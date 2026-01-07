The "Roads Authority" confirmed that the Kingdom boasts an extensive road network, with a total length exceeding the circumference of the Earth, as it measures more than 73,000 km, compared to the Earth's circumference of 40,075 km.

In a report released yesterday, it stated that the Kingdom ranks first globally in the road network connectivity index, according to reports from the Global Competitiveness Forum. This network connects the Kingdom to eight neighboring countries, including the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Jordan, Iraq, and Yemen, enhancing its position as a global logistics hub and supporting vital sectors such as Hajj, Umrah, tourism, and trade. It noted that the Kingdom achieved fourth place among the G20 countries in the road infrastructure quality index, and that the "Roads Authority" continues to implement vital projects and initiatives to elevate the road sector; aiming to achieve the targets of the Road Sector Program, which include reaching sixth place globally in the road quality index by 2030, reducing the road fatality rate to less than five cases per 100,000 people, ensuring the road network is covered by traffic safety factors according to the IRAP classification, and maintaining advanced service levels to meet the network's capacity needs.