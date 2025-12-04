The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, sent a letter of thanks to the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, upon his departure from Manama, which stated: "King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, peace be upon you and God's mercy and blessings. It gives me great pleasure, as I leave your brotherly country, to express my deep gratitude and appreciation for the warm reception and generous hospitality that I and the accompanying delegation received.

I would also like to commend the positive outcomes achieved during the 46th session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council under your presidency.

The joint discussions held within the framework of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council have confirmed our commitment to further strengthen the relations between our two brotherly countries in all fields, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz. I wish you good health and happiness, and I wish the brotherly Bahraini people continued progress and prosperity. Please accept my greetings and appreciation."