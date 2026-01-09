The official spokesperson for the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority "ZATCA," Hamoud Al-Harbi, stated that the authority was able to thwart an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of amphetamine pills amounting to 4,793,000 pills, which were found hidden in a shipment arriving in the Kingdom through the port of Jeddah Islamic.

Al-Harbi explained that a shipment of "coal" arrived at the port, and when it underwent customs procedures and was inspected using security technologies and live means, that quantity of pills was found hidden inside the coal bags.

He added that after completing the seizure operation, coordination was made with the General Directorate for Drug Control to ensure the arrest of the recipients of the seized items, and the recipient was apprehended inside the Kingdom.

The official spokesperson confirmed that "ZATCA," through all its customs outlets, is continuing to tighten customs control over the imports and exports of the Kingdom and stands ready to confront the attempts of smugglers, in line with one of the main pillars of its strategy, which is to enhance the security and protection of society by reducing attempts to smuggle such scourges and other prohibited items.

The official spokesperson for "ZATCA" called on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling to protect society and the national economy by contacting them at the dedicated security reporting number (1910) or via email (1910@zatca.gov.sa) and the international number (009661910), where the authority receives reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the Unified Customs System in complete confidentiality, with a financial reward granted to the informant if the information provided is accurate.