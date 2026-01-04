أكّد وزير الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد الدكتور عبداللطيف عبدالعزيز آل الشيخ، أن السعودية قطعت خطوات متميزة في قطع جذور الإرهاب بجميع أنواعه، لافتاً إلى أن الشعوب الإسلامية وصلت إلى مرحلة من النضج فيما يدور حولها، وأصبحت لديها حصانة من الاستغلال باسم الدين وتجارة التدين.
وقال آل الشيخ خلال لقائه رئيس ديوان الوقف السني بجمهورية العراق عامر شاكر الجنابي في جدة، أخيراً: «إن من يخونون قواعد الدين الأساسية من خلال نشر الفرقة وبث الأفكار المتطرفة والغلو، إنما يرتكبون ممارسات ينكرها الإسلام جملةً وتفصيلاً، فالإسلام نقي صافٍ لا يشوبه غلو ولا تطرف».
لا غلو ولا تطرف ولا استبداد في الدين
وأضاف آل الشيخ: «الشعوب اليوم في ظل وسائل التقنية الحديثة وتوفر القرآن الكريم وانتشاره بين الناس إضافة إلى دور المدارس وصلت إلى مرحلة من النضج تمنع استغلالها من قبل أفراد أو جماعات أو أشخاص باسم الدين، فالدين واضح، لا غلو فيه ولا تطرف ولا استبداد ولا ظلم ولا ابتداع». ولفت إلى أن من يشدد على نفسه في الدين يُغلب، فالدين يسر.
وأشار في حديثه إلى ما قامت به السعودية، بتوجيهات القيادة ومتابعة ولاة الأمر، وعلى رأسهم خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، من عمل جاد لنشر الدين الصافي النقي المتمثل بما جاء في القرآن الكريم والسنة النبوية وفهم السلف الصالح بما أسهم في محاربة تجار الدين الذين يستغلون الناس بالباطل، مبيناً أن هذه الممارسات إلى زوال.
الشعوب لديها درجة عالية من الوعي
وجدد آل الشيخ تأكيده أن الشعوب وصلت إلى درجة عالية من الوعي فلا تفرط في عقيدتها ولا في أموالها ولا في أنفسها ولا تتبع من ليس لهم همٌّ إلا الدنيا وجمع الأموال أو توظيف الدين لأغراض سياسية، فالإسلام واضح وصريح في الأمر بعقيدة التوحيد الخالص النقي والدعوة إلى وحدة المسلمين ومكافحة كل ما يضر بالإسلام والمسلمين جماعات وأفراداً.
المملكة تمثل العمق العربي والإسلامي
أشاد رئيس الوقف السني في جمهورية العراق عامر شاكر الجنابي، بالموقف السني، مؤكداً أن المملكة اليوم تمثل العمق العربي والإسلامي وما تقدمه من تسهيلات كبيرة للحجاج والمعتمرين، مشيداً بجهود المملكة في التطوير. وأشار إلى أن هذا التطور لا يقتصر على مجال الحج والعمرة فحسب، بل يظهر في مختلف المجالات، إذ نجد بصمات واضحة للحكومة، مقدماً شكره لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على ما يقدمانه من جهود لخدمة الإسلام والمسلمين.
وأضاف الجنابي: إن السعودية تمثل العمق العربي والإسلامي لجميع الدول العربية والإسلامية، مشيراً إلى أن المملكة تشهد تطوراً كبيراً جداً في مختلف المجالات، لا سيما في شؤون الحج والعمرة.
The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, Dr. Abdul-Latif Abdulaziz Al Sheikh, confirmed that Saudi Arabia has made remarkable strides in cutting the roots of terrorism in all its forms, pointing out that Islamic nations have reached a level of maturity regarding what is happening around them, and have developed immunity against exploitation in the name of religion and the trade of religiosity.
Al Sheikh stated during his meeting with the head of the Sunni Endowment in the Republic of Iraq, Amir Shakir Al-Janabi, in Jeddah recently: "Those who betray the fundamental principles of religion by spreading division and disseminating extremist and radical ideas are committing practices that Islam categorically rejects. Islam is pure and clear, free from extremism and radicalism."
No extremism, radicalism, or tyranny in religion
Al Sheikh added: "Today, peoples, in light of modern technology and the availability of the Holy Quran and its spread among people, in addition to the role of schools, have reached a level of maturity that prevents them from being exploited by individuals, groups, or persons in the name of religion. Religion is clear; there is no extremism, radicalism, tyranny, injustice, or innovation in it." He pointed out that those who impose strictness on themselves in religion will be overwhelmed, as religion is ease.
He referred in his speech to what Saudi Arabia has done, under the guidance of the leadership and the follow-up of the rulers, headed by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in serious efforts to spread the pure and clear religion as represented in the Holy Quran and the prophetic Sunnah and the understanding of the righteous predecessors, which has contributed to combating the merchants of religion who exploit people falsely, indicating that these practices will come to an end.
Peoples have a high degree of awareness
Al Sheikh reiterated his affirmation that peoples have reached a high degree of awareness and do not compromise their beliefs, their wealth, or their lives, nor do they follow those whose only concern is the worldly life and accumulating wealth or using religion for political purposes. Islam is clear and explicit in the matter of the pure, unadulterated belief in monotheism and the call for the unity of Muslims and combating everything that harms Islam and Muslims, both collectively and individually.
The Kingdom represents the Arab and Islamic depth
The head of the Sunni Endowment in the Republic of Iraq, Amir Shakir Al-Janabi, praised the Sunni position, confirming that the Kingdom today represents the Arab and Islamic depth and what it offers in terms of significant facilities for pilgrims and Umrah performers, commending the Kingdom's efforts in development. He pointed out that this development is not limited to the field of Hajj and Umrah alone but is evident in various fields, as we find clear fingerprints of the government, expressing his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for their efforts in serving Islam and Muslims.
Al-Janabi added: Saudi Arabia represents the Arab and Islamic depth for all Arab and Islamic countries, noting that the Kingdom is witnessing significant development in various fields, especially in Hajj and Umrah affairs.