خادم الحرمين يجدد عطاءه.. تسليم 60 ألف رأس لمصر وفلسطين في مشروع الإفادة

The Deputy Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Khalid bin Hamad Al-Shammari, delivered the shares of Egypt and Palestine of the sacrificial and Eid al-Adha meats at the Saudi embassy in Cairo. This was part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's pioneering project to benefit from the sacrificial and Eid al-Adha meats, overseen by the Royal Commission for the City of Mecca and the Holy Sites.

The delivered share amounted to 30,000 sacrificial animals for the Arab Republic of Egypt and another 30,000 for the State of Palestine, bringing the total delivered to the two brotherly countries to 60,000 heads.

The ceremony was attended by the General Supervisor of the project to benefit from the sacrificial and Eid al-Adha meats, Saad bin Abdulrahman Al-Wabel, along with Egypt's representative, Major General Mohamed Reda, and the Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Egypt, Diab Al-Louh.

Deputy Ambassador Khalid Al-Shammari confirmed in a speech on this occasion that: "The project to benefit from the sacrificial and Eid al-Adha meats, which started in 1983, is a comprehensive regulatory framework that ensures the safety of procedures, fairness in distribution, and sustainability of humanitarian impact, as the sacrificial meats are distributed inside and outside the Kingdom to reach deserving Muslims in several brotherly and friendly countries."

For his part, the General Supervisor of the project, Saad Al-Wabel, explained: "The Kingdom places great importance on facilitating the process of benefiting from the sacrificial and Eid al-Adha meats and ensuring their delivery to beneficiaries in about 26 Islamic countries, as part of the leadership's commitment to serving the guests of Allah and supporting the Islamic nation."

The Ambassador of Palestine to Cairo, Diab Al-Louh, expressed deep gratitude and appreciation, saying: "We thank the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his trustworthy Crown Prince, for this generous gesture that is renewed every year and contributes to supporting the Palestinian people and alleviating their suffering."

For his part, Egypt's representative, Major General Mohamed Reda, expressed thanks and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince, asking Allah to grant the Kingdom stability and progress, and to reward its leadership for what it provides to the Arab and Islamic nations.

The project to benefit from the sacrificial and Eid al-Adha meats is one of the most prominent humanitarian projects overseen by the Royal Commission for the City of Mecca and the Holy Sites since its launch in 1983. It aims to organize the slaughter of sacrificial animals according to the highest health and safety standards and to distribute their meats to those in need within the Kingdom and in several Islamic and Arab countries.

The project is implemented in cooperation with various government entities and relief organizations, contributing to providing fresh and chilled meats to hundreds of thousands of needy families annually. Egypt and Palestine are among the most prominent beneficiary countries of the project each year, due to the strong brotherly relations and humanitarian needs in both countries.