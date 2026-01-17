The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the announcement of the start of the second phase of the comprehensive peace plan and the formation of the Palestinian National Committee to manage the Gaza Strip as a temporary transitional body, established in accordance with Security Council Resolution 2803.

It also welcomed the announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the Peace Council, expressing appreciation for his leadership and the efforts he has made to stop the war in Gaza, his commitment to the withdrawal of the Israeli army, preventing the annexation of any part of the West Bank, and pushing towards achieving sustainable peace in the region. In this context, it praised the efforts of the mediators, namely Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey.

In this context, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the importance of supporting the work of the temporary Palestinian National Committee to carry out its tasks in managing the daily affairs of the residents of the Gaza Strip, while maintaining the institutional and geographical link between the West Bank and Gaza Strip, ensuring the unity of Gaza, and rejecting any attempts to divide it.

It also stressed the necessity of establishing a ceasefire, stopping violations, ensuring unrestricted access to humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and rapidly launching early recovery and reconstruction efforts throughout Gaza, paving the way for the return of the Palestinian National Authority to assume its responsibilities in the Gaza Strip, ultimately leading to the end of the Israeli occupation of all Palestinian land in Gaza and the West Bank, and realizing an independent Palestinian state in accordance with United Nations resolutions, the Arab Peace Initiative, and the two-state solution principle.