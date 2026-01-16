The following statement was issued by the Royal Court:

“Statement from the Royal Court”

His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may God protect him - is undergoing medical examinations today (Friday), 27 Rajab 1447 AH, corresponding to January 16, 2026 AD, at King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh.

May God protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and grant him health and wellness.