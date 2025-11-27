لا يُمثّل قرار الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، تصنيف جماعة الإخوان المسلمين منظمةً إرهابيةً أجنبيةً، مجرد خطوة قانونيّة عابرة، بل بمثابة زلزال سياسي يفتح مرحلة جديدة من الضغوط الدولية على التنظيم، الذي يتغلغل في عددٍ من البلدان حتى الآن.
القرار الأمريكي، وإن كان متوقعاً، إلّا أن تأثيراته المتوقعة قد تتجاوز حدود الأراضي الأمريكية لتطال البنية التنظيميّة للجماعة وشبكات ارتباطها الإقليميّة والدوليّة.
ولا شك أن القرار يُمثّل ضربةً مباشرةً لمصادر تمويل الجماعة وأنشطتها العلنيّة في الدول الغربية؛ لأنه يتيح تجميد الأصول المالية، وملاحقة أي كيانٍ يثبت ارتباطه بالتنظيم، ومن شأنه إجبار مؤسسات محسوبة على الإخوان في الولايات المتحدة أو دول أخرى تخشى تداعيات التعامل معهم على مراجعة استراتيجياتها، أو حتى إغلاق أبوابها.
والمؤكد، أن قرار واشنطن بمثابة «رافعة سياسيّة» للحكومات والدول التي صنّفت الجماعة «إرهابيّة»، إذ يمنحها ذلك غطاءً دولياً إضافياً لاتخاذ خطوات أمنيّة وقانونيّة أوسع ضد أنشطة التنظيم، الأمر الذي من شأنه تشديد القيود عليها في دول المنطقة، خصوصاً في تلك الدول التي لا تزال تحتفظ بوجود لبعض فروعها.
لكن يبدو أن التأثير الأخطر والأهم سيكون على بنية التنظيم الداخلية، إذ يتوقّع أن تواجه الجماعة احتمالات التفكك مع صعوبة تمويل هياكلها وتقلص قدرتها على التواصل والتنقّل، وهو ما قد يدفع «الإخوان» إلى مخاطر الانقسام الداخلي ومن ثم الانزواء والزوال.
The decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to classify the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization is not merely a fleeting legal step, but rather a political earthquake that opens a new phase of international pressure on the organization, which has infiltrated several countries to this day.
The U.S. decision, while expected, may have anticipated effects that extend beyond American soil to impact the organizational structure of the group and its regional and international networks.
There is no doubt that the decision represents a direct blow to the group's funding sources and its public activities in Western countries; it allows for the freezing of financial assets and the pursuit of any entity proven to be linked to the organization, which could force institutions associated with the Brotherhood in the United States or other countries that fear the repercussions of dealing with them to reconsider their strategies or even close their doors.
It is certain that Washington's decision acts as a "political lever" for governments and states that have classified the group as "terrorist," as it provides them with additional international cover to take broader security and legal measures against the organization's activities, which could tighten restrictions on it in the region, especially in those countries that still maintain a presence of some of its branches.
However, it seems that the most dangerous and significant impact will be on the internal structure of the organization, as the Brotherhood is expected to face the possibility of fragmentation with the difficulty of financing its structures and a reduced ability to communicate and move, which may push the "Brotherhood" towards the risks of internal division and subsequently isolation and disappearance.