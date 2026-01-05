أصدر المركز الوطني للأرصاد تقريره عن التوقعات المناخية للربع الأول من عام 2026 (يناير – فبراير – مارس)، متضمنًا توقعات هطول الأمطار ودرجات الحرارة على مختلف مناطق المملكة، استنادًا إلى مخرجات النماذج المناخية والتحليل الإحصائي للسجلات المناخية.

وأوضح التقرير أن شهر يناير يشير -بمشيئة الله- إلى فرص هطول أمطار أعلى من المعدل الطبيعي على عدد من المناطق، تشمل أجزاء من غرب ووسط المملكة، وشرق المدينة المنورة، وحائل باستثناء جنوبها، والحدود الشمالية، ومنطقة الجوف عدا أجزائها الغربية، وقد توصف كميات الأمطار المتوقعة من غزيرة إلى غزيرة جدًا، في حين يتوقع أن تكون حول المعدل على مناطق نجران، وجنوب شرق مكة المكرمة، وجنوب الرياض، وجنوب المنطقة الشرقية، وشمال شرق القصيم، وأقل من المعدل على بقية المناطق.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن التوقعات المناخية خلال شهر فبراير تظهر فرص هطول أمطار حول المعدل على مناطق نجران، وجنوب شرق مكة المكرمة، وشرق عسير، وجنوب الرياض، وجنوب المنطقة الشرقية، ويمكن وصفها من خفيفة إلى متوسطة، بينما يتوقع أن تكون أقل من المعدل على باقي مناطق المملكة.

وفي ما يخص شهر مارس، أفاد التقرير بوجود فرص لهطول أمطار حول المعدل على مناطق نجران باستثناء غربها، وشمال غرب مكة المكرمة، وجنوب الرياض، وجنوب المنطقة الشرقية، إضافة إلى جنوب وغرب وأجزاء من وسط منطقة تبوك، وشمال وغرب وأجزاء من جنوب منطقة المدينة المنورة، وقد توصف كميات الأمطار المتوقعة من متوسطة إلى غزيرة، فيما يتوقع أن تكون أقل من المعدل على بقية المناطق.

وبَيَّن التقرير أن التوقعات الاحتمالية لدرجات الحرارة خلال أشهر يناير وفبراير ومارس تشير إلى ارتفاع متوسط درجات الحرارة عن المعدل الطبيعي على جميع مناطق المملكة بشكل متفاوت، مع توقع وصول أقصى ارتفاع بنحو (1.0°م) على مناطق وسط وجنوب وشرق المنطقة الشرقية، وشرق نجران، وشرق وجنوب شرق منطقة الرياض.