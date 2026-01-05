دعا مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية للتبرع عبر منصة «ساهم» للمساهمة في مساعدة وإغاثة الفلسطينيين والوقوف معهم؛ استجابة للأوضاع الإنسانية في قطاع غزة، من خلال الحملة الشعبية السعودية لإغاثة الشعب الفلسطيني.

وأكد المركز أن التبرعات ستعمل على توفير الاحتياجات الأساسية للأسر الفلسطينية المتضررة، وتخفيف معاناتهم جراء الأزمة الإنسانية الراهنة التي يمرون بها.