في مدينة العلا، حيث يلتقي التاريخ بالفخامة، خطفت النجمة اللبنانية إليسا الأنظار بإطلالة أنيقة عكست ذائقتها الكلاسيكية المعهودة، بحضور لافت وأسلوب راقٍ.

فستان قطيفة بلمسة فاخرة

ظهرت إليسا مرتدية فستاناً من القطيفة باللون الأحمر، نسّقته مع قفازات من الخامة نفسها، في اختيار حمل طابعاً كلاسيكياً فخماً انسجم مع أجواء العلا الراقية. اللون الأحمر العميق والقطيفة أضفيا على الإطلالة إحساساً بالدفء والرقي، وأكّدا ميل إليسا الدائم إلى التصاميم الأنثوية الهادئة.

أناقة محسوبة بلا مخاطرة

رغم تناسق عناصر الإطلالة وجمالها البصري، بدت الخيارات متوقعة إلى حدّ كبير، سواء من حيث القصة أو أسلوب التنسيق الذي اعتادت إليسا الظهور به في مناسبات سابقة، ما أفقد «اللوك» عنصر المفاجأة والجرأة.

حضور أنيق دون إضافة جديدة

الإطلالة حافظت على صورة إليسا الأنيقة والمتزنة، لكنها لم تضف بصمة جديدة إلى سجل إطلالاتها، لتبقى جميلة ومتناغمة دون أن تُسجّل كإطلالة استثنائية أو مختلفة في مسيرتها.