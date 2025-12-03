أكد وزير المالية محمد الجدعان خلال ملتقى ميزانية 2026 أن القطاع النفطي سجل نموًا سلبيًا خلال السنوات الثماني الماضية، مقابل توسع كبير في القطاعات غير النفطية، مشيرًا إلى أن عدد المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة ارتفع من أقل من 500 ألف منشأة في عام 2016 إلى نحو 1.5 مليون منشأة اليوم، فيما بلغ عدد المنشآت المملوكة للمواطنين حتى منتصف 2025 أكثر من 1.65 مليون منشأة.

وأوضح الجدعان أن هذا النمو أسهم في فتح فرص واسعة للسعوديين والسعوديات، وعزّز الاعتماد على الكفاءات الوطنية.

وشدد الجدعان على أن السياسة المالية يجب أن تُبنى على اعتبارات نوعية للاقتصاد، مستشهدًا بتأكيدات ولي العهد أن التنويع الاقتصادي لن يتحقق دون انضباط مالي صارم، قائلاً: «المالية العامة هي المرسى الأساسي؛ وإذا فرّطنا فيها سنفرّط في الاقتصاد».

وأضاف أن المملكة حققت 55–56% من مؤشرات التنويع، وأن الوصول إلى 80% يتطلب الاستمرار في الانضباط وتطوير أدوات السياسة المالية.

وأشار إلى أن توسع الإنفاق مستمر للتأكد من إنجاز المشاريع الكبرى، مؤكدًا أن كفاءة الإنفاق لا تعني خفضه بل تعظيم العائد منه، وأنها أصبحت ثقافة حكومية راسخة يشترك فيها جميع المسؤولين والجهات الحكومية، وليست مهمة مقتصرة على وزارة المالية.