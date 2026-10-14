حذرت وكالة الطاقة الدولية من استمرار الضغوط على سوق الديزل العالمية حتى النصف الثاني من عام 2027، في ظل اضطرابات إمدادات الطاقة وعجز المعروض عن تلبية الطلب، إلى جانب تداعيات الحرب في إيران على حركة الشحن الدولي وتراجع المخزونات إلى مستويات قياسية.


وكشفت الوكالة في تقريرها الشهري عن سوق النفط توقعات بانخفاض الطلب العالمي على النفط بمقدار 2.6 مليون برميل يومياً خلال عام 2026، نتيجة اضطرابات الحرب في إيران وارتفاع الأسعار، مقابل تراجع المعروض بمقدار 5.8 ملايين برميل يومياً، قبل تعافيه وارتفاعه بنحو 7.7 ملايين برميل يومياً في عام 2027.


وأظهرت بيانات الوكالة انخفاض صادرات الديزل العالمية بنحو 700 ألف برميل يومياً على أساس سنوي خلال سبتمبر الماضي، فيما قفزت أسعار الجملة إلى مستويات تاريخية بلغت نحو 220 دولاراً للبرميل في أوروبا والولايات المتحدة، وتجاوزت 200 دولار للبرميل في سنغافورة.


وفي ما يتعلق بالجهود الرامية إلى احتواء أزمة الوقود، أكدت الوكالة أن الاتفاق الأخير بين الولايات المتحدة وروسيا لن يُحدث تأثيراً جوهرياً في الأسواق العالمية، بسبب القيود المفروضة على طاقة التكرير الروسية.