يجازفون بعبور الأودية أثناء جريانها، معرّضين حياتهم ومرافقيهم للخطر، لا يزال بعض الأفراد يغامرون في سلوك ينطوي على قدرٍ كبيرٍ من التهور والاستهتار، ويعرّض حياتهم وحياة مرافقيهم لخطر محقق. فاندفاع المركبات وسط المياه المتدفقة قد يؤدي إلى انزلاقها وفقدان السيطرة عليها، أو توقفها المفاجئ نتيجة تعطل المحرك، ما يجعل عمليات الإنقاذ شديدة الصعوبة ويضاعف احتمالات وقوع المآسي.

وتتكرر مشاهد الانجراف والغرق عاماً بعد عام مع هطول الأمطار الغزيرة، رغم التحذيرات المتواصلة التي تطلقها الجهات المختصة للحفاظ على الأرواح والممتلكات، ورغم التأكيد المستمر على عدم المجازفة بعبور الأودية ومصبات السيول، إلا أن بعض المتهورين يصرّون على تحدي الخطر، مدفوعين برغبة في الظهور أو استعراض القدرة على مواجهة السيول، غير مدركين أن ثواني معدودة قد تفصل بين المغامرة والهلاك.

تجاهل تعليمات الدفاع المدني والمرور لا يُعد مجرد مخالفة، فهو سلوك يهدد السلامة العامة، لذلك تتعامل الجهات المختصة معه بحزم من خلال فرض العقوبات النظامية على مرتكبيه، إلى جانب استمرار حملات التوعية والتحذير. وتؤكد هذه الجهات ضرورة الالتزام بالإرشادات واتباع إجراءات السلامة خلال التقلبات المناخية التي تشهدها المملكة، حفاظاً على الأرواح ومنعاً لتكرار الحوادث المؤلمة.

عرّضوا حياتهم

ومرافقيهم للخطر

أعلن مرور منطقة الحدود الشمالية، بالتعاون مع الدفاع المدني، مباشرة واقعة ظهور قائد مركبة في محتوى مرئي يعبر الأودية أثناء جريانها، معرضاً حياته وحياة مرافقيه للخطر، وتم تطبيق الإجراءات النظامية بحقه، كما باشرت إدارة مرور عسير واقعة ظهور قائدَي مركبتين في محتوى مرئي يعبران أحد الأودية أثناء جريانه، معرضين حياتهما وحياة مرافقيهما للخطر، وتم تطبيق الإجراءات النظامية بحقهما.

10 آلاف عقوبة المجازف

أكدت الإدارة العامة للمرور أن عبور الأودية والشعاب أثناء جريانها مخالفة تصل عقوبتها إلى 10 آلاف ريال، داعية إلى التقيد بالإرشادات والتعليمات حفاظاً على الأرواح والممتلكات.

السيول المنقولة مميتة

دعت المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني إلى توخي الحيطة والحذر، وتجنّب الاقتراب من المخاطر المحتملة من نواتج الأمطار، كالسيول المنقولة والمستنقعات المائية، والابتعاد عن أماكن تجمع السيول وعدم المخاطرة بعبورها.

وحذرت من التنزه حول مجاري السيول أو المستنقعات المائية أو السباحة فيها، كونها أماكن غير مناسبة لذلك، وتشكل خطورة كبيرة، مع أهمية تفعيل دور الأسرة التوعوي في المحافظة على سلامة الأطفال وإبعادهم عن الأماكن الخطرة أثناء الرحلات البرية.

وأشارت المديرية إلى أهمية اتباع إرشادات وتعليمات السلامة المعلنة عبر وسائل الإعلام المختلفة ومواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

انتحار وقتل للنفس

أكد المحامي والمستشار القانوني عبدالعزيز بن دبشي، أن ما يقدم عليه البعض من عابري مجاري السيول أثناء جريانها يعد نوعاً من الانتحار وقتل النفس، في حال تعمد عبور تلك الأودية والسيول أثناء جريانها، وقد يكون مع من يفعل ذلك آخرون داخل المركبة غير عابئ بأرواحهم ليزهق تلك الأنفس، ما يعد عملاً محرماً وفعلاً قبيحاً يستوجب معاقبته.

وأضاف بن دبشي: «عبور الأودية والشعاب أثناء جريانها مخالفة مرورية تصل عقوبتها إلى 10,000 ريال»، مشيراً إلى أن عبور الأودية والشعاب أثناء جريانها تصرف جسيم يعرض حياتك للخطر.

خسائر بشرية ومادية

أكد الخبير الأمني اللواء متقاعد عبدالله حسن جداوي، أن مخاطر الأمطار والسيول قد تكون كبيرة، خصوصاً في حال جريان الأودية التي تسبب خسائر بشرية ومادية سواء بالبناء في مجاريها أو المجازفة بعبورها أثناء الجريان.

وقدم اللواء جداوي بعض النصائح والإرشادات حول مخاطر الأمطار والسيول، مشيراً إلى أن المواسم تشهد سقوط أمطار غزيرة وقد تنتج عنها سيول وامتلاء الأودية، وقد يتهاون البعض في عبورها أو السباحة بها، ما قد يخلف خسائر بشرية وفي الممتلكات والماشية وغيرها.

وأضاف: «يجب متابعة الأخبار ووسائل الإعلام المختلفة والنشرات الجوية من الجهات المختصة، والالتزام بما يصدر عنها من تنبيهات أو تحذيرات حول احتمالية هطول أمطار غزيرة، أو وجود سيول منقولة تستدعي عدم الخوض فيها أو المجازفة بعبورها».

وشدد اللواء جداوي على أن البعض لا يعي نوعية التربة التي يسير عليها عند المجازفة بعبور الأودية، فقد تكون سبباً في انزلاق مركبته، أو قوة السيل التي تجرف المركبة بمن فيها بسهولة، لذا يجب الامتثال لتعليمات الدفاع المدني والأجهزة الأمنية المختلفة التي تشدد وتمنع من عبور أي أودية عند جريانها، فالاستهانة بذلك قد تكون نتائجها قاتلة.

ونبّه اللواء جداوي من الاستهانة بعبور الأودية وبعض الممارسات من قبل البعض بالخروج للتنزه أو القيام برحلات برية قبل انتهاء الحالة الجوية واستقرارها، والحرص على الابتعاد أثناء رعي المواشي عن بطون الأودية أو أطرافها أو بالقرب من السدود، وعدم الجلوس أو التوقف بالمركبة أثناء السفر في الأماكن المنخفضة أو في بطون الأودية، والاطلاع على إرشادات وتعليمات الدفاع المدني وآخر المستجدات عبر وسائل الإعلام الرسمية وحساباتها في مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

وأكد على ضرورة البقاء في المنزل ومتابعة الاستماع للنشرات الجوية والتعليمات التي تبين حجم الخطر، والابتعاد أثناء قيادة السيارة عن مجاري السيول والأودية وتجمعات المياه وعدم المجازفة باجتيازها، واتخاذ إجراءات الحيطة والحذر عند المرور من المواقع القريبة من الجبال أو الطرق الجبلية (العقبات) قدر الإمكان، لاحتمال تساقط الصخور منها أو انهيارها، ومغادرة السيارة عند تعطلها واللجوء لأقرب مكان آمن.