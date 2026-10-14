The International Energy Agency warned of continued pressures on the global diesel market until the second half of 2027, amidst disruptions in energy supplies and a supply shortfall failing to meet demand, along with the repercussions of the war in Iran on international shipping and a decline in inventories to record levels.



The agency revealed in its monthly oil market report expectations of a decline in global oil demand by 2.6 million barrels per day during 2026, due to the disruptions caused by the war in Iran and rising prices, compared to a decrease in supply by 5.8 million barrels per day, before recovering and increasing by about 7.7 million barrels per day in 2027.



Data from the agency showed a decline in global diesel exports by about 700,000 barrels per day year-on-year during September, while wholesale prices surged to historic levels of around $220 per barrel in Europe and the United States, and exceeded $200 per barrel in Singapore.



Regarding efforts to contain the fuel crisis, the agency confirmed that the recent agreement between the United States and Russia would not have a substantial impact on global markets, due to the restrictions imposed on Russian refining capacity.