The National Center of Meteorology has warned of a fog wave in the Eastern Province, affecting many cities and causing a horizontal visibility of (1 - 3) km in open areas and on highways. The center indicated that this condition will continue until 8:00 AM.

The center had predicted in its report for today's weather that there would be thunderstorm clouds accompanied by active winds over parts of the highlands in the Makkah, Al-Baha, and Asir regions, as well as the formation of fog during the night and early morning hours in parts of those areas and the southern parts of the Eastern Province, while the weather will be stable in the rest of the Kingdom.