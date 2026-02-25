تتسم العلاقات الثنائية بين السعودية والكويت بالتطور والنمو في شتى المجالات، وتشهد مواقف البلدين الشقيقين تفاهماً متبادلاً حيال مختلف القضايا الإقليمية والدولية، فيما تجمع أبناء الشعبين وشائج الإخاء، يؤطرها التاريخ المشترك والعادات والتقاليد العربية الأصيلة والموروث الشعبي والثقافي، كما هو الحال مع الأشقاء في دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي.

وتمتاز العلاقات السعودية - الكويتية، التي تعود إلى أكثر من 130 عاماً، بخصوصية متفردة وروابط رسمية وشعبية، فهي مبنية على الأخوة ووحدة المصير، وقد عزز رسوخها حرص قيادتي البلدين على توطيد وتطوير هذه العلاقات، وتعزيز أوجه التعاون المشترك في مختلف المجالات.

وتزخر العلاقات السعودية - الكويتية بصفحات من البطولات والمواقف المشرفة، وهي ماضية في طريقها بخطوات واثقة ونظرة ثاقبة نحو مستقبل زاهر، يحقق الأمن والرخاء للبلدين والشعبين الشقيقين.

وتشارك السعودية دولة الكويت الشقيقة احتفالها بذكرى اليوم الوطني تجسيداً لمسيرة طويلة من التعاون في مختلف المجالات الاقتصادية، والاجتماعية، والثقافية، وتأكيداً على الإرث الذي أرساه الآباء المؤسسون، لتكون هذه العلاقة نموذجاً حياً للتضامن والاستقرار الإقليمي.