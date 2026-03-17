لم تعد الاستهانة بمشاعر الشعوب، والتطاول على مقدساتهم وثوابتها، من المسلّمات عند الأمم الراقية، ولا محل قبول الهيئات والمؤسسات الإنسانية الدولية، مهما بلغت حصانة ومكانة الجهة الصادرة عنها الاستهانة أو الدولة التي تستمرئ التطاول، وإن بلغت قوتها مبلغ من يظن أنه لا يُسأل عما يفعل.

ومن يرى ويسمع التطاول الإسرائيلي على القدس الشريف، يعي أن الاحتلال الغاشم على المقدسات الاسلامية في فلسطين، يتعمد استفزاز مشاعر المسلمين في شهر رمضان، ويتبجح علناً بالتعدي على مقدسات لها مكانتها في قلوب ملياري مسلم؛ ما يوحي بالسعي الدؤوب لتقويض كل آمال ومساعي الأمن والسلام في المنطقة والعالم.

ولعل من يتعمد الجنوح إلى مثل هذه الاستثارة المتطرفة، لا يتورع عن إظهار نوايا جرّ المنطقة إلى حروب وتناحر باسم الأديان، ذلك أن المسلمين لن يقبلوا بما جرى ويجري على أرض هي مسرى نبيهم عليه أفضل الصلاة وأتم التسليم، فيما لن يرفع الشعب الفلسطيني يده عن حقه في حماية وإدارة المقدسات الإسلامية في فلسطين المحتلة مهما جار عليه العدوان.

وترفض المملكة مع الأشقاء والأصدقاء، الصفاقة الإسرائيلية المتمادية على المسجد الأقصى؛ انطلاقاً من عقيدة مؤمنة بأنه أولى القبلتين، وموقف بلاد الحرمين لا يتغير بتغير الإنسان ولا الأزمنة، كونه من ثوابت السياسة السعودية المُعلنة والراسخة الجذور، داعيةً إلى اتخاذ خطوات جادة وعملية لتحجيم التطاول والاستفزاز غير المحسوب العواقب، مؤكدةً أن السلام وحفظ حقوق الشعوب أول طريق للتعايش والتعاون المشترك.