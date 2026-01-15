The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Latif bin Abdul Aziz Al Sheikh, today (Thursday) sponsored the graduation ceremony of (104) scholarship students from (50) countries, representing the second batch of the Moderation and Balance Fellowship at the Islamic University in Medina, in the presence of the President of the Islamic University in Medina, Dr. Saleh bin Ali Al-Aqla, and the Deputy Governor of the General Authority for Awqaf for Banking and Development Programs, Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al-Aqeel.

Visual Presentation

The ceremony included a visual presentation showcasing the graduation projects presented by the graduates, which included initiatives in scientific qualification, employing modern technologies and artificial intelligence in the service of intellectual security, in addition to developmental and educational projects that meet the needs of their communities.

Annual Training

Dr. Al Sheikh explained that the graduates will undergo an annual training program after graduation at the Islamic University, which focuses on addressing doubts and confronting everything that weakens the unity of Muslims, or casts doubt on their religion, beliefs, or national identity, pointing out that the Kingdom's call for moderation and balance is not a call for something new, but rather a call to return to the pure source, to the Holy Quran and the Prophetic Sunnah, after the concept of monotheism has been hijacked from the hearts of people.

He emphasized that correcting the understanding of religious texts can only be achieved by returning to the foundational credible books, foremost among them the Book of Allah and the Sunnah of His Messenger, so that the dignity of Islam and Muslims may return as it was in times past.

Al Sheikh advised the graduates to be messengers of mercy, to feel the greatness of the trust and responsibility they carry, and to embody patience and accountability, kindness and gentleness, even with those who oppose them, affirming that the call is not one of harshness or extremism, but rather wisdom and good counsel.

Implementation of the Program in Abha and Al-Qassim

For his part, the Executive Director of the Scientific Endowment at King Abdulaziz University, Dr. Majid bin Hatim Al-Harithi, announced the approval to launch the third batch of the Moderation and Balance Fellowship program at King Khalid University in Abha, and the fourth batch at Al-Qassim University.