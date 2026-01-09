صرح المتحدث الرسمي باسم هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك «زاتكا» حمود الحربي بأن الهيئة تمكنت في ميناء جدة الإسلامي من إحباط محاولة تهريب كمية كبيرة من حبوب الإمفيتامين بلغت 4,793,000 حبة، ضُبطت مُخبأة في إرسالية واردة إلى المملكة عبر الميناء.

وأوضح الحربي أنه وردت عبر الميناء إرسالية عبارة عن «فحم» وعند خضوعها للإجراءات الجمركية، والكشف عليها عبر التقنيات الأمنية، والوسائل الحية، عُثر على تلك الكمية من الحبوب مُخبأة بداخل أكياس الفحم.

وأضاف أنه بعد إتمام عملية الضبط، جرى التنسيق مع المديرية العامة لمكافحة المخدرات لضمان القبض على مستقبلي المضبوطات، حيث تم القبض على مستقبِلها داخل المملكة.

وأكّد المتحدث الرسمي أن "زاتكا" عبر جميع منافذها الجمركية ماضية في إحكام الرقابة الجمركية على واردات وصادرات المملكة، وتقف بالمرصاد أمام محاولات أرباب التهريب، وذلك تحقيقًا لأبرز ركائز إستراتيجيتها المتمثلة في تعزيز أمن وحماية المجتمع بالحد من محاولات تهريب مثل هذه الآفات وغيرها من الممنوعات.

ودعا المتحدث الرسمي باسم «زاتكا» الجميع إلى الإسهام في مكافحة التهريب لحماية المجتمع والاقتصاد الوطني، من خلال التواصل معها على الرقم المخصص للبلاغات الأمنية (1910) أو عبر البريد الإلكتروني (1910@zatca.gov.sa) والرقم الدولي (009661910) حيث تقوم الهيئة من خلال هذه القنوات باستقبال البلاغات المرتبطة بجرائم التهريب، ومخالفات أحكام نظام الجمارك الموحد وذلك بسرية تامة، مع منح مكافأة مالية للمُبلّغ في حال صحة معلومات البلاغ.​