نبَّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد من موجة ضباب على المنطقة الشرقية، تشمل تأثيراتها محافظة العديد من المدن، وتسبب في انعدام مدى الرؤية الأفقية (1 - 3) كلم في المناطق المفتوحة والطرق السريعة وبيَّن المركز أن هذه الحالة ستستمر حتى الساعة الـ 8:00 صباحاً.

وكان المركز توقع في تقريره عن طقس اليوم سحباً رعدية ممطرة مصحوبة برياح نشطة على أجزاء من مرتفعات مناطق مكة المكرمة، الباحة، عسير، وتكوّن الضباب خلال الليل وساعات الصباح الباكر على أجزاء من تلك المناطق، وعلى الأجزاء الجنوبية من المنطقة الشرقية، في حين يكون الطقس مستقراً على باقي مناطق المملكة.