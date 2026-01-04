أكّد وزير الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد الدكتور عبداللطيف عبدالعزيز آل الشيخ، أن السعودية قطعت خطوات متميزة في قطع جذور الإرهاب بجميع أنواعه، لافتاً إلى أن الشعوب الإسلامية وصلت إلى مرحلة من النضج فيما يدور حولها، وأصبحت لديها حصانة من الاستغلال باسم الدين وتجارة التدين.

وقال آل الشيخ خلال لقائه رئيس ديوان الوقف السني بجمهورية العراق عامر شاكر الجنابي في جدة، أخيراً: «إن من يخونون قواعد الدين الأساسية من خلال نشر الفرقة وبث الأفكار المتطرفة والغلو، إنما يرتكبون ممارسات ينكرها الإسلام جملةً وتفصيلاً، فالإسلام نقي صافٍ لا يشوبه غلو ولا تطرف».

لا غلو ولا تطرف ولا استبداد في الدين

وأضاف آل الشيخ: «الشعوب اليوم في ظل وسائل التقنية الحديثة وتوفر القرآن الكريم وانتشاره بين الناس إضافة إلى دور المدارس وصلت إلى مرحلة من النضج تمنع استغلالها من قبل أفراد أو جماعات أو أشخاص باسم الدين، فالدين واضح، لا غلو فيه ولا تطرف ولا استبداد ولا ظلم ولا ابتداع». ولفت إلى أن من يشدد على نفسه في الدين يُغلب، فالدين يسر.

وأشار في حديثه إلى ما قامت به السعودية، بتوجيهات القيادة ومتابعة ولاة الأمر، وعلى رأسهم خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، من عمل جاد لنشر الدين الصافي النقي المتمثل بما جاء في القرآن الكريم والسنة النبوية وفهم السلف الصالح بما أسهم في محاربة تجار الدين الذين يستغلون الناس بالباطل، مبيناً أن هذه الممارسات إلى زوال.

الشعوب لديها درجة عالية من الوعي

وجدد آل الشيخ تأكيده أن الشعوب وصلت إلى درجة عالية من الوعي فلا تفرط في عقيدتها ولا في أموالها ولا في أنفسها ولا تتبع من ليس لهم همٌّ إلا الدنيا وجمع الأموال أو توظيف الدين لأغراض سياسية، فالإسلام واضح وصريح في الأمر بعقيدة التوحيد الخالص النقي والدعوة إلى وحدة المسلمين ومكافحة كل ما يضر بالإسلام والمسلمين جماعات وأفراداً.

المملكة تمثل العمق العربي والإسلامي

أشاد رئيس الوقف السني في جمهورية العراق عامر شاكر الجنابي، بالموقف السني، مؤكداً أن المملكة اليوم تمثل العمق العربي والإسلامي وما تقدمه من تسهيلات كبيرة للحجاج والمعتمرين، مشيداً بجهود المملكة في التطوير. وأشار إلى أن هذا التطور لا يقتصر على مجال الحج والعمرة فحسب، بل يظهر في مختلف المجالات، إذ نجد بصمات واضحة للحكومة، مقدماً شكره لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على ما يقدمانه من جهود لخدمة الإسلام والمسلمين.

وأضاف الجنابي: إن السعودية تمثل العمق العربي والإسلامي لجميع الدول العربية والإسلامية، مشيراً إلى أن المملكة تشهد تطوراً كبيراً جداً في مختلف المجالات، لا سيما في شؤون الحج والعمرة.