Under the patronage of the Emir of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Emir of the region, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jiluwi, launched the activities of Jazan Festival 2026 at the waterfront in the city of Jazan, amidst a large attendance and comprehensive organization that reflects the festival's status and its cultural and developmental goals.

The festive launch of the festival witnessed wide participation from all governorates of the region, featuring diverse heritage and artistic performances that showcased the popular heritage, performing arts, and crafts, alongside cultural and tourism pathways that embodied the environmental and human diversity of Jazan, as well as its rich cultural and civilizational legacy.

The opening activities included a number of accompanying programs, including artistic performances, interactive sculptures, and community participation, in addition to folk performances that presented scenes expressing the authentic cultural identity of the region's residents, in a celebratory scene that reflects community cohesion and the pride of the people of Jazan in their national heritage.

The Undersecretary of the Jazan Region Emirate and the General Supervisor of the Supreme Executive Committee for the festival, Walid bin Sultan Al-Sanai, explained that Jazan Festival 2026 comes as an extension of the support and attention the region receives from the Emir and his Deputy, and their keenness to enhance cultural and tourism activities, and to highlight the natural and heritage components that Jazan is rich in.

Al-Sanai confirmed that the festival serves as a comprehensive platform to highlight the cultural identity of the region, activate local community participation, and support the local economy through quality programs and events targeting various segments of society, contributing to achieving the quality of life objectives and the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

The Jazan Festival 2026 will continue for several months, offering a diverse bouquet of events and quality programs that reflect the cultural and developmental richness of the region, and solidify its position as a promising cultural and tourism destination at the national level.