في وقت تعيد فيه الجامعات السعودية رسم أدوارها بين متطلبات السوق وحماية الهوية المعرفية، تحوّلت قرارات إعادة هيكلة التخصصات في جامعة الملك سعود، من إجراء أكاديمي إلى ملف رأي عام.

وبينما تؤكد الجامعة أن ما يجري يأتي ضمن تطوير مسارات القبول والتركيز على التخصصات التطبيقية والبرامج البينية، لا تزال تساؤلات المجتمع والأكاديميين قائمة حول تفاصيل القرار وآلياته التنفيذية.

وفي هذا الإطار، وجّهت «عكاظ» استفسارات مباشرة إلى المتحدث باسم جامعة الملك سعود الدكتورة وعد عارف، شملت: القائمة الكاملة للتخصصات أو البرامج التي تم إلغاؤها أو تعديلها، وحجمها الفعلي، والمؤشرات الرقمية التي استندت إليها الجامعة في اتخاذ القرار (مثل نسب التوظيف والإقبال)، وآلية ضمان عدم تأثر الطلبة الحاليين، وخيارات التحويل أو المسارات البديلة، وتفاصيل تطبيق القبول المباشر للعام القادم، ومصير السنة الأولى المشتركة.

وجاء الرد مقتضبًا، إذ أكدت الدكتورة وعد عارف، أن «إعلان إستراتيجية الجامعة وتفاصيلها سيتم في الوقت المناسب قريبًا».. دون تقديم إجابات تفصيلية، ما أبقى مساحة التساؤل قائمة.

تحول نوعي متسارع

في المقابل، قال أستاذ التسويق المساعد بجامعة نجران الدكتور شادي باداود لـ«عكاظ»: «إن ما يحدث يعكس تحولًا نوعيًا متسارعًا في التعليم العالي». وأشار إلى أن مشروع «تمايز الجامعات» أعاد تعريف وظيفة الجامعة من كيان شامل إلى مؤسسة تسعى للتميز في مجالات محددة تحقق قيمة مضافة.

وأوضح أن إعادة الهيكلة ليست قرارًا منفصلًا، بل استجابة مباشرة لهذا التوجه، إذ ستصبح سياسات القبول أكثر انتقائية ومرتبطة بمجالات التميز بدلًا من التوسع الأفقي، ما يسهم في رفع جودة المخرجات وتقليص الفجوة مع سوق العمل.

وأشار إلى أن المشروع يتسق مع مستهدفات رؤية 2030 في رفع كفاءة الإنفاق وتعظيم الأثر التنموي، ويواكب نماذج عالمية مثل الفصل بين الجامعات البحثية والتطبيقية في بريطانيا وفنلندا، وتمييز رسالة الجامعة في الولايات المتحدة.

وذكر أن التحدي الحقيقي يكمن في بناء معايير شفافة للتصنيف وإدارة التغيير داخل الجامعات، مؤكدًا أن المشروع يمثل «فرصة تاريخية لإعادة تعريف هوية الجامعات السعودية».

سوق العمل يفرض إيقاعه

رأت الأكاديمية نادية الزهراني، أن هذه القرارات تعكس تحولًا نحو إعادة تشكيل التعليم بما يتوافق مع سوق العمل، مشيرة إلى أن المرحلة القادمة ستعتمد على المهارات التطبيقية مثل التواصل، وصناعة المحتوى، والذكاء الاصطناعي، والعمل الجماعي.

وأضافت أن التوجه الجديد يسير في مسارين: الأول يستهدف النخبة الأكاديمية، والثاني يوسع فرص التأهيل المهني لبقية الطلاب، مؤكدة أن التدريب المتخصص أصبح عنصرًا حاسمًا في سد الفجوة بين التعليم والتوظيف.

وعي جديد بالتخصص

وفي زاوية اجتماعية، اعتبرت الكاتبة حصة بنت عبدالعزيز، أن بيان الجامعة يعكس «نضجًا في الوعي التعليمي». وأوضحت أن التحول من «اسم التخصص» إلى «قيمة التخصص» يعيد توجيه طموحات الشباب نحو مسارات أكثر تأثيرًا في التنمية.

وأشارت إلى أن تأكيد الجامعة على استقرار الطلبة الحاليين يعزز الثقة المجتمعية، فيما يعكس الاستثمار في الكفاءات الأكاديمية توجهًا نحو استدامة معرفية تدعم الابتكار وجودة الحياة الفكرية.

