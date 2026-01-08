Excessive use of highlighter has become a common makeup mistake, as it can lead to an overly shiny appearance that overshadows the facial features and highlights pores and unwanted details, especially under strong lighting and camera lenses. Highlighter is meant to accentuate beauty points and add a healthy glow, not to turn the skin into a completely reflective surface.

The correct way to apply highlighter depends on moderation and choosing specific areas such as the tops of the cheekbones, the bridge of the nose lightly, the cupid's bow, and the brow bone, while ensuring it is well blended to look natural. It is also preferable to choose a shade that matches the skin tone and to avoid heavy formulations in daily looks, to ensure a soft and balanced glow that enhances the beauty of the face without exaggeration.