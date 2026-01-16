صدر عن الديوان الملكي البيان التالي:

«بيان من الديوان الملكي»

يجري خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود - حفظه الله - هذا اليوم (الجمعة) 27 رجب 1447 هـ الموافق 16 يناير 2026م، فحوصات طبية في مستشفى الملك فيصل التخصصي في الرياض.

حفظ الله خادم الحرمين الشريفين ومتعه بالصحة والعافية.