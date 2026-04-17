They risk crossing the valleys during their flow, exposing their lives and those accompanying them to danger. Some individuals still dare to engage in behavior that involves a significant degree of recklessness and disregard, putting their lives and the lives of their companions at serious risk. The rush of vehicles through flowing water can lead to their slipping and loss of control, or sudden stops due to engine failure, making rescue operations extremely difficult and increasing the likelihood of tragedies.

Scenes of drifting and drowning are repeated year after year with heavy rainfall, despite the continuous warnings issued by the relevant authorities to preserve lives and property. Despite the ongoing emphasis on not risking crossing valleys and flood outlets, some daredevils insist on challenging danger, driven by a desire to show off or demonstrate their ability to face floods, unaware that mere seconds may separate adventure from disaster.

Ignoring civil defense and traffic instructions is not merely a violation; it is behavior that threatens public safety. Therefore, the relevant authorities deal with it firmly by imposing regulatory penalties on offenders, in addition to ongoing awareness and warning campaigns. These authorities emphasize the necessity of adhering to guidelines and following safety procedures during the climatic fluctuations witnessed in the Kingdom, in order to preserve lives and prevent the recurrence of painful incidents.

They exposed their lives

and their companions to danger

The traffic department of the Northern Borders region, in cooperation with the civil defense, announced the immediate action regarding a video content showing a vehicle driver crossing valleys during their flow, exposing his life and the lives of his companions to danger. Regulatory measures were applied against him. The traffic department of Asir also addressed the incident of two vehicle drivers appearing in video content crossing one of the valleys during its flow, exposing their lives and the lives of their companions to danger, and regulatory measures were applied against them.

10,000 penalty for the daredevil

The General Directorate of Traffic confirmed that crossing valleys and dry riverbeds during their flow is a violation with a penalty of up to 10,000 riyals, urging adherence to guidelines and instructions to preserve lives and property.

Transported floods are deadly

The General Directorate of Civil Defense urged caution and vigilance, avoiding proximity to potential dangers from rain outcomes, such as transported floods and waterlogged areas, and staying away from areas where floods gather and not risking crossing them.

It warned against recreation around flood channels or waterlogged areas or swimming in them, as they are unsuitable places for such activities and pose significant dangers. It is also important to activate the family's role in raising awareness to ensure the safety of children and keep them away from dangerous areas during outdoor trips.

The Directorate emphasized the importance of following safety guidelines and instructions announced through various media and social media platforms.

Suicide and self-harm

Lawyer and legal consultant Abdulaziz bin Dubashi confirmed that what some individuals do by crossing flood channels during their flow is a form of suicide and self-harm, especially if they deliberately cross those valleys and floods while they are flowing. There may be others in the vehicle who are indifferent to their lives, leading to the loss of those lives, which is considered a prohibited act and a heinous action that warrants punishment.

Bin Dubashi added: "Crossing valleys and dry riverbeds during their flow is a traffic violation with a penalty of up to 10,000 riyals," pointing out that crossing valleys and dry riverbeds during their flow is a serious act that endangers your life.

Human and material losses

Retired Major General Abdullah Hassan Jadawi confirmed that the risks of rain and floods can be significant, especially when valleys are flowing, causing human and material losses whether through construction in their channels or risking crossing them during flow.

General Jadawi provided some advice and guidelines regarding the risks of rain and floods, indicating that seasons witness heavy rainfall which may result in floods and the filling of valleys. Some may underestimate crossing them or swimming in them, which could lead to human losses and damage to property, livestock, and more.

He added: "It is essential to follow the news and various media outlets and weather bulletins from the relevant authorities, and to adhere to any alerts or warnings issued regarding the possibility of heavy rainfall or the presence of transported floods that necessitate avoiding them or risking crossing them."

General Jadawi emphasized that some do not realize the type of soil they are walking on when risking crossing valleys, which may cause their vehicle to slip, or the strength of the flood that can easily sweep the vehicle and its occupants away. Therefore, it is crucial to comply with the instructions of civil defense and various security agencies that emphasize and prohibit crossing any valleys during their flow, as underestimating this could have fatal consequences.

He warned against underestimating crossing valleys and some practices by individuals going out for recreation or undertaking outdoor trips before the weather condition stabilizes, and stressed the importance of keeping a safe distance while grazing livestock from the bottoms of valleys or their edges or near dams, and not sitting or stopping the vehicle while traveling in low-lying areas or in the bottoms of valleys, and staying informed about civil defense guidelines and the latest updates through official media and their accounts on social media.

He emphasized the necessity of staying at home and continuing to listen to weather bulletins and instructions that indicate the level of danger, keeping a safe distance while driving from flood channels and valleys and water gatherings, and not risking crossing them, and taking precautionary measures when passing through areas close to mountains or mountain roads (obstacles) as much as possible, due to the possibility of rock falls or collapses. If the vehicle breaks down, one should leave the vehicle and seek the nearest safe place.