Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan confirmed during the 2026 Budget Forum that the oil sector has recorded negative growth over the past eight years, in contrast to significant expansion in non-oil sectors, noting that the number of small and medium enterprises has risen from less than 500,000 establishments in 2016 to about 1.5 million establishments today, while the number of establishments owned by citizens is expected to exceed 1.65 million by mid-2025.

Al-Jadaan explained that this growth has contributed to opening wide opportunities for Saudi men and women, and has strengthened reliance on national competencies.

He emphasized that financial policy must be built on qualitative considerations for the economy, citing the Crown Prince's assertions that economic diversification cannot be achieved without strict financial discipline, stating: "Public finance is the fundamental anchor; if we neglect it, we will neglect the economy."

He added that the Kingdom has achieved 55–56% of diversification indicators, and that reaching 80% requires continued discipline and the development of financial policy tools.

He pointed out that the expansion of spending is ongoing to ensure the completion of major projects, affirming that spending efficiency does not mean reducing it, but rather maximizing the return from it, and that it has become a solid government culture shared by all officials and government entities, not just a task limited to the Ministry of Finance.