The decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to classify the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization is not merely a fleeting legal step, but rather a political earthquake that opens a new phase of international pressure on the organization, which has infiltrated several countries to this day.

The U.S. decision, while expected, may have anticipated effects that extend beyond American soil to impact the organizational structure of the group and its regional and international networks.

There is no doubt that the decision represents a direct blow to the group's funding sources and its public activities in Western countries; it allows for the freezing of financial assets and the pursuit of any entity proven to be linked to the organization, which could force institutions associated with the Brotherhood in the United States or other countries that fear the repercussions of dealing with them to reconsider their strategies or even close their doors.

It is certain that Washington's decision acts as a "political lever" for governments and states that have classified the group as "terrorist," as it provides them with additional international cover to take broader security and legal measures against the organization's activities, which could tighten restrictions on it in the region, especially in those countries that still maintain a presence of some of its branches.

However, it seems that the most dangerous and significant impact will be on the internal structure of the organization, as the Brotherhood is expected to face the possibility of fragmentation with the difficulty of financing its structures and a reduced ability to communicate and move, which may push the "Brotherhood" towards the risks of internal division and subsequently isolation and disappearance.