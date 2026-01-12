In the city of Al-Ula, where history meets luxury, Lebanese star Elissa captured attention with an elegant look that reflected her well-known classic taste, with a striking presence and refined style.

A Velvet Dress with a Luxurious Touch

Elissa appeared wearing a red velvet dress, paired with gloves made from the same fabric, in a choice that carried a luxurious classic character that harmonized with the upscale atmosphere of Al-Ula. The deep red color and velvet added a sense of warmth and elegance to the look, confirming Elissa's constant inclination towards calm feminine designs.

Calculated Elegance without Risk

Despite the harmony of the look's elements and its visual beauty, the choices seemed largely predictable, both in terms of the cut and the styling that Elissa has been accustomed to in previous occasions, which deprived the "look" of an element of surprise and boldness.

Elegant Presence without a New Addition

The look maintained Elissa's image as elegant and balanced, but it did not add a new signature to her record of appearances, remaining beautiful and harmonious without being recorded as an exceptional or different look in her career.