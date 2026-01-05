The National Center of Meteorology has issued its report on climate forecasts for the first quarter of 2026 (January - February - March), including predictions for rainfall and temperatures across various regions of the Kingdom, based on the outputs of climate models and statistical analysis of climate records.

The report indicated that January is expected -God willing- to have higher than normal rainfall opportunities in several areas, including parts of the west and center of the Kingdom, east of Medina, Hail except for its southern parts, the northern borders, and the Al-Jawf region except for its western parts. The expected rainfall amounts may be described as heavy to very heavy, while it is anticipated to be around the average in the regions of Najran, southeast of Mecca, south of Riyadh, south of the Eastern Province, northeast of Al-Qassim, and below average in the rest of the regions.

The report pointed out that the climate forecasts for February show opportunities for rainfall around the average in the regions of Najran, southeast of Mecca, eastern Asir, south of Riyadh, and south of the Eastern Province, which can be described as light to moderate, while it is expected to be below average in the remaining areas of the Kingdom.

Regarding March, the report stated that there are opportunities for rainfall around the average in the regions of Najran except for its west, northwest of Mecca, south of Riyadh, and south of the Eastern Province, in addition to the south, west, and parts of the center of the Tabuk region, and north, west, and parts of the south of the Medina region. The expected rainfall amounts may be described as moderate to heavy, while it is anticipated to be below average in the rest of the regions.

The report clarified that the probabilistic forecasts for temperatures during January, February, and March indicate a rise in the average temperatures above the normal rate across all regions of the Kingdom to varying degrees, with the maximum rise expected to reach about (1.0°C) in the central, southern, and eastern parts of the Eastern Province, east of Najran, and east and southeast of the Riyadh region.