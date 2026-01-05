دعا مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية للتبرع عبر منصة «ساهم» للمساهمة في مساعدة وإغاثة الفلسطينيين والوقوف معهم؛ استجابة للأوضاع الإنسانية في قطاع غزة، من خلال الحملة الشعبية السعودية لإغاثة الشعب الفلسطيني.
وأكد المركز أن التبرعات ستعمل على توفير الاحتياجات الأساسية للأسر الفلسطينية المتضررة، وتخفيف معاناتهم جراء الأزمة الإنسانية الراهنة التي يمرون بها.
The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action has called for donations through the "Sahim" platform to contribute to helping and supporting the Palestinians; in response to the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, through the Saudi popular campaign to aid the Palestinian people.
The center confirmed that the donations will help provide basic needs for the affected Palestinian families and alleviate their suffering due to the current humanitarian crisis they are experiencing.