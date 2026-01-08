أصبحت المبالغة في استخدام الهايلايتر من الأخطاء الشائعة في المكياج، إذ قد تؤدي إلى مظهر لامع بشكل مبالغ فيه يطغى على ملامح الوجه ويُبرز المسام والتفاصيل غير المرغوبة، خصوصاً تحت الإضاءة القوية وعدسات الكاميرات. الهايلايتر وُجد لإبراز نقاط الجمال وإضافة إشراقة صحية، لا لتحويل البشرة إلى سطح عاكس بالكامل.

الطريقة الصحيحة لوضع الهايلايتر تعتمد على الاعتدال واختيار أماكن محددة مثل أعلى عظمتَي الخد، جسر الأنف بشكل خفيف، قوس الشفاه، وأعلى الحاجب، مع الحرص على دمجه جيداً ليبدو طبيعياً. كما يُفضل اختيار درجة تناسب لون البشرة وتجنب التركيبات الثقيلة في الإطلالات اليومية، لضمان إشراقة ناعمة ومتوازنة تعزز جمال الوجه دون مبالغة.