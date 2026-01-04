The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, Dr. Abdul-Latif Abdulaziz Al Sheikh, confirmed that Saudi Arabia has made remarkable strides in cutting the roots of terrorism in all its forms, pointing out that Islamic nations have reached a level of maturity regarding what is happening around them, and have developed immunity against exploitation in the name of religion and the trade of religiosity.

Al Sheikh stated during his meeting with the head of the Sunni Endowment in the Republic of Iraq, Amir Shakir Al-Janabi, in Jeddah recently: "Those who betray the fundamental principles of religion by spreading division and disseminating extremist and radical ideas are committing practices that Islam categorically rejects. Islam is pure and clear, free from extremism and radicalism."

No extremism, radicalism, or tyranny in religion

Al Sheikh added: "Today, peoples, in light of modern technology and the availability of the Holy Quran and its spread among people, in addition to the role of schools, have reached a level of maturity that prevents them from being exploited by individuals, groups, or persons in the name of religion. Religion is clear; there is no extremism, radicalism, tyranny, injustice, or innovation in it." He pointed out that those who impose strictness on themselves in religion will be overwhelmed, as religion is ease.

He referred in his speech to what Saudi Arabia has done, under the guidance of the leadership and the follow-up of the rulers, headed by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in serious efforts to spread the pure and clear religion as represented in the Holy Quran and the prophetic Sunnah and the understanding of the righteous predecessors, which has contributed to combating the merchants of religion who exploit people falsely, indicating that these practices will come to an end.

Peoples have a high degree of awareness

Al Sheikh reiterated his affirmation that peoples have reached a high degree of awareness and do not compromise their beliefs, their wealth, or their lives, nor do they follow those whose only concern is the worldly life and accumulating wealth or using religion for political purposes. Islam is clear and explicit in the matter of the pure, unadulterated belief in monotheism and the call for the unity of Muslims and combating everything that harms Islam and Muslims, both collectively and individually.

The Kingdom represents the Arab and Islamic depth

The head of the Sunni Endowment in the Republic of Iraq, Amir Shakir Al-Janabi, praised the Sunni position, confirming that the Kingdom today represents the Arab and Islamic depth and what it offers in terms of significant facilities for pilgrims and Umrah performers, commending the Kingdom's efforts in development. He pointed out that this development is not limited to the field of Hajj and Umrah alone but is evident in various fields, as we find clear fingerprints of the government, expressing his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for their efforts in serving Islam and Muslims.

Al-Janabi added: Saudi Arabia represents the Arab and Islamic depth for all Arab and Islamic countries, noting that the Kingdom is witnessing significant development in various fields, especially in Hajj and Umrah affairs.