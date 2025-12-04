بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، برقية شكر، لملك مملكة البحرين الملك حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة، إثر مغادرته المنامة، جاء فيها: «ملك مملكة البحرين الملك حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة، السلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته، يسرني وأنا أغادر بلدكم الشقيق أن أعرب لكم عن عميق شكري وامتناني لما لقيته والوفد المرافق من حفاوة الاستقبال وكرم الضيافة.

وأود أن أشيد بالنتائج الإيجابية التي تحققت في الدورة الـ 46 للمجلس الأعلى لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية برئاستكم.

كما أكدت المباحثات المشتركة التي تم عقدها في إطار مجلس التنسيق السعودي البحريني على المضي قدمًا في تعزيز العلاقات بين بلدينا الشقيقين في جميع المجالات، في ظل قيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وأنتم، مع تمنياتي لكم موفور الصحة والسعادة، وللشعب البحريني الشقيق المزيد من التقدم والرقي، ولكم تحياتي وتقديري».