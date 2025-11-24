وقّعت الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني في الجمهورية العربية السورية عقود الامتياز النهائية الخاصة بالاستثمار في تطوير وتوسعة وإنشاء وتشغيل مطار دمشق الدولي مع تحالف دولي تقوده شركة أورباكون القابضة عبر شركتها التابعة يو سي سي كونسيشونز للاستثمار، وبمشاركة شركة جنكيز للإنشاءات التركية، وشركة كاليون للإنشاءات التركية، وشركة أسيتس للاستثمارات الأمريكية. ويعد المشروع أكبر استثمار في تاريخ سورية بقيمة 4 مليارات دولار، ما يعكس الثقة الدولية في مستقبل قطاع النقل الجوي السوري.

كما انطلقت الأعمال التنفيذية على الأرض، حيث باشرت شركات الائتلاف بأعمال تطوير المبنى الثاني في المطار، إضافة إلى إعادة تأهيل مبنى الفندق القديم داخل حرم المطار، وبدء تحسين الطريق الرئيسي المؤدي إلى المطار، بما يعكس التزام الائتلاف بتنفيذ المشروع وفق جدول زمني متسارع يتماشى مع متطلبات إعادة تأهيل المطار ورفع جاهزيته التشغيلية.

وقد جرت مراسم التوقيع بحضور كل من: رئيس الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني السوري عمر الحصري، وقائد الائتلاف رامز الخياط رئيس شركة أورباكون القابضة، والرئيس التنفيذي لشركة هيسكو للخدمات الهندسية المهندس رفاعي حمادة، ومرات إيرغونول ممثلاً عن شركة جنكيز للإنشاءات التركية، ومحمتتوفان كورز عن شركة كاليون التركية، ومحمت عارف أوزوزان ممثل عن شركة يو سي سي كونسيشونز للاستثمار، إضافةً إلى مازن السبيتي ممثلاً عن شركة أسيتس للاستثمارات الأمريكية، وحضور ممثلين عن شركة دار الهندسة وشركة دي جي جونز، ومسؤولي الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني، ومديري الائتلاف، في اجتماع عكس الأهمية الإستراتيجية للمشروع ودوره في إعادة بناء بوابة سورية الجوية.

وقال السيد عمر الحصري إن توقيع عقود تطوير مطار دمشق يشكّل خطوة إستراتيجية لإعادة بناء بوابة سورية الجوية، وتعزيز الاقتصاد الوطني، وفتح فرص استثمارية ووظيفية جديدة، بمشاركة شركات دولية كبرى من قطر وتركيا والولايات المتحدة، ما يعكس ثقة العالم بقدرة سورية على النهوض، وبوجود بيئة استثمارية واضحة وقانونية وجاذبة.

كما أكد رئيس مجلس إدارة شركة أورباكون القابضة معتز الخياط، ، أن التحالف عازم على تنفيذ مشروع يعيد تشكيل مستقبل مطار دمشق الدولي ويرفعه إلى مستوى المطارات الإقليمية المتقدمة، مشيراً إلى أن هذا الاستثمار سيقود تحوّلاً اقتصادياً واسعاً في المنطقة، ويحقق قيمة حقيقية تمتد من تطوير البنية التحتية إلى خلق فرص عمل مستدامة وتعزيز مسار التعافي والنمو في سورية.

وقال رئيس شركة أورباكون القابضة رامز الخياط، ، إن مشروع تطوير مطار دمشق الدولي يمثّل محطة مفصلية في إعادة بناء منظومة النقل الجوي في سورية، ويعزز قدرة البلاد على استعادة دورها الطبيعي في حركة الربط الجوي الإقليمي. وأكد أن الائتلاف يسير وفق خطة عمل دقيقة وبمنهجيات تشغيلية متوافقة مع أعلى المعايير العالمية في صناعة الطيران، وأحدث التجهيزات التكنولوجية بما يضمن رفع كفاءة المطار وتطوير قدراته التشغيلية بشكل مستدام.

وأشار الخياط إلى أن الرؤية الإستراتيجية للمشروع تهدف إلى رفع الطاقة الاستيعابية للمطار إلى 31 مليون مسافر سنوياً، وترسيخ موقع مطار دمشق كمركز إقليمي رئيسي للمسافرين في المنطقة، حيث يوفر تجربة متكاملة استثنائية. كما سيضم المطار الجديد مرافق حديثة تشمل فندقاً من فئة 5 نجوم، ومنطقة حرة، ومجموعة واسعة من الخدمات.

