The General Authority of Civil Aviation in the Syrian Arab Republic has signed the final concession contracts for investment in the development, expansion, establishment, and operation of Damascus International Airport with an international consortium led by Orbakon Holding through its subsidiary UCC Concessions for Investment, in partnership with Turkish construction companies Cengiz and Kalyon, and American investment firm Assets. This project represents the largest investment in Syria's history, valued at $4 billion, reflecting international confidence in the future of the Syrian air transport sector.

Executive works have also commenced on the ground, as the consortium companies have started developing the second terminal at the airport, in addition to rehabilitating the old hotel building within the airport premises, and beginning improvements to the main road leading to the airport, reflecting the consortium's commitment to implementing the project according to an accelerated timeline that aligns with the requirements for rehabilitating the airport and enhancing its operational readiness.

The signing ceremony was attended by: the head of the Syrian General Authority of Civil Aviation, Omar Al-Hosari, the leader of the consortium, Ramez Al-Khayyat, the chairman of Orbakon Holding, the CEO of Hisco Engineering Services, Engineer Rifai Hamada, Murat Ergünol representing Cengiz Construction, Muhammet Tufan Korkuz from Kalyon Construction, and Muhammed Arif Ozozan representing UCC Concessions for Investment, in addition to Mazen Al-Sebiti representing Assets Investment, along with representatives from Dar Engineering and DJ Jones, officials from the General Authority of Civil Aviation, and directors of the consortium, in a meeting that reflected the strategic importance of the project and its role in rebuilding Syria's air gateway.

Mr. Omar Al-Hosari stated that signing the contracts for the development of Damascus Airport represents a strategic step in rebuilding Syria's air gateway, enhancing the national economy, and opening new investment and job opportunities, with the participation of major international companies from Qatar, Turkey, and the United States, reflecting the world's confidence in Syria's ability to rise and in the existence of a clear, legal, and attractive investment environment.

Chairman of Orbakon Holding, Moataz Al-Khayyat, confirmed that the consortium is determined to implement a project that reshapes the future of Damascus International Airport and elevates it to the level of advanced regional airports, noting that this investment will lead to a wide economic transformation in the region, creating real value that extends from infrastructure development to creating sustainable job opportunities and enhancing the path of recovery and growth in Syria.

Ramez Al-Khayyat, chairman of Orbakon Holding, stated that the project to develop Damascus International Airport represents a pivotal moment in rebuilding the air transport system in Syria, enhancing the country's ability to regain its natural role in regional air connectivity. He confirmed that the consortium is proceeding according to a precise work plan and operational methodologies that comply with the highest global standards in the aviation industry, utilizing the latest technological equipment to ensure the airport's efficiency and sustainably develop its operational capabilities.

Al-Khayyat pointed out that the strategic vision for the project aims to raise the airport's capacity to 31 million passengers annually, establishing Damascus Airport as a major regional hub for travelers in the area, providing an exceptional integrated experience. The new airport will also feature modern facilities, including a 5-star hotel, a free trade zone, and a wide range of services.

Engineer Rifai Hamada, CEO of Hisco Engineering Services, confirmed that the architectural design of the new airport comes within a developmental vision shaped in collaboration with Zaha Hadid Architects, aiming to establish a modern architectural identity that reflects the spirit of Damascus and its rich history. He explained that the design relies on fluidity, spaciousness, and natural light, alongside integrating smart infrastructure and advanced aviation technologies to ensure high operational efficiency.

The project is progressing according to a phased development plan aimed at raising the capacity of Damascus International Airport to become a modern and integrated regional hub. The plan begins with the operation of the new passenger terminal, Terminal 2, before the upcoming Hajj season, after completing all operational and logistical preparations, as well as security, navigation, handling, and aircraft refueling systems.

In parallel, Terminal 1 will be redesigned and developed, updating its internal and service facilities, with work expected to be completed by the end of 2026, raising the airport's capacity to 6 million passengers annually. In the next phase, the project will transition to larger expansions by developing air and logistical facilities, aircraft parking areas, cargo centers, and commercial and service infrastructure, alongside the construction of the new passenger terminal, Terminal 3, which will be built according to the highest international standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The terminal will feature advanced operational capabilities, including up to 32 gates equipped with modern boarding bridges, in addition to a global duty-free market that includes restaurants, cafes, and international brand names.

According to the development schedule, the airport's capacity will increase to 16 million passengers annually upon the completion of the first phase of Terminal 3, while the final capacity of the airport, after completing Terminal 3 and all construction and logistical works, will reach 31 million passengers annually, making it one of the most modern airports in the region in terms of technology, service quality, and operational infrastructure. The program also includes a financing package of $250 million for purchasing new aircraft to support the Syrian air transport sector, in addition to adopting the latest operational technologies such as electronic gates (E-Gates) that will help expedite travel procedures and enhance the efficiency of passenger movement.

The project is expected to provide more than 90,000 direct and indirect job opportunities across various stages of construction and operation, covering sectors such as engineering, air operations, ground services, logistics, trade, and hospitality, making it one of the largest projects impacting the labor market in the Syrian aviation sector in recent decades. The project, led by Orbakon Holding, reflects a new phase in managing infrastructure projects in Syria through long-term partnerships that combine international expertise with global standards, restoring Damascus International Airport's vital status and paving the way for its return to the regional and international air transport movement.