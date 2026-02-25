The bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait are characterized by development and growth in various fields, and the positions of the two brotherly countries reflect mutual understanding regarding various regional and international issues. The ties between the peoples of both nations are framed by shared history, authentic Arab customs and traditions, and cultural heritage, just as is the case with the brothers in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The Saudi-Kuwaiti relations, which date back over 130 years, possess a unique character and official and popular ties. They are built on brotherhood and a shared destiny, and their solidity is reinforced by the commitment of the leaderships of both countries to strengthen and develop these relations and enhance areas of mutual cooperation in various fields.

The Saudi-Kuwaiti relations are rich with pages of heroism and honorable stances, and they continue on their path with confident steps and a keen vision towards a bright future that achieves security and prosperity for both countries and their brotherly peoples.

Saudi Arabia shares with the sisterly State of Kuwait the celebration of the National Day anniversary, embodying a long journey of cooperation in various economic, social, and cultural fields, and affirming the legacy established by the founding fathers, making this relationship a living model of solidarity and regional stability.