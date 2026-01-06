Humanitarian work is a Saudi pillar

The Secretary-General of the Health Charity Association for Patient Care "Inaya," Dr. Salman Al-Mutairi, delivered a speech on behalf of non-profit organizations, expressing gratitude and appreciation to the leadership that has shaped humanitarian work as a cornerstone of the Kingdom's presence in the world. He thanked the General Supervisor of the King Salman Center for his efforts that contributed to organizing humanitarian work, developing its pathways, supporting national associations, and enhancing their readiness in line with national directions and approved humanitarian standards. He praised the center's staff in various departments for their genuine support and assistance to national associations.

The advisor at the Royal Court and General Supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, launched the electronic portal for Saudi non-profit organizations at the center's headquarters in Riyadh, in the presence of representatives from the organizations and several leaders and staff of the center.

Dr. Al-Rabeeah delivered a speech in which he clarified that the center was established at the initiative of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and began its mission under the close follow-up of the Crown Prince, Prime Minister. It has become the humanitarian beacon of the Kingdom before the world and a testament to its presence in shaping the future of global humanitarian work.

He reviewed the achievements of the King Salman Center for Relief, which covered (109) countries through more than (4,000) relief projects at a cost exceeding (8) billion and (276) million US dollars, behind which lie details of lives saved in critical moments, families that found safe shelter, and communities that regained their tools for advancement. He pointed out the implementation of (1,200) voluntary projects valued at over (147) million dollars, calling for joining the promising platform that, in its foundational phase, managed to assess and evaluate (50) local non-profit organizations that executed (229) relief and humanitarian projects and programs, and conducted (50,855) surgical operations in more than (20) countries, exceeding (115) million Saudi riyals.