لم تعد الاستهانة بمشاعر الشعوب، والتطاول على مقدساتهم وثوابتها، من المسلّمات عند الأمم الراقية، ولا محل قبول الهيئات والمؤسسات الإنسانية الدولية، مهما بلغت حصانة ومكانة الجهة الصادرة عنها الاستهانة أو الدولة التي تستمرئ التطاول، وإن بلغت قوتها مبلغ من يظن أنه لا يُسأل عما يفعل.
ومن يرى ويسمع التطاول الإسرائيلي على القدس الشريف، يعي أن الاحتلال الغاشم على المقدسات الاسلامية في فلسطين، يتعمد استفزاز مشاعر المسلمين في شهر رمضان، ويتبجح علناً بالتعدي على مقدسات لها مكانتها في قلوب ملياري مسلم؛ ما يوحي بالسعي الدؤوب لتقويض كل آمال ومساعي الأمن والسلام في المنطقة والعالم.
ولعل من يتعمد الجنوح إلى مثل هذه الاستثارة المتطرفة، لا يتورع عن إظهار نوايا جرّ المنطقة إلى حروب وتناحر باسم الأديان، ذلك أن المسلمين لن يقبلوا بما جرى ويجري على أرض هي مسرى نبيهم عليه أفضل الصلاة وأتم التسليم، فيما لن يرفع الشعب الفلسطيني يده عن حقه في حماية وإدارة المقدسات الإسلامية في فلسطين المحتلة مهما جار عليه العدوان.
وترفض المملكة مع الأشقاء والأصدقاء، الصفاقة الإسرائيلية المتمادية على المسجد الأقصى؛ انطلاقاً من عقيدة مؤمنة بأنه أولى القبلتين، وموقف بلاد الحرمين لا يتغير بتغير الإنسان ولا الأزمنة، كونه من ثوابت السياسة السعودية المُعلنة والراسخة الجذور، داعيةً إلى اتخاذ خطوات جادة وعملية لتحجيم التطاول والاستفزاز غير المحسوب العواقب، مؤكدةً أن السلام وحفظ حقوق الشعوب أول طريق للتعايش والتعاون المشترك.
The disregard for the feelings of peoples, and the encroachment upon their sanctities and constants, is no longer a given among civilized nations, nor is it acceptable to international humanitarian organizations, regardless of the immunity and status of the entity from which the contempt originates or the state that persists in its encroachment, even if its power leads it to believe it is not accountable for its actions.
Those who witness and hear the Israeli encroachment on the noble Jerusalem realize that the brutal occupation of Islamic sanctities in Palestine deliberately provokes the feelings of Muslims during the month of Ramadan, and brazenly boasts about infringing upon sanctities that hold significance in the hearts of two billion Muslims; this suggests a relentless pursuit to undermine all hopes and efforts for security and peace in the region and the world.
Perhaps those who deliberately resort to such extreme provocation do not hesitate to reveal their intentions to drag the region into wars and conflicts in the name of religions, as Muslims will not accept what has happened and is happening on land that is the place of ascension of their Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him, while the Palestinian people will not relinquish their right to protect and manage the Islamic sanctities in occupied Palestine, no matter how severe the aggression against them.
The Kingdom, along with its brothers and friends, rejects the ongoing Israeli audacity against Al-Aqsa Mosque; based on a firm belief that it is the first of the two qiblas, and the position of the land of the Two Holy Mosques does not change with the change of individuals or times, as it is one of the constants of Saudi policy that is declared and deeply rooted. It calls for serious and practical steps to curb the encroachment and uncalculated provocations, affirming that peace and the preservation of the rights of peoples is the first path to coexistence and mutual cooperation.