمة، تمثل المحددات الرئيسية للحكم على سلامة هذه القرارات من الناحية القانونية.
At a time when Saudi universities are redefining their roles between market demands and protecting cognitive identity, the decisions to restructure the specializations at King Saud University have shifted from an academic procedure to a public opinion matter.
While the university emphasizes that what is happening is part of the development of admission pathways and a focus on applied specializations and interdisciplinary programs, questions from the community and academics about the details of the decision and its implementation mechanisms remain.
In this context, "Okaz" directed direct inquiries to the spokesperson for King Saud University, Dr. Wadd Aref, which included: the complete list of specializations or programs that have been canceled or modified, their actual size, the numerical indicators that the university relied on in making the decision (such as employment rates and demand), the mechanism to ensure that current students are not affected, options for transfer or alternative pathways, details of direct admission for the coming year, and the fate of the common first year.
The response was brief, as Dr. Wadd Aref confirmed that "the announcement of the university's strategy and its details will be made in due time soon" without providing detailed answers, leaving room for further questions.
Accelerated Qualitative Shift
In contrast, Assistant Professor of Marketing at Najran University, Dr. Shadi Badaoud, told "Okaz": "What is happening reflects an accelerated qualitative shift in higher education." He pointed out that the "University Differentiation" project has redefined the university's function from a comprehensive entity to an institution striving for excellence in specific fields that add value.
He clarified that the restructuring is not a separate decision but a direct response to this trend, as admission policies will become more selective and linked to areas of excellence instead of horizontal expansion, contributing to raising the quality of outputs and narrowing the gap with the labor market.
He noted that the project aligns with the objectives of Vision 2030 in enhancing spending efficiency and maximizing developmental impact, and it keeps pace with global models such as the separation between research and applied universities in Britain and Finland, and the differentiation of the university's mission in the United States.
He mentioned that the real challenge lies in building transparent classification criteria and managing change within universities, emphasizing that the project represents "a historic opportunity to redefine the identity of Saudi universities."
The Labor Market Sets Its Pace
Academic Nadia Al-Zahrani viewed these decisions as reflecting a shift towards reshaping education in line with the labor market, noting that the upcoming phase will rely on practical skills such as communication, content creation, artificial intelligence, and teamwork.
She added that the new direction operates on two tracks: the first targets the academic elite, while the second expands professional qualification opportunities for the rest of the students, asserting that specialized training has become a crucial element in bridging the gap between education and employment.
New Awareness of Specialization
From a social perspective, writer Hessa bint Abdulaziz considered that the university's statement reflects "maturity in educational awareness." She explained that the shift from "the name of the specialization" to "the value of the specialization" redirects the aspirations of youth towards more impactful pathways in development.
She pointed out that the university's emphasis on the stability of current students enhances community trust, while investing in academic competencies reflects a trend towards cognitive sustainability that supports innovation and the quality of intellectual life.
Concerns About Identity and Lack of Clarity
However, this direction has not been without sharp criticism, as writer and author Abdu Al-Asmeri told "Okaz": "The decision came at an inappropriate time and in a vague manner," questioning the justifications for canceling the preparatory year, which he described as a fundamental stage in preparing the student and determining their academic path.
He criticized the cancellation of specializations such as Arabic language, history, geography, and sociology, considering them "linked to the identity of society and its memory." He warned that focusing on the labor market might overlook the cognitive dimension and national belonging.
He noted that the university's statement "was general and vague." He called for more transparency and clarification of the strategic foundations and future implications of the decision.
A New Formulation for "Humanities"
In a more balanced reading, Dr. Nuwair Al-Anzi, an academic at King Saud University, clarified that what is happening does not mean the cancellation of specializations but rather their reformation according to the requirements of the phase. She pointed out that reducing programs with low demand and focusing on economically required specializations is a reasonable approach to meet the demands of the stage.
She affirmed that the humanities can continue in modern forms by integrating them with digital fields such as digital media and cultural studies. She stressed that misunderstandings of the media discourse contributed to amplifying reactions.
In conclusion, these transformations reveal that university education in Saudi Arabia is entering a deep phase of redefinition, where the question is no longer: "What do we teach?" but rather "How do we teach? And why?"
Between those who see the decisions as a step towards more efficient and competitive universities and those who fear for cognitive balance and cultural identity, the real challenge remains in achieving an accurate equation.
Regulatory Powers for Universities
Lawyer and legal advisor Mohammed Al-Barqi confirmed to "Okaz" that the decisions circulating regarding the restructuring of academic programs at King Saud University "fall within the original regulatory powers of universities," based on the universities' system issued by Royal Decree No. (M/27), which granted universities autonomy in managing their academic affairs.
He explained that this autonomy includes establishing and canceling academic programs and developing admission policies through university councils and relevant authorities, noting that such decisions "are not considered violations as long as they are issued by the authorized entity and are consistent with the competencies of the University Affairs Council."
He added that the system and its executive regulations permit the restructuring of specializations according to criteria related to labor market needs and the quality of educational outputs, which aligns with modern trends in developing higher education.
Implementation Mechanism of the Decision
He emphasized that the legality does not stop at the issuance of the decision but extends to its implementation mechanism, indicating that any infringement on the rights of current students may open the door for objections and contradict the general principles in Saudi administrative systems that guarantee the protection of existing "regulatory positions."
He pointed out that any modification or cancellation of programs must consider the requirements of the Education and Training Evaluation Commission, especially regarding academic accreditation and quality assurance, to ensure that the educational path of students or the value of its outputs is not affected.
Regulatory Judgments
He noted that "the essence is not in the content of the decision but in the mechanism of its implementation," pointing out that adherence to regulatory procedures, ensuring students' rights, and obtaining the necessary accreditations represent the main determinants for judging the legality of these decisions.