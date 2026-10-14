حذرت وكالة الطاقة الدولية من استمرار الضغوط على سوق الديزل العالمية حتى النصف الثاني من عام 2027، في ظل اضطرابات إمدادات الطاقة وعجز المعروض عن تلبية الطلب، إلى جانب تداعيات الحرب في إيران على حركة الشحن الدولي وتراجع المخزونات إلى مستويات قياسية.
وكشفت الوكالة في تقريرها الشهري عن سوق النفط توقعات بانخفاض الطلب العالمي على النفط بمقدار 2.6 مليون برميل يومياً خلال عام 2026، نتيجة اضطرابات الحرب في إيران وارتفاع الأسعار، مقابل تراجع المعروض بمقدار 5.8 ملايين برميل يومياً، قبل تعافيه وارتفاعه بنحو 7.7 ملايين برميل يومياً في عام 2027.
وأظهرت بيانات الوكالة انخفاض صادرات الديزل العالمية بنحو 700 ألف برميل يومياً على أساس سنوي خلال سبتمبر الماضي، فيما قفزت أسعار الجملة إلى مستويات تاريخية بلغت نحو 220 دولاراً للبرميل في أوروبا والولايات المتحدة، وتجاوزت 200 دولار للبرميل في سنغافورة.
وفي ما يتعلق بالجهود الرامية إلى احتواء أزمة الوقود، أكدت الوكالة أن الاتفاق الأخير بين الولايات المتحدة وروسيا لن يُحدث تأثيراً جوهرياً في الأسواق العالمية، بسبب القيود المفروضة على طاقة التكرير الروسية.
The International Energy Agency warned of continued pressures on the global diesel market until the second half of 2027, amidst disruptions in energy supplies and a supply shortfall failing to meet demand, along with the repercussions of the war in Iran on international shipping and a decline in inventories to record levels.
The agency revealed in its monthly oil market report expectations of a decline in global oil demand by 2.6 million barrels per day during 2026, due to the disruptions caused by the war in Iran and rising prices, compared to a decrease in supply by 5.8 million barrels per day, before recovering and increasing by about 7.7 million barrels per day in 2027.
Data from the agency showed a decline in global diesel exports by about 700,000 barrels per day year-on-year during September, while wholesale prices surged to historic levels of around $220 per barrel in Europe and the United States, and exceeded $200 per barrel in Singapore.
Regarding efforts to contain the fuel crisis, the agency confirmed that the recent agreement between the United States and Russia would not have a substantial impact on global markets, due to the restrictions imposed on Russian refining capacity.