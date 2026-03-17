The disregard for the feelings of peoples, and the encroachment upon their sanctities and constants, is no longer a given among civilized nations, nor is it acceptable to international humanitarian organizations, regardless of the immunity and status of the entity from which the contempt originates or the state that persists in its encroachment, even if its power leads it to believe it is not accountable for its actions.

Those who witness and hear the Israeli encroachment on the noble Jerusalem realize that the brutal occupation of Islamic sanctities in Palestine deliberately provokes the feelings of Muslims during the month of Ramadan, and brazenly boasts about infringing upon sanctities that hold significance in the hearts of two billion Muslims; this suggests a relentless pursuit to undermine all hopes and efforts for security and peace in the region and the world.

Perhaps those who deliberately resort to such extreme provocation do not hesitate to reveal their intentions to drag the region into wars and conflicts in the name of religions, as Muslims will not accept what has happened and is happening on land that is the place of ascension of their Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him, while the Palestinian people will not relinquish their right to protect and manage the Islamic sanctities in occupied Palestine, no matter how severe the aggression against them.

The Kingdom, along with its brothers and friends, rejects the ongoing Israeli audacity against Al-Aqsa Mosque; based on a firm belief that it is the first of the two qiblas, and the position of the land of the Two Holy Mosques does not change with the change of individuals or times, as it is one of the constants of Saudi policy that is declared and deeply rooted. It calls for serious and practical steps to curb the encroachment and uncalculated provocations, affirming that peace and the preservation of the rights of peoples is the first path to coexistence and mutual cooperation.