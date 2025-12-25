برعاية أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز أطلق نائب أمير المنطقة الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي فعاليات مهرجان جازان 2026، وذلك في الواجهة البحرية بمدينة جيزان، وسط حضور كبير، وتنظيم متكامل يعكس مكانة المهرجان وأهدافه الثقافية والتنموية.
وشهدت الانطلاقة الكرنفالية للمهرجان مشاركة واسعة من جميع محافظات المنطقة، بعروض تراثية وفنية متنوعة، استعرضت الموروث الشعبي، والفنون الأدائية، والحرفية، إلى جانب مسارات ثقافية وسياحية جسّدت تنوّع جازان البيئي والإنساني، وما تتميز به من إرث حضاري وثقافي متجذّر.
وتضمّنت فعاليات الافتتاح عدداً من البرامج المصاحبة، شملت عروضاً فنية، ومجسّمات تفاعلية، ومشاركات مجتمعية، إضافة إلى عروض شعبية قدّمت لوحات تعبّر عن الهوية الثقافية الأصيلة لأهالي المنطقة، في مشهد احتفالي يعكس التلاحم المجتمعي واعتزاز أبناء جازان بإرثهم الوطني.
وأوضح وكيل إمارة منطقة جازان المشرف العام على اللجنة التنفيذية العليا للمهرجان وليد بن سلطان الصنعاوي أن مهرجان جازان 2026 يأتي امتداداً للدعم والاهتمام اللذين تحظى بهما المنطقة من أمير المنطقة ونائبه، وحرصهما على تعزيز الحراك الثقافي والسياحي، وإبراز المقومات الطبيعية والتراثية التي تزخر بها جازان.
وأكد الصنعاوي أن المهرجان يُعد منصة شاملة لإبراز هوية المنطقة الثقافية، وتفعيل مشاركة المجتمع المحلي، ودعم الاقتصاد المحلي، من خلال برامج وفعاليات نوعية تستهدف مختلف فئات المجتمع، وتسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات جودة الحياة ورؤية المملكة 2030.
ويستمر مهرجان جازان 2026 لعدة أشهر يقدم على امتدادها باقة متنوعة من الفعاليات والبرامج النوعية، التي تعكس ثراء المنطقة الثقافي والتنموي، وترسّخ مكانتها بوصفها وجهةً سياحيةً وثقافيةً واعدة على مستوى المملكة.
Under the patronage of the Emir of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Emir of the region, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jiluwi, launched the activities of Jazan Festival 2026 at the waterfront in the city of Jazan, amidst a large attendance and comprehensive organization that reflects the festival's status and its cultural and developmental goals.
The festive launch of the festival witnessed wide participation from all governorates of the region, featuring diverse heritage and artistic performances that showcased the popular heritage, performing arts, and crafts, alongside cultural and tourism pathways that embodied the environmental and human diversity of Jazan, as well as its rich cultural and civilizational legacy.
The opening activities included a number of accompanying programs, including artistic performances, interactive sculptures, and community participation, in addition to folk performances that presented scenes expressing the authentic cultural identity of the region's residents, in a celebratory scene that reflects community cohesion and the pride of the people of Jazan in their national heritage.
The Undersecretary of the Jazan Region Emirate and the General Supervisor of the Supreme Executive Committee for the festival, Walid bin Sultan Al-Sanai, explained that Jazan Festival 2026 comes as an extension of the support and attention the region receives from the Emir and his Deputy, and their keenness to enhance cultural and tourism activities, and to highlight the natural and heritage components that Jazan is rich in.
Al-Sanai confirmed that the festival serves as a comprehensive platform to highlight the cultural identity of the region, activate local community participation, and support the local economy through quality programs and events targeting various segments of society, contributing to achieving the quality of life objectives and the Kingdom's Vision 2030.
The Jazan Festival 2026 will continue for several months, offering a diverse bouquet of events and quality programs that reflect the cultural and developmental richness of the region, and solidify its position as a promising cultural and tourism destination at the national level.