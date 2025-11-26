نالت المملكة 18 جائزة دولية في محور تطور المستشفيات ومحور البحث العلمي، خلال المؤتمر العالمي الـ48 للمستشفيات في جنيف، مؤكدة قدرتها على المنافسة عالميًّا وتقديم نموذج صحي رائد، وترسيخ حضورها العالمي بمنجزات نوعية مدفوعة برؤية المملكة 2030.


وحصدت المستشفيات السعودية 13 جائزة من جوائز مشاريع تطوير المستشفيات، وفي محور البحث العلمي، حقق باحثون سعوديون 5 جوائز في مسارات متنوعة.