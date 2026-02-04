استقبل ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، في الديوان الملكي في قصر اليمامة بالرياض مساء اليوم، المستشار الاتحادي لجمهورية ألمانيا الاتحادية فريدريش ميرتس، وأجريت له مراسم الاستقبال الرسمية.

وعقد ولي العهد والمستشار الاتحادي لجمهورية ألمانيا الاتحادية جلسة مباحثات رسمية.

وفي بداية الجلسة رحب ولي العهد بالمستشار الاتحادي لجمهورية ألمانيا الاتحادية في المملكة، فيما عبر المستشار الألماني عن سعادته بهذه الزيارة ولقائه ولي العهد.

وجرى خلال الجلسة استعراض أوجه العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، ومجالات التعاون، وفرص تطويرها في مختلف القطاعات، إضافة إلى استعراض مستجدات الأحداث الإقليمية والدولية، والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.

حضر جلسة المباحثات، وزير الطاقة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء الأمير تركي بن محمد بن فهد بن عبدالعزيز، ونائب أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الحرس الوطني الأمير عبدالله بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، ووزير الثقافة الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان، ووزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء مستشار الأمن الوطني الدكتور مساعد بن محمد العيبان، ووزير التجارة الدكتور ماجد بن عبدالله القصبي، ووزير المالية محمد بن عبدالله الجدعان (الوزير المرافق)، ووزير الاستثمار المهندس خالد بن عبدالعزيز الفالح، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى ألمانيا فهد الهذال.

فيما حضر من الجانب الألماني، سكرتير الدولة المتحدث باسم الحكومة الاتحادية شتيفان كورنيليوس، والسفير الألماني لدى المملكة ميشائيل كيندسغراب، ومستشار دولة المستشار الاتحادي لشؤون السياسة الخارجية والأمنية الدكتور غونتر زاوتر، ومستشار دولة المستشار الاتحادي لشؤون السياسية الاقتصادية والمالية الدكتور ليفين هوله، وعدد من كبار المسؤولين.