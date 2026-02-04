Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman received the Federal Minister of the Federal Republic of Germany, Friedrich Merz, at the Royal Court in Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh this evening, and official reception ceremonies were held for him.

The Crown Prince and the Federal Minister of the Federal Republic of Germany held an official discussion session.

At the beginning of the session, the Crown Prince welcomed the Federal Minister of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Kingdom, while the German Minister expressed his happiness with this visit and his meeting with the Crown Prince.

During the session, the aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries, areas of cooperation, and opportunities for development in various sectors were reviewed, in addition to discussing the latest developments in regional and international events and the efforts being made regarding them.

Attending the discussion session were Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, Minister of Finance Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan (accompanying minister), Minister of Investment Engineer Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, and the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Germany Fahd Al-Hudhal.

From the German side, the Secretary of State and Spokesperson for the Federal Government Stefan Cornelius, the German Ambassador to the Kingdom Michael Kindsgrab, the State Advisor to the Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs and Security Dr. Gunter Sauter, the State Advisor to the Federal Minister for Economic and Financial Affairs Dr. Levin Hohle, and a number of senior officials attended.