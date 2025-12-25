برعاية أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز أطلق نائب أمير المنطقة الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي فعاليات مهرجان جازان 2026، وذلك في الواجهة البحرية بمدينة جيزان، وسط حضور كبير، وتنظيم متكامل يعكس مكانة المهرجان وأهدافه الثقافية والتنموية.

وشهدت الانطلاقة الكرنفالية للمهرجان مشاركة واسعة من جميع محافظات المنطقة، بعروض تراثية وفنية متنوعة، استعرضت الموروث الشعبي، والفنون الأدائية، والحرفية، إلى جانب مسارات ثقافية وسياحية جسّدت تنوّع جازان البيئي والإنساني، وما تتميز به من إرث حضاري وثقافي متجذّر.

وتضمّنت فعاليات الافتتاح عدداً من البرامج المصاحبة، شملت عروضاً فنية، ومجسّمات تفاعلية، ومشاركات مجتمعية، إضافة إلى عروض شعبية قدّمت لوحات تعبّر عن الهوية الثقافية الأصيلة لأهالي المنطقة، في مشهد احتفالي يعكس التلاحم المجتمعي واعتزاز أبناء جازان بإرثهم الوطني.

وأوضح وكيل إمارة منطقة جازان المشرف العام على اللجنة التنفيذية العليا للمهرجان وليد بن سلطان الصنعاوي أن مهرجان جازان 2026 يأتي امتداداً للدعم والاهتمام اللذين تحظى بهما المنطقة من أمير المنطقة ونائبه، وحرصهما على تعزيز الحراك الثقافي والسياحي، وإبراز المقومات الطبيعية والتراثية التي تزخر بها جازان.

وأكد الصنعاوي أن المهرجان يُعد منصة شاملة لإبراز هوية المنطقة الثقافية، وتفعيل مشاركة المجتمع المحلي، ودعم الاقتصاد المحلي، من خلال برامج وفعاليات نوعية تستهدف مختلف فئات المجتمع، وتسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات جودة الحياة ورؤية المملكة 2030.

ويستمر مهرجان جازان 2026 لعدة أشهر يقدم على امتدادها باقة متنوعة من الفعاليات والبرامج النوعية، التي تعكس ثراء المنطقة الثقافي والتنموي، وترسّخ مكانتها بوصفها وجهةً سياحيةً وثقافيةً واعدة على مستوى المملكة.