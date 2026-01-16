سلّم نائب سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية مصر العربية خالد بن حماد الشمري، حصتي مصر وفلسطين من لحوم الهدي والأضاحي في مقر السفارة السعودية بالقاهرة، وذلك في إطار مشروع المملكة العربية السعودية الرائد للإفادة من لحوم الهدي والأضاحي، الذي تشرف عليه الهيئة الملكية لمدينة مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة.

وبلغت الحصة المُسلّمة 30 ألف من الهدي والأضاحي لجمهورية مصر العربية، و30 ألف أخرى لدولة فلسطين، ليصل إجمالي ما تم تسليمه للبلدين الشقيقين 60 ألف رأس.

خادم الحرمين يجدد عطاءه.. تسليم 60 ألف رأس لمصر وفلسطين في مشروع الإفادة

حضر مراسم التسليم المشرف العام على مشروع الإفادة من الهدي والأضاحي سعد بن عبدالرحمن الوابل، إلى جانب ممثل مصر اللواء محمد رضا، وسفير دولة فلسطين لدى مصر دياب اللوح.

وأكد نائب السفير خالد الشمري في كلمة بهذه المناسبة أن: «مشروع الإفادة من الهدي والأضاحي الذي انطلق عام 1983م يُعد إطاراً تنظيمياً متكاملاً يضمن سلامة الإجراءات، وعدالة التوزيع، واستدامة الأثر الإنساني، إذ تُوزّع لحوم الأضاحي داخل المملكة وخارجها لتصل إلى مستحقيها من المسلمين في عدد من الدول الشقيقة والصديقة».

خادم الحرمين يجدد عطاءه.. تسليم 60 ألف رأس لمصر وفلسطين في مشروع الإفادة

من جانبه، أوضح المشرف العام على المشروع سعد الوابل:«إن المملكة تولي أهمية عظمى لتسهيل عملية الإفادة من الهدي والأضاحي وتيسير وصولها إلى المستفيدين في نحو 26 دولة إسلامية، وذلك في إطار حرص القيادة الرشيدة على خدمة ضيوف الرحمن ودعم الأمة الإسلامية».

وعبّر سفير فلسطين لدى القاهرة دياب اللوح عن عميق الشكر والامتنان، قائلاً: «نشكر المملكة العربية السعودية بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي عهده الأمين على هذه اللفتة الكريمة التي تتجدد كل عام وتُساهم في دعم الشعب الفلسطيني وتخفيف معاناته».

خادم الحرمين يجدد عطاءه.. تسليم 60 ألف رأس لمصر وفلسطين في مشروع الإفادة

بدوره، قدم ممثل مصر اللواء محمد رضا الشكر والتقدير لخادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده، سائلاً الله أن يديم على المملكة الاستقرار والتقدم، وأن يجزي قيادتها خير الجزاء على ما تقدمه للأمتين العربية والإسلامية.

ويُعد مشروع الإفادة من الهدي والأضاحي أحد أبرز المشروعات الإنسانية التي تُشرف عليها الهيئة الملكية لمدينة مكة والمشاعر المقدسة منذ إطلاقه عام 1983م، ويهدف إلى تنظيم ذبح الهدي والأضاحي وفق أعلى معايير الصحة والسلامة، وتوزيع لحومها على المستحقين داخل المملكة وفي عدد من الدول الإسلامية والعربية.

يتم تنفيذ المشروع بالتعاون مع جهات حكومية ومنظمات إغاثية عدة، ويُسهم في توفير لحوم طازجة ومبردة لمئات الآلاف من الأسر المحتاجة سنوياً، وتُعد مصر وفلسطين من أبرز الدول المستفيدة من المشروع بشكل سنوي، نظراً للعلاقات الأخوية المتينة والحاجات الإنسانية في البلدين.