وأكد الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة هيسكو للخدمات الهندسية المهندس رفاعي حمادة، أن التصميم المعماري للمطار الجديد يأتي ضمن رؤية تطويرية شُكِّلت بالتعاون مع شركة زها حديد للهندسة المعمارية، بهدف إرساء هوية عمرانية عصرية تعكس روح دمشق وتاريخها العريق. وأوضح أن التصميم يعتمد على الانسيابية والمساحات الرحبة والضوء الطبيعي، إلى جانب دمج بنية تحتية ذكية وتقنيات طيران متقدمة لضمان كفاءة تشغيلية عالية.

يمضي المشروع وفق خطة تطوير متدرجة تهدف إلى رفع الطاقة الاستيعابية لمطار دمشق الدولي ليصبح مركزاً إقليمياً حديثاً ومتكاملاً. تبدأ الخطة بتشغيل مبنى الركاب الجديد تيرمنال 2 قبل موسم الحج القادم، وذلك بعد استكمال جميع التجهيزات التشغيلية واللوجستية وأنظمة الأمن والملاحة والمناولة وخدمة تزويد الطائرات بالوقود.

وبالتوازي مع ذلك، ستتم إعادة تصميم وتطوير مبنى تيرمنال 1، وتحديث مرافقه الداخلية والخدمية، ليكتمل العمل به بنهاية عام 2026، وبما يرفع الطاقة الاستيعابية للمطار إلى 6 ملايين مسافر سنوياً. وفي المرحلة التالية، ينتقل المشروع إلى التوسّع الأكبر عبر تطوير المرافق الجوية واللوجستية وساحات وقوف الطائرات ومراكز الشحن والبنية التجارية والخدمية، بالتزامن مع تنفيذ مبنى الركاب الجديد تيرمنال 3، الذي سيُشيّد وفق أعلى المعايير الدولية المعتمدة من منظمة الطيران المدني الدولي (ICAO)، والاتحاد الدولي للنقل الجوي (IATA). وسيضم المبنى قدرات تشغيلية متقدمة تشمل حتى 32 بوابة مجهّزة بجسور عبور حديثة، إضافة إلى سوق حرة عالمية تضم مطاعم ومقاهي وعلامات تجارية دولية.

ووفق جدول التطوير، سترتفع السعة الاستيعابية للمطار مع الانتهاء من المرحلة الأولى من تنفيذ تيرمنال 3 إلى 16 مليون مسافر سنوياً، فيما ستصل السعة النهائية للمطار، بعد اكتمال تيرمنال 3 وكامل الأعمال الإنشائية واللوجستية، إلى 31 مليون مسافر سنوياً، ليصبح واحداً من أهم المطارات الحديثة في المنطقة من حيث التكنولوجيا وجودة الخدمات والبنية التشغيلية. كما يتضمن برنامج تمويل بقيمة 250 مليون دولار لشراء طائرات جديدة دعماً لقطاع النقل الجوي السوري، إضافة إلى اعتماد أحدث تقنيات التشغيل مثل البوابات الإلكترونية (E-Gates) التي ستسهم في تسريع إجراءات السفر وتعزيز كفاءة حركة المسافرين.

ويتوقع أن يوفر المشروع أكثر من 90 ألف فرصة عمل مباشرة وغير مباشرة عبر مختلف مراحل الإنشاء والتشغيل، تشمل قطاعات الهندسة والتشغيل الجوي والخدمات الأرضية واللوجستيات والتجارة والضيافة، ما يجعله أحد أكبر المشاريع المؤثرة في سوق العمل بقطاع الطيران السوري خلال العقود الأخيرة. ويعكس المشروع، بقيادة شركة أورباكون القابضة، مرحلة جديدة في إدارة مشاريع البنية التحتية في سورية عبر شراكات طويلة الأمد تجمع الخبرة الدولية بالمعايير العالمية، بما يعيد لمطار دمشق الدولي مكانته الحيوية ويمهّد لعودة دوره في حركة النقل الجوي الإقليمي والدولي.