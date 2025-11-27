لا يُمثّل قرار الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، تصنيف جماعة الإخوان المسلمين منظمةً إرهابيةً أجنبيةً، مجرد خطوة قانونيّة عابرة، بل بمثابة زلزال سياسي يفتح مرحلة جديدة من الضغوط الدولية على التنظيم، الذي يتغلغل في عددٍ من البلدان حتى الآن.

القرار الأمريكي، وإن كان متوقعاً، إلّا أن تأثيراته المتوقعة قد تتجاوز حدود الأراضي الأمريكية لتطال البنية التنظيميّة للجماعة وشبكات ارتباطها الإقليميّة والدوليّة.

ولا شك أن القرار يُمثّل ضربةً مباشرةً لمصادر تمويل الجماعة وأنشطتها العلنيّة في الدول الغربية؛ لأنه يتيح تجميد الأصول المالية، وملاحقة أي كيانٍ يثبت ارتباطه بالتنظيم، ومن شأنه إجبار مؤسسات محسوبة على الإخوان في الولايات المتحدة أو دول أخرى تخشى تداعيات التعامل معهم على مراجعة استراتيجياتها، أو حتى إغلاق أبوابها.

والمؤكد، أن قرار واشنطن بمثابة «رافعة سياسيّة» للحكومات والدول التي صنّفت الجماعة «إرهابيّة»، إذ يمنحها ذلك غطاءً دولياً إضافياً لاتخاذ خطوات أمنيّة وقانونيّة أوسع ضد أنشطة التنظيم، الأمر الذي من شأنه تشديد القيود عليها في دول المنطقة، خصوصاً في تلك الدول التي لا تزال تحتفظ بوجود لبعض فروعها.

لكن يبدو أن التأثير الأخطر والأهم سيكون على بنية التنظيم الداخلية، إذ يتوقّع أن تواجه الجماعة احتمالات التفكك مع صعوبة تمويل هياكلها وتقلص قدرتها على التواصل والتنقّل، وهو ما قد يدفع «الإخوان» إلى مخاطر الانقسام الداخلي ومن ثم الانزواء والزوال.