قلق هوية وغياب وضوح

لكن هذا التوجه لم يخلُ من انتقادات حادة، إذ قال الكاتب والأديب عبده الأسمري لـ«عكاظ»: «إن القرار جاء في توقيت غير مناسب وبطريقة ضبابية»، وتساءل عن مبررات إلغاء السنة التحضيرية التي تعد -بحسب وصفه- مرحلة أساسية في تهيئة الطالب وتحديد مساره الأكاديمي.

وانتقد إلغاء تخصصات، مثل اللغة العربية والتاريخ والجغرافيا وعلم الاجتماع، معتبرًا أنها «مرتبطة بهوية المجتمع وذاكرته». وحذر من أن التركيز على سوق العمل قد يتجاهل البعد المعرفي والانتماء الوطني.

وأشار إلى أن بيان الجامعة «جاء عامًا وفضفاضًا». وطالب بمزيد من الشفافية وتوضيح الأسس الإستراتيجية والتداعيات المستقبلية للقرار.

صياغة جديدة لـ«الإنسانية»

وفي قراءة أكثر توازنًا، أوضحت الأكاديمية بجامعة الملك سعود الدكتورة نوير العنزي، أن ما يحدث لا يعني إلغاء التخصصات، بل إعادة صياغتها وفق متطلبات المرحلة. وأشارت إلى أن تقليل البرامج ذات الإقبال المنخفض والتركيز على التخصصات المطلوبة اقتصاديًا يعد توجهًا مفهومًا إعادة لمتطلبات المرحلة.

وأكدت أن العلوم الإنسانية يمكن أن تستمر بصيغ حديثة عبر دمجها مع مجالات رقمية مثل الإعلام الرقمي والدراسات الثقافية. وشددت على أن سوء فهم الخطاب الإعلامي ساهم في تضخيم ردود الفعل.

وفي المحصلة، تكشف هذه التحولات أن التعليم الجامعي في السعودية يدخل مرحلة إعادة تعريف عميقة، لم يعد فيها السؤال: «ماذا نُدرّس؟»، بل «كيف نُدرّس؟ ولماذا؟».

فبين من يرى في القرارات خطوة نحو جامعات أكثر كفاءة وتنافسية، ومن يخشى على التوازن المعرفي والهوية الثقافية، يبقى التحدي الحقيقي في تحقيق معادلة دقيقة.

صلاحيات نظامية للجامعات

أكد المحامي والمستشار القانوني محمد البارقي لـ«عكاظ»، أن القرارات المتداولة بشأن إعادة هيكلة البرامج الأكاديمية في جامعة الملك سعود «تندرج من حيث الأصل ضمن الصلاحيات النظامية للجامعات»، استنادًا إلى نظام الجامعات الصادر بالمرسوم الملكي رقم (م/27) الذي منح الجامعات استقلالية في إدارة شؤونها الأكاديمية.

وأوضح أن هذه الاستقلالية تشمل إنشاء البرامج الأكاديمية وإلغاءها وتطوير سياسات القبول، عبر مجالس الجامعات والجهات المختصة، مشيرًا إلى أن مثل هذه القرارات «لا تُعد مخالفة ما دامت صادرة من الجهة المخولة نظامًا، ومتوافقة مع اختصاصات مجلس شؤون الجامعات».

وأضاف أن النظام ولائحته التنفيذية يجيزان إعادة هيكلة التخصصات وفق معايير ترتبط باحتياجات سوق العمل وجودة المخرجات التعليمية، وهو ما ينسجم مع التوجهات الحديثة في تطوير التعليم العالي.

آلية تنفيذ القرار

وشدد على أن المشروعية النظامية لا تتوقف عند صدور القرار، بل تمتد إلى آلية تطبيقه، مبينًا أن الإخلال بحقوق الطلاب الحاليين قد يفتح باب الاعتراض، ويتعارض مع المبادئ العامة في الأنظمة الإدارية السعودية التي تكفل حماية «المراكز النظامية» القائمة.

وأشار إلى أن أي تعديل أو إلغاء للبرامج يجب أن يراعي متطلبات هيئة تقويم التعليم والتدريب، خصوصًا ما يتعلق بالاعتماد الأكاديمي وضمان الجودة، لضمان عدم تأثر المسار التعليمي للطلبة أو قيمة مخرجاته.

ضوابط الحُكم النظامي

ونوه إلى أن «العبرة ليست في مضمون القرار، بل في آلية تنفيذه»، لافتًا إلى أن الالتزام بالإجراءات النظامية، وضمان حقوق الطلبة، والحصول على الاعتمادات اللازمة، تمثل المحددات الرئيسية للحكم على سلامة هذه القرارات من الناحية القانونية.