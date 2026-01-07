أكدت «هيئة الطرق» أن المملكة تتمتع بشبكة طرق واسعة النطاق، يتجاوز طولها محيط الكرة الأرضية، إذ يبلغ إجمالي طولها أكثر من 73 ألف كم، مقارنة بمحيط الأرض الذي يصل إلى 40.075 كم.

وقالت في تقرير لها، أمس: إن المملكة تحتل المرتبة الأولى عالمياً في مؤشر ترابط شبكة الطرق، وفقاً لتقارير منتدى التنافسية العالمي، وتعمل هذه الشبكة على ربط المملكة بثماني دول مجاورة، بما في ذلك دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي والأردن والعراق واليمن، مما يعزز مكانتها مركزاً لوجستياً عالمياً، ويدعم قطاعات حيوية مثل الحج والعمرة والسياحة والتجارة، مشيرة إلى أن المملكة حققت المرتبة الرابعة على مستوى دول مجموعة العشرين في مؤشر جودة البنية التحتية للطرق، وأن «هيئة الطرق» تواصل تنفيذ المشاريع والمبادرات الحيوية للارتقاء بقطاع الطرق؛ بهدف تحقيق مستهدفات برنامج قطاع الطرق، التي تشمل الوصول إلى المرتبة السادسة عالمياً في مؤشر جودة الطرق بحلول 2030م، وخفض معدل الوفيات على الطرق إلى أقل من خمس حالات لكل 100 ألف نسمة، مع تغطية شبكة الطرق بعوامل السلامة المرورية وفق تصنيف IRAP، والحفاظ على مستوى خدمات متقدمة لتلبية الطاقة الاستيعابية للشبكة.