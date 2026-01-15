رعى وزير الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد الشيخ الدكتور عبد اللطيف بن عبدالعزيز آل الشيخ، اليوم (الخميس) احتفالية تخريج (104) من طلاب المنح الدراسية من (50) دولة، يمثلون الدفعة الثانية من زمالة الوسطية والاعتدال في الجامعة الإسلامية بالمدينة المنورة، بحضور رئيس الجامعة الإسلامية بالمدينة المنورة الدكتور صالح بن علي العقلا، ونائب محافظ الهيئة العامة للأوقاف لقطاع المصارف والبرامج التنموية عبدالرحمن بن محمد العقيّل.

عرض مرئي

وتضمن الحفل عرضاً مرئياً استعرض مشاريع التخرج التي قدمها الخريجون، وتضمنت مبادرات في التأهيل العلمي، وتوظيف التقنيات الحديثة والذكاء الاصطناعي في خدمة الأمن الفكري، إضافةً إلى مشاريع تنموية وتعليمية تلبي احتياجات مجتمعاتهم.

تدريب سنوي

وأوضح الدكتور آل الشيخ، بأن الخريجين سيخضعون لبرنامج تدريبي سنوي بعد التخرج في الجامعة الإسلامية، يُعنى بدفع الشبهات، ومواجهة كل ما يُضعف وحدة المسلمين، أو يشكك في دينهم وعقيدتهم أو انتمائهم الوطني، مشيراً إلى أن دعوة المملكة إلى الوسطية والاعتدال ليست دعوة إلى أمر جديد، وإنما هي دعوة للرجوع إلى المنبع الصافي، إلى القرآن الكريم والسنة النبوية، بعد أن اختُطف التوحيد من قلوب الناس.

وأكد بأن تصحيح فهم النصوص الشرعية لا يكون إلا بالرجوع إلى أمهات الكتب المعتبرة، وفي مقدمتها كتاب الله وسنة رسوله، حتى تعود عزة الإسلام والمسلمين كما كانت في سالف الزمان.

وأوصى آل الشيخ الخريجين بأن يكونوا رسل رحمة، وأن يستشعروا عِظم الأمانة والمسؤولية التي يحملونها، وأن يتحلوا بالصبر والاحتساب، والرفق واللين، حتى مع من يخالفهم، مؤكدًا أن الدعوة ليست شدةً ولا تطرفًا، بل حكمة وموعظة حسنة.

تنفيذ البرنامج في أبها والقصيم

من جانبه؛ أعلن المدير التنفيذي للوقف العلمي بجامعة الملك عبدالعزيز الدكتور ماجد بن حاتم الحارثي، اعتماد إطلاق الدفعة الثالثة من برنامج زمالة الوسطية والاعتدال في جامعة الملك خالد بأبها، والدفعة الرابعة في جامعة القصيم.